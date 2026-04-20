A tsunami warning has been issued for certain areas in northern Japan following a magnitude 7.5 earthquake.

The government has warned that tsunami waves three metres high may hit the country.

Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.5 Earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for Iwate Prefecture and parts of Hokkaido.



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According to a report by CNN, the earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has since issued a tsunami warning for the Iwate prefecture, as well as parts of Hokkaido and Aomori.

The report notes that a CNN producer in Tokyo noted that the earthquake lasted around seven minutes.

The Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, is now calling for those in the affected areas to evacuate immediately.

"At this time, we are still confirming the extent of human and material damage, but we will receive detailed reports shortly and proceed with disaster response efforts," Takaichi told reporters.

Tsunami Waves Already Recorded in Different Locations

According to the live coverage of ABC News, tsunami waves have begun to hit different locations in Japan.

A wave 80 centimetres high has been recorded in Kuji Port, while a wave measuring 40 centimetres was detected at Miyako Port.

Abnormalities have not been reported in the nuclear plants in the area, which are located in Aomori and Miyagi.