A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rattled northern California the morning of Wednesday, June 24, triggering alerts across the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey.

When and Where It Struck

The quake was recorded just over 6 miles from Redwood Valley at 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time and felt by people across the region, the USGS said. Redwood Valley is in Mendocino County, about 125 miles north of San Francisco.

Depth and Initial Damage Assessment

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or whether damage had been reported. Data provided by USGS showed the earthquake was 8.1 miles deep.

Governor Newsom Briefed

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office confirmed in a post on social media that he's been briefed on the earthquake. "The Governor's Office is closely coordinating with emergency officials and assessing potential impacts and damage," his office said.

A Smaller Aftershock Follows

Not long after, a smaller 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck again in Redwood Valley. As of 9 a.m. Pacific Time, officials said a tsunami was not anticipated.

No Injuries or Damage Reported

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Officials reported no injuries, damage, or tsunami threat in the immediate aftermath of the quake, even as the magnitude was strong enough to be felt across a wide swath of Northern California and the Bay Area.

Understanding Earthquake Magnitudes

Here are the effects of earthquakes of various magnitudes, according to Michigan Technological University: earthquakes below magnitude 2.5 are generally not felt; those between 2.5 and 5.4 cause minor or no damage; magnitude 5.5 to 6.0 events, the category Wednesday's earthquake falls into, typically cause slight damage to buildings; magnitude 6.1 to 6.9 earthquakes cause serious damage; magnitude 7.0 to 7.9 events are considered major earthquakes with serious damage; and magnitude 8.0 or greater earthquakes cause massive damage capable of destroying entire communities.

Based on that scale, Wednesday's magnitude 5.6 earthquake falls just above the threshold separating minor seismic events from those capable of causing slight structural damage, which helps explain why the quake was felt widely across the region without, as of the latest reports, triggering significant property damage or injuries.

A Seismically Active Region

Mendocino County and the broader Northern California coastal region sit within one of the most seismically active areas of the United States, given their proximity to the San Andreas Fault system and other major fault lines that run through the region. Earthquakes of this magnitude, while capable of causing alarm and being felt across a wide geographic area, are not unprecedented for this part of the state, which has experienced numerous moderate-to-significant seismic events over the decades.

How Bay Area Alert Systems Responded

The earthquake's strength and proximity to populated areas triggered automated early-warning alerts across the Bay Area, part of California's broader earthquake early warning infrastructure designed to give residents brief advance notice before shaking arrives in more distant areas. Those systems are designed to detect the initial seismic waves from an earthquake's epicenter and transmit warnings to areas that may experience shaking moments later, giving residents and infrastructure systems a small window to take protective action.

State Officials Continue Monitoring

With Governor Newsom's office confirming ongoing coordination with emergency officials, state and local authorities are continuing to assess the situation in the hours following the quake, even as initial reports suggest the event did not produce significant injuries or structural damage. That assessment process typically includes inspections of critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and utility systems, particularly in areas closest to the earthquake's epicenter near Redwood Valley.

This is a developing story, and officials are expected to continue monitoring the area for any additional aftershocks following Wednesday's initial 2.5-magnitude follow-up event. Residents in Mendocino County and the broader Northern California region are advised to follow official guidance from state and local emergency management officials in the hours and days ahead, particularly if additional seismic activity is detected in the area. Given the region's history of seismic activity, authorities will likely continue assessing structural integrity across affected communities even as no immediate damage or injuries have been confirmed as of the latest update.