MELBOURNE — Early counting in the Nepean state by-election on May 2, 2026, showed Liberal candidate Anthony Marsh leading independent Tracee Hutchison as voters in the marginal Mornington Peninsula seat chose a successor to resigned MP Sam Groth. Polling stations across the district closed in the afternoon, with results trickling in throughout the evening in a contest that tested local priorities and major party strategies.

The Victorian Electoral Commission reported steady turnout as residents cast ballots at 13 polling places. With preferences still being distributed, officials cautioned that final outcomes could take time, but initial figures pointed to a competitive race in the traditionally Liberal-leaning electorate.

Campaign Focused on Local Concerns

The short by-election campaign centered on peninsula-specific issues, including coastal management, housing affordability and infrastructure demands from population growth. Marsh, the Mornington Peninsula Shire mayor, emphasized community representation and practical governance during his campaign.

Hutchison positioned herself as an independent voice, highlighting environmental protection and decision-making transparency. Candidates from One Nation, Greens and other minor parties added further options, addressing topics from cost of living to cannabis reform.

Labor's decision not to contest the seat shifted dynamics, potentially directing preferences toward independents or Liberals. The choice drew analysis about opposition tactics in contests where victory appeared challenging.

Preliminary Results and Counting Process

As counting progressed at the main tally room, Marsh held an edge in primary votes, performing strongly in western and eastern booths. Hutchison attracted support in southern areas, appealing to voters seeking alternatives to major parties.

Preference flows from eliminated candidates will determine the two-candidate preferred result. The commission expected clearer indications by late Saturday or early Sunday, though close margins could extend the process.

Officials urged patience as formal verification continued. The by-election, called after Groth's February resignation, offered an early gauge of sentiment in a key Victorian district.

Historical Background of the Seat

Nepean has changed hands between Liberal and Labor in recent cycles, reflecting its marginal status. The electorate includes affluent coastal communities, expanding suburbs and rural pockets, creating diverse voter bases with varied priorities.

Previous contests featured tight races influenced by broader state trends. The by-election continued the tradition of local issues often taking precedence over partisan narratives.

Voter Priorities Emerge

Cost of living, particularly energy prices and housing, featured prominently in discussions with families and retirees. Infrastructure projects, including road upgrades and public transport, drew attention amid growth pressures.

Environmental concerns around unique ecosystems influenced some voters. Community services and planning decisions also resonated in local forums.

Turnout patterns varied, with higher participation in established areas. Weather and timing as an autumn Saturday influenced accessibility for some residents.

Reactions from Candidates and Parties

Marsh thanked supporters while awaiting fuller counts, stressing commitment to local issues. Hutchison expressed gratitude for backing an independent voice and vowed continued advocacy.

Liberal leader John Pesutto monitored developments, viewing the seat as important for opposition strength. Premier Jacinta Allan focused on government priorities while respecting the democratic process.

Minor parties used the platform to highlight policies, aiming to build profiles for future contests.

Potential Implications for Victorian Politics

Though one seat, the by-election provides insights into voter mood in marginal areas. Results could inform strategic planning for major parties ahead of the next general election.

The independent challenge reflects interest in non-major options in regional Victoria. Preference flows and minor party performances offer data for studying shifting allegiances.

As counting continues, observers watch for clues about broader trends. The outcome, whether a Liberal hold or tighter result, will shape political narratives in coming months.

Smooth Electoral Process

The Victorian Electoral Commission oversaw polling with standard measures for accessibility and safety. Results reporting used modern technology while maintaining verification standards.

Voters received clear candidate information through commission materials. The process upheld Australia's democratic traditions with high integrity.

Looking Ahead After the By-Election

Attention will turn to how parties interpret the result for future campaigns. Nepean's voters contributed their voices to Victoria's political conversation.

Candidates and parties will reflect on effectiveness and voter messages. The by-election adds another chapter to the state's electoral history.

Polling day in Nepean passed without major incident, allowing the democratic process to unfold. Victorians await official outcomes as the 2026 calendar advances.