WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to allow construction of a large new White House ballroom to proceed, escalating a legal battle over whether the president can undertake major changes to the executive mansion without explicit approval from Congress.

In an emergency filing, Solicitor General D. John Sauer requested that the justices put on hold a recent appeals court ruling that ordered a halt to above-ground work on the project. The administration argued the injunction is unlawful and that the ballroom forms part of an integrated security complex needed for national security.

"This case involves an extraordinary and unlawful injunction that will halt the ongoing construction of the integrated military complex, including a totally secure ballroom space, at the East Wing of the White House, which is vitally required by national security," the Justice Department lawyers wrote.

The request comes one week after a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1 that the administration lacked authority to proceed without congressional authorization. The panel upheld a lower-court order from U.S. District Judge Richard Leon directing a stop to most above-ground construction while allowing underground work on security features, including a presidential bunker and related facilities, to continue.

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"Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help," the majority wrote in the Aug. 7 decision. The appeals court paused its order for 14 days to give the administration time to seek Supreme Court review. Unless the high court intervenes, the halt on above-ground work is set to take effect around Aug. 21.

President Donald Trump had signaled the appeal immediately after the appeals court ruling. "We will be immediately appealing to the United States Supreme Court," he wrote on Truth Social, describing the decision as "horrendous, politically motivated, and unlawful" and stating that "This unjust decision must be overturned by the Supreme Court in its entirety."

The project involves replacing the demolished East Wing with an approximately 90,000-square-foot ballroom estimated to cost around $400 million, financed primarily through private donations. Construction of the underground elements has continued under prior court permissions, and the administration has said the overall project is substantially advanced, with a concrete-and-steel superstructure in place and crews working extended hours.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed the underlying lawsuit after the East Wing was torn down last year, arguing that major alterations to the White House require congressional approval, historic preservation reviews and other legal steps that were not completed. Lower courts have largely agreed that private funding does not exempt the project from the requirement for legislative authorization of significant changes to federal property.

The administration has framed the ballroom as essential for security, citing threats against the president and the need for a fully secure space integrated with underground protective features. It has maintained that stopping the work at this stage would leave an incomplete structure and create practical and safety problems. Judges have rejected the argument that national security concerns automatically override statutory limits on executive authority over the White House grounds.

The case raises broader questions about the balance of power between the president and Congress regarding the White House itself. Courts have described the president as a temporary occupant rather than the owner of the property, emphasizing that lasting changes require legislative involvement.

Supreme Court intervention on an emergency basis would determine whether construction of the above-ground portions can resume while the full legal challenge proceeds. The justices could grant a stay, deny the request, or take other steps that would shape the project's timeline. The administration has asked for prompt action given the approaching effective date of the lower-court order.

Construction activity has been visible at the site in recent weeks, with equipment and progress documented in public images. The president has personally engaged with design details of the ballroom, which is intended to serve large events while incorporating enhanced security elements.

Opponents of the project contend that allowing unilateral construction sets a precedent that could enable future presidents to alter historic federal buildings without oversight. Supporters argue that the executive has long exercised authority over the White House complex and that security needs justify the current approach, particularly when no taxpayer funds are said to be required for the ballroom itself.

The Supreme Court has not indicated when it will rule on the emergency application. The matter arrives during the court's summer recess, when emergency applications are typically handled by the justices or a designated justice before potential referral to the full court.

As the legal process continues, underground security-related work remains authorized under existing court orders. The outcome of the Supreme Court request will determine whether the visible above-ground construction of the ballroom can advance or must pause pending further proceedings and any eventual congressional action.

The dispute underscores ongoing tensions over the scope of presidential authority in managing the White House and the role of the courts in enforcing statutory requirements for major federal projects. Both sides have described the stakes as significant for the physical structure of the executive residence and for broader principles of separation of powers.