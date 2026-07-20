President Donald Trump praised the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a major achievement for the United States on Sunday, speaking with reporters as he returned to Washington aboard Air Force One following Spain's extra-time victory over Argentina in the tournament's championship match.

Trump congratulated FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the broader team of tournament organizers, describing the six-week competition as a significant success for the country and saying it had left millions of international visitors with a positive impression of the United States. When asked whether he was disappointed by Argentina's loss, Trump said both finalists had played well but that he believed Spain had earned the victory.

Trump also confirmed he had spoken directly with Spanish officials to congratulate them following the team's championship win, a gesture consistent with the diplomatic role he has taken on throughout the tournament as host of the event's marquee matches.

A tournament capped by Trump's presence at the final

Trump's comments came hours after he personally took part in the trophy presentation ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium, joining Infantino on stage following Spain's 1-0 win, which was decided by a Ferran Torres goal in the 106th minute. Trump's appearance at the ceremony drew a mixed reaction from the crowd, with a combination of cheers and boos as he walked out to greet Spain's players before the trophy was awarded.

Trump briefly appeared in Spain's team photo as players hoisted the trophy in celebration, before Infantino stepped in to encourage him to step aside and let the team enjoy the moment on its own. The scene echoed an earlier appearance by Trump at the Club World Cup final held at the same venue earlier this year, when he similarly took part in the post-match celebrations following Chelsea's victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Spain denies Argentina a historic repeat title

Spain's win secured the country's second men's World Cup championship and prevented Argentina from claiming what would have been its fourth title, a result that would have tied Italy for the second-most World Cup championships in history behind Brazil's five. The result also marked what is widely believed to be Lionel Messi's final World Cup appearance, closing out a tournament run for Argentina that ultimately fell just short of a repeat title following the team's 2022 championship in Qatar.

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Spain's victory was notable for its defensive solidity as much as its attacking quality, with the team conceding just a single goal across the entire tournament on its way to the title.

A tournament shaped by star power and logistical challenges

Throughout the competition, organizers and broadcasters pointed to the heightened visibility of the sport's biggest stars as a defining feature of this year's tournament, with players including Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham and Messi drawing significant attention across matches leading up to the final.

Behind the scenes, however, the tournament required the Trump administration to navigate a series of sensitive logistical and political challenges. Organizers had to manage the administration's stricter immigration enforcement policies, which barred fans from some countries whose national teams had qualified for the tournament from entering the United States. Concerns had also circulated ahead of the event about the potential for immigration enforcement activity near tournament venues, concerns that ultimately did not materialize during the six-week competition.

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House FIFA Task Force, described the tournament's success in an interview as extending well beyond the matches themselves. Giuliani said the team had initially framed success narrowly around what happened on the field, but that the tournament ultimately delivered far more than that, encompassing a wide range of cultural moments surrounding the event that he said exceeded expectations.

Diplomatic guests despite political tensions

Sunday's final drew a notable international audience despite ongoing diplomatic friction between the United States and its North American co-hosts. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum both attended the championship match at Trump's request, a gesture that organizers and observers characterized as evidence that the tournament had, at least temporarily, transcended broader tensions between the three co-host nations over trade and other policy disputes.

Those tensions had surfaced publicly just days earlier, when Trump threatened new tariffs against Canada over wildfires that had affected air quality in parts of the United States, including areas near the World Cup final's host stadium in New Jersey. Trump had also joked in the lead-up to the final about the possibility of the United States hosting a future World Cup on its own, without Mexico and Canada as co-hosts, remarks that drew attention given the collaborative nature of this year's tournament.

Looking ahead after a historic tournament

With the 2026 World Cup now concluded, attention across international soccer is expected to shift toward the sport's next major storylines, including debate over the year's top individual honors and preparations already underway for the 2030 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with additional centenary matches staged in South America. For the Trump administration, Sunday's final closed out a high-profile chapter of direct U.S. government involvement in global soccer, one that officials characterized as reinforcing the country's ability to successfully host major international sporting events on the world stage.