KYIV, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday awarded Elon Musk Ukraine's Order of Freedom, one of the country's highest state honors, in a presidential decree that recognized the billionaire entrepreneur's role in Ukraine's wartime survival despite years of public friction between the two men.

The award, formalized in Presidential Decree No. 835/2026 and dated Aug. 26, credited Musk with "outstanding personal merits" in protecting human life and freedom and strengthening ties between Ukraine and the United States, according to the decree's text. The decree identified Musk by his roles as an entrepreneur, engineer and head of SpaceX and Tesla.

Here are five reasons behind the honor, based on the decree and Zelenskyy's public statements.

1. Starlink became a lifeline after Russia's invasion

The single biggest factor behind the award is Musk's decision to give Ukraine access to Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet network, in the earliest days of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. At the time, Russian strikes had crippled much of Ukraine's conventional communications infrastructure, and Starlink terminals allowed the government, military and civilians to maintain internet access and communications in areas where traditional networks had gone dark.

That early intervention is widely credited with helping Ukraine coordinate its defense during the war's most chaotic opening weeks, and it remains, according to multiple outlets covering the award, a critically important piece of Ukraine's wartime infrastructure to this day.

2. Starlink connectivity remains embedded in Ukraine's military operations

Beyond its early role, Starlink has become deeply woven into how Ukraine's armed forces function on a day-to-day basis. Commanders and soldiers continue to rely on satellite connectivity to communicate and coordinate operations, particularly in areas where ground infrastructure remains damaged or contested. The technology has also been integrated directly into Ukraine's drone operations, helping operators maintain stable links with unmanned systems and navigate them over long distances.

Ukraine's access to Starlink has been described as the main reason behind the early successes of the country's long-range strike drone campaign, which caught Russian forces off guard earlier this year and disrupted their logistics lines, according to reporting on the award.

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3. Musk worked to block Russia's illegal use of the network

The decree's language also points to a more recent development: Musk's cooperation with Kyiv to block Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink terminals, a move that disrupted Moscow's own battlefield communications and helped slow the pace of Russian advances, according to Euronews. That intervention marked a notable instance of Musk actively working against Russian military interests, even as his broader public commentary on the war has often frustrated Ukrainian officials.

4. The award reflects Musk's role in U.S.-Ukraine relations

The decree explicitly cited Musk's contribution to developing relations between the Ukrainian and American peoples, framing the honor as recognition not just of a piece of technology, but of Musk's broader position as a bridge between Washington and Kyiv at a moment when U.S. political support for Ukraine has remained a subject of intense debate. Musk has been a visible presence in American political life, including appearances alongside President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian officials have had to navigate that dynamic carefully as they seek continued American backing for the war effort.

5. Zelenskyy is working to preserve a critical relationship

Perhaps the most pragmatic reason behind the timing of the award is Ukraine's continued dependence on Musk's goodwill for its future military capabilities. Starlink currently does not operate over Russian territory, a restriction Musk has maintained despite Zelenskyy's repeated appeals to expand coverage in support of longer-range Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian military and economic infrastructure. Musk has said he believes such an expansion would represent a significant and dangerous escalation, Zelenskyy told reporters last week.

Because Musk's personal decisions can directly shape what Ukraine's military is able to do, maintaining a positive relationship with him carries real strategic weight for Kyiv — a dynamic that outlets including the Kyiv Post and ABC News suggested may have factored into the timing and symbolism of Wednesday's award.

A complicated relationship

The honor arrives despite years of public tension between Musk and Zelenskyy. Musk has repeatedly questioned continued Western support for Ukraine, argued that Kyiv should pursue a negotiated end to the war, and directly criticized Zelenskyy, including backing calls for Ukraine to hold elections despite the martial law that has suspended national voting since Russia's 2022 invasion. That friction escalated after Trump returned to the White House and began pressing Kyiv on the elections question while pursuing his own negotiations with Moscow.

Tensions were further complicated by a reported mix-up over whether SpaceX had approved Ukrainian Starlink operations inside Russian territory, an episode Zelenskyy said contributed to an awkward exchange with Trump, who accused the Ukrainian leader of misleading him. Zelenskyy told reporters last week that inaccurate information from Ukraine's Defense Ministry had played a role in that incident, though he stopped short of accusing then-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov of deliberately providing false information. Fedorov, who had served as the government's main point of contact with Musk, was dismissed in July as part of a broader government reshuffle.

Musk's response

Musk had made no immediate public comment on the award as of Wednesday, according to multiple outlets that reported on the decree.

What it signals

Taken together, the Order of Freedom represents both a genuine acknowledgment of Starlink's outsized role in Ukraine's wartime survival and a calculated diplomatic gesture aimed at preserving Kyiv's access to a technology, and a relationship, it cannot easily replace. With Musk's decisions continuing to shape what is and isn't possible on Ukraine's battlefield, Wednesday's ceremony underscored just how much leverage a single entrepreneur now holds over the trajectory of a European war — regardless of how strained his personal relationship with Ukraine's president has become.