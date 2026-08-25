Elon Musk Renews Feud With Delta Over Amazon Leo Wi-Fi Deal as United Expands Starlink Fleet to 1,000 Jets

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Elon Musk has reignited his monthslong feud with Delta Air Lines, pointing to passenger complaints about the carrier's in-flight Wi-Fi as vindication of his earlier warning that the airline made a mistake by choosing Amazon's satellite internet network over his own SpaceX-owned Starlink service.

On Aug. 19, Musk responded on the social platform X to a post discussing passengers who said they were choosing airlines with Starlink-equipped planes specifically over Delta. The original post, from an account called DogeDesigner, read: "Delta customers are now admitting that they're booking flights with other airlines specifically for @Starlink. Many Delta customers are complaining on X and tagging the airline's account, saying that Delta's wifi is slow, unreliable, or sometimes doesn't work at all." Musk's reply was brief and pointed. "I warned them," he wrote. "It will get much worse."

The renewed criticism comes several months after Delta announced a major partnership with Amazon Leo, Amazon's low-Earth-orbit satellite internet network and a direct competitor to Starlink. Delta signed the long-term agreement in March, positioning the airline as a flagship aviation customer for Amazon's emerging broadband service, with the deal covering roughly 500 of Delta's planes beginning in 2028.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian has publicly defended the decision, reportedly saying in May that the airline chose Amazon Leo because of its "improved bandwidth with a much lower price point than what [Delta had] ever seen from Starlink." In the official press release announcing the partnership, Bastian framed the deal within a broader vision for the airline's growth. "Delta's future is global," Bastian said.

Delta has also emphasized that the Amazon Leo partnership fits into a broader digital strategy centered on its Delta Sync portal, which the airline has designed to integrate connectivity, entertainment, retail offers and loyalty program data into a single passenger experience, rather than treating in-flight Wi-Fi as a standalone technical decision.

The scale gap between the two competing satellite networks remains substantial. According to satellite communications firm Speedcast, Amazon Leo currently has 3,236 satellites in orbit, compared with Starlink's more than 9,000 satellites. Separate reporting citing figures closer to the original March deal announcement put Amazon's satellite count even lower, at roughly 200, underscoring how early-stage Amazon's network remains relative to Starlink's already extensive global deployment. Starlink has continued expanding its airline partnerships throughout this period, having already signed deals with United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and budget carrier Frontier, according to IBTimes UK, with American's agreement alone covering more than 500 narrowbody jets beginning in 2027.

United Airlines' rapid Starlink rollout has provided the sharpest point of contrast with Delta's slower Amazon Leo timeline. According to TheStreet, United now has 450 Starlink-equipped aircraft in service, nearly half its total fleet, and is targeting close to 1,000 planes by the end of the year, with fleet-wide coverage expected by 2027, figures confirmed in the airline's second-quarter earnings report. United Chief Executive Scott Kirby has told investors that faster in-flight Wi-Fi represents a genuine competitive advantage capable of driving meaningful market-share gains, rather than simply serving as a passenger amenity.

Despite the intensity of the online back-and-forth, Delta has continued asserting that its existing Wi-Fi offering, powered by a mix of providers including T-Mobile, Viasat and Hughes rather than Amazon Leo specifically, remains free for SkyMiles members across most of its aircraft. The airline says that existing service now reaches nearly 1,200 aircraft, covering nearly its entire global network, with transpacific routes expected to come online in fall 2026. Delta has stated its Amazon Leo-equipped planes are designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet with greater upload capacity, allowing passengers to stream, work, share files and use multiple devices simultaneously while flying. According to specifications Amazon has published, Leo-equipped aircraft could eventually support download speeds up to 1 gigabit per second and upload speeds up to 400 megabits per second, compared with Starlink's typical download speeds of between 45 and 280 megabits per second and upload speeds between 10 and 30 megabits per second.

Evidence for the specific claim that meaningful numbers of Delta passengers are actively rebooking with rival airlines specifically to access Starlink remains largely anecdotal rather than backed by comprehensive data. According to AOL's reporting, there is no clear evidence that customers abandoning Delta for Starlink-equipped competitors represents a widespread trend, though SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said during a recent earnings discussion that one unnamed airline had reported customers choosing unnecessary layovers specifically to ensure they were booked on a flight equipped with Starlink.

Amazon's Leo network, itself, was rebranded from an earlier internal project known as Project Kuiper and is reportedly targeting a mid-2026 network launch with thousands of additional satellites planned in the coming years as it works to close the scale gap with Starlink. Amazon secured its first airline partnership with JetBlue prior to the Delta deal, with that earlier agreement covering roughly a quarter of JetBlue's fleet beginning in 2027, a full year ahead of when Delta's own Amazon Leo-equipped planes are expected to enter service in 2028.

That extended timeline has remained the central thrust of Musk's ongoing criticism. He has argued repeatedly since May that Delta's decision to lock into a delayed 2028 deployment schedule leaves the airline vulnerable to losing customers to competitors that have already equipped hundreds of aircraft with Starlink, a gap he suggests will only widen as United, American and other Starlink partners continue rapidly expanding their own satellite-equipped fleets in the interim.

With Delta's Amazon Leo service still two years from its planned commercial debut and Starlink continuing to add both satellites and airline partners in the meantime, the competitive dynamics Musk has repeatedly highlighted are likely to remain a recurring talking point across both companies' public messaging, even as neither Delta nor Amazon has indicated any plan to accelerate the 2028 rollout timeline in response to the renewed criticism.