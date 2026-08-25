Electro Optic Systems Shares Surge Over 20% After Record Half-Year Revenue and Order Book Jump

SYDNEY — Shares in Australian defence technology company Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. jumped more than 20 percent on Tuesday after the firm reported a sharp rise in first-half revenue and a record order book, signaling strong demand for its counter-drone and weapons systems.

The stock rose as high as $10.51, up $1.91 or 22.21 percent, in heavy trading on the Australian Securities Exchange. The move followed the release of results for the six months ended June 30, which showed revenue climbing to $168.8 million from $44.1 million a year earlier, an increase of about 283 percent.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization turned positive at $21.6 million, compared with a $14.9 million loss in the prior corresponding period. The company still recorded a statutory net loss of $33.7 million, narrowed from a $44.8 million loss a year earlier.

Management highlighted an unconditional order book of approximately $846 million as of June 30, up sharply from levels a year earlier and described as the highest in the company's history. Unrestricted cash stood at $256 million, providing a stronger balance sheet position after capital raisings and recent contract wins.

The results reflect a period of accelerated growth driven by global demand for counter-unmanned aerial systems and remote weapon stations. Electro Optic Systems has secured multiple contracts in the Middle East and elsewhere, including a large order for its Slinger counter-drone system. The company completed the acquisition of MARSS Group earlier in the year, adding artificial intelligence-enabled command-and-control capabilities that have contributed additional orders.

In commentary accompanying the results, the company stated: "This has been a record period for EOS, with strong order growth reflecting global demand for our advanced defence technologies. We are seeing the benefits of our investments in manufacturing, and the MARSS acquisition provides us with new opportunities in AI-enabled systems."

Defence spending in several regions has increased amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and the proliferation of low-cost drones on modern battlefields. Electro Optic Systems has positioned itself as a supplier of both kinetic and directed-energy solutions, including high-energy laser systems. A factory for high-energy laser weapons was formally opened earlier in 2026.

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The company also upgraded full-year revenue guidance for its base business, excluding the newly acquired MARSS operations. It now expects base revenue of between $280 million and $300 million for the 2026 financial year, up from a previous range of $240 million to $270 million. The guidance is based on the existing secured order book and does not include potential future contracts.

Gross margin for the half was reported at 58 percent, lower than the prior year as the product mix and scale of deliveries shifted. Contracts signed during the period totaled about $303 million across 10 orders, compared with $75 million across eight orders in the first half of 2025.

Investors have closely watched the company's ability to convert its growing backlog into delivered revenue and improved cash flow. The first-half performance showed progress on that front, with underlying EBITDA moving into positive territory at scale for the first time. The narrowed statutory loss reflected higher operating costs associated with ramping production and integrating the MARSS acquisition, offset by the sharp rise in sales.

Electro Optic Systems operates in the defence and space sectors, designing and manufacturing electro-optic sensors, remote weapon systems and counter-drone technologies. Its products are used by military customers seeking to protect forces and infrastructure from aerial threats. The company has expanded manufacturing capacity in Australia and pursued international partnerships, including a joint venture arrangement in the United Arab Emirates linked to laser and remote weapon systems.

The share price rally on Tuesday extended a strong performance over the past year, during which the stock has more than doubled amid a broader re-rating of defence-related companies. Analyst coverage has generally remained constructive, with some brokers maintaining buy ratings and price targets above current levels on the expectation of continued order momentum.

Market reaction focused on the combination of revenue growth, the size of the order book and the move into underlying profitability. Trading volume was elevated as the results were digested. The stock has traded in a wide range over the past 12 months, reflecting both optimism about defence spending trends and concerns about execution risk, dilution from capital raisings and the path to sustained statutory profitability.

Management has emphasized that market conditions for counter-drone and related technologies remain supportive. The company plans to continue investing in production capacity and technology development while assessing further strategic opportunities. The MARSS integration is expected to broaden the product offering into AI-driven systems that complement existing hardware.

For the second half of the year, attention will center on the pace of deliveries against the large backlog, any additional contract announcements and progress toward full-year guidance. Cash generation and working capital management will also remain important as production scales.

Electro Optic Systems' first-half figures illustrate the operating leverage available when order intake accelerates in a specialized defence niche. The near-tripling of revenue and the swing to positive underlying earnings provided tangible evidence of that leverage, even as the statutory bottom line remained negative due to non-cash and integration-related items.

The company's focus on counter-drone systems aligns with a structural shift in military requirements. Low-cost unmanned systems have become a persistent threat across multiple conflict zones, driving demand for affordable and effective countermeasures. Electro Optic Systems' remote weapon stations and emerging laser systems are designed to address that need across different ranges and environments.

As the results circulated, the stock's sharp advance reflected investor confidence that the current momentum can be sustained. Whether that confidence proves durable will depend on continued contract wins, reliable delivery performance and the successful integration of recent acquisitions. For now, the combination of record revenue, a substantially larger order book and improved underlying profitability has driven one of the stronger single-day moves in the Australian defence sector this year.

The broader market backdrop of elevated geopolitical risk has supported valuations across many defence suppliers. Electro Optic Systems has benefited from that environment while seeking to differentiate itself through proprietary technology and a growing international customer base. The first-half numbers mark a notable step in translating that opportunity into financial results.