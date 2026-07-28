ASX 200 Edges Higher to Near 8,934 Points as Investors Weigh Falling Oil Prices and Global Earnings News

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed further into record territory Tuesday afternoon, rising 0.45% to 8,933.8 points, adding 39.8 points as investors weighed a sharp overnight drop in global oil prices against a wave of corporate earnings updates and continued optimism tied to easing Middle East tensions.

The gain builds on a strong recent run for Australian equities, with the benchmark index continuing to trade within striking distance of the all-time high it set earlier this year.

A Market Buoyed by Easing Middle East Tensions

The S&P/ASX 200 was set to rise Monday as the United States paused strikes for a second day, a development that helped fuel broader optimism across regional markets heading into the new trading week. That momentum appeared to carry through into Tuesday's session, even as falling oil prices created a mixed picture for specific sectors of the market.

Energy Stocks Under Pressure as Oil Tumbles

While the broader index advanced, Australia's energy sector faced significant headwinds from the overnight collapse in global crude prices. ASX 200 energy shares including Beach Energy and Santos were expected to come under pressure Tuesday after oil prices sank sharply overnight, with West Texas Intermediate crude down 7.3% to $82.78 a barrel and Brent crude down 8.5% to $88.58 a barrel, according to Bloomberg data.

That decline followed reports over the weekend that the United States and Iran had paused military strikes, easing fears of a prolonged disruption to Middle East oil shipments and sending crude prices tumbling from their recent highs.

China's Blockbuster Chip Listing Reverberates Across Markets

Tuesday's session also came against the backdrop of one of the most dramatic corporate listings of the year, with China's ChangXin Memory Technologies making waves across Asia-Pacific markets. China's fourth-largest DRAM maker exploded higher in its Shanghai debut as investors chased a rare pure-play bet on Beijing's chip self-sufficiency push, with shares closing at 49 yuan, up 466%, valuing the company at about 3.3 trillion yuan, or roughly $488 billion, and making it the biggest company listed in mainland China.

The IPO raised as much as 66.6 billion yuan, the second-largest offering in Chinese history, generating 141 billion yuan in turnover on the day, nearly 7% of all onshore market transactions. The retail portion of the offering was 212 times oversubscribed, with 9.4 million orders worth 7.07 trillion yuan submitted, roughly 10 times the size of SpaceX's record order book. That listing added to a broader narrative of volatility across global chipmakers, with flow-on effects felt across memory and semiconductor stocks worldwide.

Corporate Earnings and Buybacks Add to the Mix

Several individual company updates also shaped Tuesday's trading session on the ASX. Webjet-owned WebBeds flagged first-half 2027 revenue growth of 11% to 15% compared with the same period a year earlier, alongside an on-market buy-back of up to $90 million, funded from existing cash and running from mid-August 2026 through late July 2027. The company's total transaction value margin was seen at approximately 6.7%, up from 6.5% in the first half of 2026, marking a third consecutive half of margin gains, with cash conversion above 100% for the coming half.

Elsewhere, defense and space technology company Electro Optic Systems posted standout results heading into the new trading week. Electro Optic Systems flagged a 284% jump in first-half revenue and upgraded its base-business guidance, citing a record order book driven by strong counter-drone demand. The company's first-half 2026 revenue reached about $169 million, up 284%, or $125 million, from the same period a year earlier, marking the highest first-half revenue total in the company's history, while its order book stood at $846 million as of June 30, up 84%, or $387 million, from the end of 2025.

Bell Potter analysts maintained a bullish stance on the defense contractor following the update, retaining a buy rating and raising the firm's price target to $12.60 from $12.50, citing the company's leadership position across multiple counter-drone technology verticals and its exposure to rising global defense spending.

A Historic Backdrop for Australian Equities

Tuesday's gains continue to build on a remarkable run for the ASX 200 over the past several years. The index hit an all-time high of 9,198.6 points in February 2026 before settling closer to the 8,800 mark by July, with the benchmark having achieved a long-term annualized historical return of roughly 8.2% on a total return basis, including dividends, over its more than 25-year history. The index remains heavily weighted toward the financial and materials sectors, with financials making up around 28% of the index and including major players such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Global Backdrop Remains Supportive

Beyond the immediate catalysts of falling oil prices and the CXMT listing, Tuesday's session took place against a broader global backdrop of continued merger and acquisition activity and green energy investment. M&A deal volumes were projected to hit $173 billion in 2026, the highest level since 2019, aided by faster regulatory approvals. Green energy financing also hit a record $20.1 billion in the first half of 2026, topping the full-year 2025 total, split between $11.8 billion in construction financing and $8.3 billion in investment financing.

With the index continuing to trade near record territory and a heavy slate of domestic earnings reports still to come during the Australian reporting season, investors are likely to remain focused on how individual companies navigate a market environment shaped by volatile oil prices, geopolitical developments in the Middle East, and continued ripple effects from China's blockbuster semiconductor listing. Whether the ASX 200 can push toward fresh record highs in the sessions ahead may hinge heavily on how energy stocks absorb the overnight oil price shock and whether broader risk appetite continues to hold up as more corporate results filter through the market this week.