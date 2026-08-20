Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has once again singled out China as the most formidable competitor facing his companies in artificial intelligence and robotics, reiterating comments he first made earlier this year even as SpaceX itself increasingly contends with emerging rivals in the commercial rocket launch business.

Speaking on Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call in January, Musk was blunt in assessing where the company's toughest competition would come from as it races to commercialize its Optimus humanoid robot. "I think China will be by far the biggest competitor in the humanoid robot market," Musk told analysts on the call. He elaborated on the specific strengths he believes give Chinese firms an edge. "China is extremely good at scaling and manufacturing, and is also strong in AI — the models being released there are already quite good and are improving rapidly," Musk said.

Musk's remarks came in response to a question about the wave of Chinese startups entering the humanoid robotics space and what long-term advantages might allow Tesla to stay ahead. According to CnEVPost's coverage of the call, Musk suggested Tesla currently has no significant competitors outside China in the category, framing the country's combination of manufacturing scale and AI capability as uniquely difficult to match. "I always think people sort of outside of China kind of underestimate China. China's next level," Musk said.

Even while acknowledging China's strength, Musk maintained that Tesla's Optimus robot would ultimately outperform Chinese rivals on specific technical benchmarks. "We think we'll be ahead in terms of the real-world intelligence, the electromechanical dexterity, especially the hand design, which is by far the hardest thing in the robot," Musk said, according to CnEVPost. He pointed specifically to Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's humanoid robot, unveiled in November, as one example of the kind of competition Tesla is watching closely, offering a brief but notable compliment. "Not bad," Musk said of the Xpeng robot, before adding a prediction about the broader shape of the industry: "Tesla and Chinese companies will dominate the market."

Musk's comments reflect a broader and longer-running pattern in how he has publicly assessed Chinese competition across his various companies. In 2021, he described Chinese automakers as the "most competitive in the world," and he has previously credited Chinese workers for helping keep Tesla's factories operational during pandemic-era disruptions, describing them at the time as "burning the 3 a.m. oil." Chinese commentators have taken note of Musk's repeated acknowledgments; the state-run Global Times cited unnamed Chinese experts describing his January remarks as reflecting "the growing strength of China's robotics and AI ecosystem."

Beyond humanoid robotics, Musk has also flagged China's position in the broader artificial intelligence race in other public forums. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, Musk told BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink that electrical power availability, rather than chip production, now represents the primary constraint on U.S. AI development, a limitation he suggested China does not face to the same degree. "I think the limiting factor for AI deployment is fundamentally electrical power," Musk said, according to Fortune's coverage of the discussion. "It's clear that we're very soon — maybe even later this year — we'll be producing more chips than we can turn on."

While Musk has focused much of his recent public commentary on China's rise in AI and robotics, SpaceX itself faces a more immediate and increasingly crowded competitive landscape closer to home in commercial rocket launches. Rocket Lab, led by chief executive Peter Beck, has continued developing its medium-lift Neutron rocket as a direct challenger to SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9, with the company targeting Neutron's first launch by the end of 2026, according to U.S. News. Rocket Lab entered the year with a $1.85 billion order backlog and plans to recognize 37% of that backlog by 2027.

Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin has also emerged as a significant rival, having completed a test payload launch on its heavy-lift New Glenn rocket, a vehicle intended to compete with SpaceX's next-generation Starship. Ars Technica ranked Blue Origin as the second-most active U.S. rocket company of 2025, trailing only SpaceX itself. Newer entrants have joined the field as well, including Firefly Aerospace, which completed its own initial public offering in August 2025 and has continued expanding its rocket lineup beyond its current Alpha-class vehicle.

SpaceX's dominant position in the U.S. launch market has also created friction with companies that depend on its rockets to reach orbit, even as new competitors emerge. According to a Reuters analysis of launch data compiled by astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, Starlink satellites now account for roughly 79% of Falcon 9's launch manifest in 2026, up from 54% in 2020, as SpaceX increasingly prioritizes deploying its own satellite internet constellation. At least seven spacecraft companies have reportedly been told that Falcon 9 is fully booked for all types of missions until 2028 or 2029, according to sources cited by Reuters, a bottleneck the news agency attributed in part to SpaceX's ongoing transition toward its new, fully reusable Starship rocket.

Whether SpaceX's growing internal demand for its own launch capacity, combined with the emergence of better-capitalized rivals such as Rocket Lab and Blue Origin, will meaningfully erode the company's dominant position in the commercial launch market remains an open question, even as Musk continues to direct much of his public commentary on competitive threats toward Chinese advances in artificial intelligence and robotics rather than the more immediate rocket-launch rivals emerging within the United States itself. As both fronts continue to develop, Musk's public statements suggest he views China's combination of AI capability and manufacturing scale as the more structurally significant long-term challenge facing his broader business empire, even as SpaceX navigates a more crowded and increasingly competitive domestic launch market in the near term.