Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy with three guided aerial bombs on July 11, killing five people, including a 13-year-old girl, and injuring 43 others, according to local authorities, in an attack captured on security camera footage showing civilians scrambling for cover as the explosions struck.

CCTV footage from the scene, widely circulated on social media, showed customers inside a coffee shop rushing to safety as explosions shattered the windows during the strike, while a second camera captured people outside dropping to the ground before fleeing as blasts echoed through the area. Ukrainian officials said two of the three guided glide bombs struck a crowded part of the city, with one landing near a public transport stop, where the child was killed, according to Sumy regional police. The bomb also damaged buses, cars and nearby residential buildings. A third bomb struck a separate infrastructure facility.

Security cameras captured civilians in Ukraine’s Sumy scrambling for cover as Russian glide bombs struck, killing five people, including a child, Ukrainian officials said. pic.twitter.com/SmyfloCxvi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2026

Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov said three men also died in the attack, and another victim later died in the hospital, bringing the confirmed death toll to five. Ukrainian news outlet ukranews.com, citing Sumy regional police, reported that the men killed alongside the 13-year-old girl ranged in age from 27 to 67. Regional authorities said 42 to 43 people were injured in total, with five described as being in serious condition.

The July 11 strike came during a broader wave of Russian attacks across the Sumy region that day. According to regional police, 13 communities across Sumy region came under Russian attack over the course of the day, with Russian forces using guided aerial bombs, artillery and attack drones. In the Esman community, a 46-year-old man was killed after stepping on an explosive device, while a Russian attack drone separately wounded a 53-year-old man. In the Seredyna-Buda community, a Russian drone strike on a residential area injured two women. Across the country, Russian strikes killed at least 10 people and injured at least 80 others over roughly the same 24-hour period, according to regional authorities cited by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office said law enforcement has launched a war crimes investigation into the attack on civilians. Authorities urged residents in the area to remain in shelters and avoid the impact sites, citing the risk of so-called double-tap strikes, a tactic in which a follow-up attack targets the same location shortly after an initial strike, often timed to hit first responders and rescue workers.

The attack followed a similarly deadly strike on Sumy just over a week earlier. On July 3, Russian forces attacked downtown Sumy using six guided aerial bombs, striking a residential neighborhood and killing four people, including a five-year-old child and her mother, according to Hryhorov. Twenty-two to 33 additional people were injured in that attack, according to varying reports from local officials, with several victims described as being in critical condition, including a 16-year-old girl. Hryhorov described the scene of that earlier attack in stark terms on Telegram: "At the epicentre of the strike — a high-rise apartment building, a shop and a street. There were a great many people. Children."

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted images from the aftermath of the July 3 attack, including medics treating the injured, a blood-stained stretch of pavement with two abandoned sandals, and a building reduced to rubble. He called on Ukraine's allies to intensify pressure on Russia "so that the terror can be stopped."

Sumy, located roughly 30 kilometers from the Russian border, has faced near-constant attacks from Russian forces in recent months, including artillery, drone and guided bomb strikes, as Moscow has sought to expand what it describes as a buffer zone in the region. Russia has increasingly relied on guided aerial bombs, sometimes referred to as glide bombs, to strike cities and communities located close to the front line, particularly in the Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. The weapons are launched from aircraft operating outside the range of many Ukrainian air defense systems, making them difficult to intercept and allowing Russian forces to strike populated areas with limited warning. According to figures cited by the Kyiv Independent, Russia set a new record for guided bomb attacks on Ukraine this spring, dropping nearly 8,000 glide bombs in the month of March alone.

The July 11 strike on Sumy came hours after Russia launched a broader overnight assault against Ukraine involving six ballistic missiles, six additional missiles and 121 attack and decoy drones, according to Ukraine's Air Force. The attack also occurred against the backdrop of continuing scrutiny of Ukraine's own defense infrastructure, after President Zelensky said on July 11 that top officials at Ukroboronprom, the country's state-owned defense conglomerate, had violated the law by allowing weapons depots to be located in the Kyiv suburb of Vyshneve, following a deadly explosion at one of the company's ammunition depots during a recent Russian missile attack. Ukroboronprom subsequently dismissed two officials following an investigation into that incident.

Attacks on Sumy have continued even as diplomatic and military attention in the region has remained focused elsewhere, including on the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran and its effects on global oil markets. Zelensky, during a meeting with Ukraine's energy minister on July 12, stressed the need for additional "more decisive" steps to protect the country's energy infrastructure and emphasized the importance of robust winter preparedness planning for communities across the country, underscoring the continued strain guided bomb attacks and broader Russian strikes have placed on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure heading into the second half of 2026.

As of this week, no ceasefire or de-escalation agreement specific to the Sumy region has been announced, and Ukrainian officials have continued to describe the area as facing daily bombardment from Russian forces operating near the border. Rescue operations following the July 11 strike concluded with authorities confirming the final casualty figures, though the broader pattern of repeated guided bomb attacks on the city has left local officials and residents bracing for the possibility of further strikes in the weeks ahead.