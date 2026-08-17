Ukraine launched one of its largest aerial assaults of the war against Russia overnight into Sunday, firing hundreds of drones at targets across the country, including a major logistics warehouse in the Moscow region, as Russia continued its own bombardment of Ukrainian cities in a war showing no signs of slowing.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces shot down more than 800 Ukrainian drones overnight, describing it as among the largest such attacks it has faced. Russian state news agency TASS called it the largest Ukrainian drone attack since the beginning of the year, with many of the drones aimed at the Moscow region, home to much of the country's political and economic elite. Andrey Vorobiev, governor of the Moscow region, said air defense forces and electronic warfare units shot down or neutralized 187 drones over the region alone.

At least six people were killed in the attacks. Five people died in Russia's southern Rostov region, according to that region's governor, while an 83-year-old man was killed by a separate drone strike elsewhere in the Moscow region, Vorobiev said.

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Among the most visible targets was a Wildberries warehouse in the town of Koledino in the Moscow region, part of an extended Ukrainian campaign against the Russian online retailer's logistics network. Geolocated video showed a large fire engulfing the facility, which the Ukrainian military said covered roughly 250,000 square meters. Ukrainian defense company Fire Point said the strike was carried out using domestically produced FP-1 long-range drones. Vorobiev said no one was injured in that particular strike. A separate fire broke out at a logistics complex in Domodedovo, south of Moscow, according to Ukrainian monitoring channels.

Kyiv has said Wildberries, often described as Russia's equivalent of Amazon, plays a role in supplying the Russian military, an allegation the company and the Kremlin have denied. Ukraine's military said Sunday's strike brought the number of Wildberries' 10 largest logistics centers it has hit to seven. Wildberries has suffered extensive cumulative damage from the campaign, with estimates cited by Forbes putting combined losses for the company and its sellers at up to 1 trillion rubles, or roughly $11.9 billion, and roughly a third of its total warehouse capacity reportedly destroyed. The company has said it plans to build new warehousing in neighboring Kazakhstan in response.

In the Rostov region, Ukraine's military said it struck a defense-industrial facility that produces solid rocket propellant used in various Russian weapons systems, part of the broader strike responsible for the five deaths reported there. The Russian Defense Ministry said drones were intercepted over 17 regions in total, concentrated mainly across southern and western Russia.

Russia, meanwhile, continued targeting Ukraine's capital with a mix of missiles and drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said six people were wounded in strikes on Kyiv early Sunday, with a book market among the sites hit. Ballistic missiles also struck Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Zelensky said, killing two people in Kryvyi Rih and one more in the northern city of Sumy. At a steel factory in Kryvyi Rih operated by ArcelorMittal, 13 employees were injured and one person died, the company said, adding that rescue and search operations remained ongoing.

Ukraine's air force said it did not shoot down any of the ballistic missiles fired at the country overnight, underscoring what officials have described as a persistent shortage of missile interceptors. Zelensky said Russia fired more than 1,550 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs and 62 missiles at Ukraine over the past week alone. He called for greater urgency from Ukraine's Western partners in supplying additional air defense equipment. "European interceptors cannot simply be allowed to sit in storage," Zelensky said, arguing that lives depend on faster action and that Russia must be stopped.

The war's reach extended beyond Ukraine's and Russia's own borders Sunday. Romania's Defense Ministry said an unidentified drone was shot down in Romanian airspace after being intercepted by a Spanish F-18 fighter jet pilot flying a NATO air-policing mission. The ministry said radar detected the drone entering Romanian territory from neighboring Moldova, with fragments falling in an uninhabited area between two villages. It marked the fourth drone shot down over Romanian territory so far this year. In July, Romanian F-16 pilots shot down three Russian drones that breached the country's airspace, the first such interceptions in the more than four years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

Sunday's escalation reflects a broader pattern that has defined the war's air campaign in recent months, with both sides increasingly targeting infrastructure deep behind the other's front lines rather than limiting strikes to the immediate battlefield. Ukraine has focused heavily on Russian logistics, energy and industrial targets it says support the country's war effort, while Russia has continued its long-running campaign of missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities, including civilian infrastructure such as the Kyiv book market hit early Sunday.

With no diplomatic resolution in sight and both countries continuing to expand the scale and reach of their respective aerial campaigns, officials on both sides show little indication that the intensity of the conflict is likely to ease in the near term.