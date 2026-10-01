LONDON — A claim that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage vowed to deport Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to the United States if he becomes prime minister has spread widely on social media this week. A review of public statements and news reports found no evidence that Farage made such a pledge.

The posts also claim Farage called the couple's behavior "an absolute disgrace" and that U.S. President Donald Trump recently attacked the Sussexes, saying he would never have taken them back. No credible news outlet has reported either remark, and neither Farage nor Trump appears to have made such statements publicly.

Some posts also say there are growing calls for Parliament to strip the couple of their titles. While such calls have surfaced online at various times, there is no indication of any formal parliamentary move to do so.

What the viral posts claim

The posts, shared across several platforms, say Farage "made headlines" by declaring he might send the couple back to America because of their behavior. They pair the claim with comments attributed to Trump and reactions from users saying America would no longer have to deal with the couple's "drama."

The claims gained traction as the Sussexes have been back in the news. The couple moved back to the United Kingdom in August with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and this week condemned photographers who were seen looking into the grounds of the children's school.

Why the claim does not hold up

Beyond the lack of any record of Farage saying it, the claim faces a basic legal problem. Prince Harry was born in London and is a British citizen. Under British law, citizens cannot be deported from their own country.

Meghan, who was born in the United States, has never publicly disclosed her immigration or citizenship status in Britain, and there is no public indication that her right to live in the country is in question.

Farage has campaigned heavily on immigration and has pledged mass deportations if Reform UK wins power. In August 2025, he said a Reform government would leave the European Convention on Human Rights and detain and deport anyone who arrives in the country illegally. Those policies target people who enter Britain without authorization, not British citizens or their legally resident spouses.

Farage's documented criticism of the Sussexes

The viral claim may have gained credibility because Farage has a long history of criticizing the couple.

In 2019, he was recorded saying that Harry had been the most popular royal of his generation, adding: "And then he met Meghan Markle, and it's fallen off a cliff." His spokesman said at the time the remarks had been taken out of context.

After the couple announced in 2020 that they would step back as working royals, Farage said, "The British public did not like the idea of them trying to have it both ways."

In April 2021, after the death of Prince Philip, Farage criticized the couple's short statement on social media, writing that it showed "contempt for this great man and the monarchy." He added: "The British public will not welcome Harry and Meghan back, even for the funeral."

More recently, after attending a reception at Buckingham Palace, Farage referred to the couple as "wonderboy and wondergirl" and criticized them for leaving for America, saying their departure had weakened the royal family's workforce.

None of those remarks included a threat to deport the couple.

What Trump has actually said

Trump has also repeatedly criticized the Sussexes, and his comments have occasionally touched on Harry's immigration status in the United States, not Britain.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump told Farage in a GB News interview that if Harry had lied on his U.S. immigration forms about past drug use, authorities would "have to take appropriate action." The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, had sued to obtain Harry's visa records after he described past drug use in his memoir, "Spare."

But in February 2025, Trump ruled out deporting Harry from the United States.

"I don't want to do that," Trump told the New York Post. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

Trump has also called Meghan "nasty" and, in a 2022 interview with Piers Morgan, said Harry was "whipped like no person" he had ever seen. There is no record of a recent Trump statement saying he "would never have taken them back."

A pattern of royal misinformation

The Sussexes have frequently been the subject of misleading or fabricated stories online, particularly on social media pages that publish sensational claims about the royal family. Such posts often mix real background details, such as the couple's long-running tensions with the British press and with Trump, with invented quotes designed to provoke reactions.

Media literacy experts generally advise readers to check whether a claim has been reported by established news organizations, to look for the original source of a quote, and to be wary of posts that rely on emotionally charged language or attribute explosive comments to well-known figures without a link to an interview or statement.

Reform UK and the Sussexes

Reform UK did not appear to have issued any statement about Harry and Meghan this week. The party's recent public focus has been on immigration, the economy and preparations for a possible general election, with Farage presenting himself as a prime minister-in-waiting amid strong poll numbers for Reform.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not publicly addressed the viral claim.

What we know

The couple returned to Britain in August and are awaiting a decision from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC, on whether they will receive taxpayer-funded security. They have been paying for private security in the meantime.

Farage and Trump have both been sharp critics of the Sussexes for years. But based on available public records, neither has recently said what the viral posts claim, and a threat by Farage to deport Prince Harry, a British citizen, would have no legal basis.