LONDON — Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are said to be deliberately avoiding distraction from the renewed public attention surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the Sussexes' return to the United Kingdom, according to royal commentators offering differing views on how sustainable that approach will prove to be.

Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. from California on August 26 and are reportedly planning to remain in the country for an extended period, staying at a private, non-royal residence in Birmingham rather than at any official royal property. Their return has reignited speculation about the state of relations between the two brothers, with multiple reports indicating William and Harry have had little to no direct contact since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals and relocated to the United States in January 2020.

Ailsa Anderson, who served as press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, told People that William and Kate's current approach is one of deliberate focus rather than engagement with the ongoing speculation. Anderson said the couple does not want to be "distracted" by "all this other noise" related to the Sussexes, framing their posture as one aimed at protecting their own priorities rather than reacting to each new development in the story.

Not every royal commentator views that strategy as sustainable. Royal historian Amanda Foreman offered a more skeptical assessment, arguing that simply ignoring Harry and Meghan's presence would prove difficult now that both brothers are residing in the same country. "They will always have to look over their shoulders and factor them in," Foreman told the outlet. "And all they can do is deflect." Foreman noted that William, as heir to the throne, cannot realistically avoid being asked publicly about the state of his relationship with his estranged brother, regardless of how much distance the Waleses attempt to maintain privately.

Other commentators described a more measured middle ground between full engagement and outright avoidance. Royal author Simon Vigar characterized William and Kate's approach as one of keeping "calm and carry on," a posture aimed at maintaining stability without either escalating tension or appearing to ignore the situation entirely. Journalist Russell Myers, meanwhile, pointed to alignment at the highest levels of the institution, saying King Charles and William are fully in agreement on how the Sussexes' current status should be understood, with both the king and his son in sync on the position that Harry and Meghan no longer represent the royal family in any official capacity.

That institutional position was formalized earlier this month, when King Charles issued a letter through the Lord Chamberlain, the palace's most senior official, confirming that Harry and Meghan remain "private citizens." The letter reiterated that the couple will not be permitted to undertake royal engagements or make use of their royal titles, reaffirming a status that has technically applied to them since their 2020 decision to step back from official duties. A spokesperson for the Sussexes responded to the letter's release at the time, saying the couple "were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."

The renewed attention on William and Kate's posture toward Harry and Meghan comes amid a broader pattern of scrutiny that has followed the Sussexes since their departure from royal life nearly six years ago. Each significant development, including public statements, media projects, and now their extended return to the U.K., has tended to reignite speculation about the underlying state of the brothers' relationship, even as neither side has offered detailed public comment on the specifics of their personal dynamic.

For William and Kate, the approach described by Anderson reflects a broader pattern that has characterized much of their public conduct since 2020: maintaining a steady public focus on their own official duties and family life while largely declining to engage directly with developments in the Sussexes' story, even as royal commentators and media coverage continue to treat the relationship between the two couples as a subject of ongoing public interest.

Whether that strategy proves durable may depend significantly on how visible Harry and Meghan's presence in the U.K. becomes over the coming months, particularly as the Sussexes resume public engagements tied to causes including the Invictus Games, the sporting competition for wounded service members that Harry founded, with the next edition scheduled for Birmingham in 2027. Foreman's assessment suggests that proximity alone, with both brothers now residing in the same country for an extended stretch, may make full avoidance increasingly difficult regardless of William and Kate's stated preference to remain focused elsewhere.

Neither Kensington Palace nor representatives for the Prince and Princess of Wales have issued a detailed public statement addressing the specific characterization of their approach toward Harry and Meghan's return, and the palace has generally maintained its longstanding practice of declining to comment extensively on the personal dynamics between the two brothers. For now, the competing assessments offered by Anderson, Foreman, Vigar and Myers illustrate the range of views among royal commentators about whether William and Kate can, in practice, maintain the kind of deliberate distance from the ongoing Sussex storyline that sources close to the couple say they are currently aiming for.