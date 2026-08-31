William and Kate Head Back to Windsor as Prince George Readies for His First Term at Eton College

Read more Queen Camilla Is Firmly on Team Kate Amid Harry and Meghan Markle Return to Britain, Author Claims Now Queen Camilla Is Firmly on Team Kate Amid Harry and Meghan Markle Return to Britain, Author Claims Now

WINDSOR, England — The Prince and Princess of Wales have returned to Windsor after wrapping up their traditional late-summer holiday in Scotland, marking the end of the family's break and the start of preparations for Prince George's first term at Eton College.

William and Catherine spent the past several weeks at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a tradition dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria and one that became particularly associated with the late Queen Elizabeth II. The couple has now headed south to their primary residence at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park with their three children, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, as the family prepares for the start of the new school year in September.

The most significant change facing the household is George's transition into secondary education. After spending recent years at Lambrook School in Berkshire alongside his younger siblings, George is set to begin his first term at Eton College, following the same educational path taken by both his father and his uncle, Prince Harry. Kensington Palace confirmed the decision earlier this year, stating simply, "Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College from this September."

The choice ends years of speculation over whether George would attend Eton, William's alma mater, or Marlborough College, the school Catherine attended alongside her siblings Pippa and James Middleton. According to royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths, William was reportedly pushing hard for Eton throughout the decision-making process, telling reporters, "I think that on this one, William was pushing hard for Eton, and they did flip-flop over the issue of where to send George." Some reporting has suggested Catherine initially had reservations about the boarding school route, with one source indicating she would have preferred a day school for her eldest son, though she is now said to be fully supportive of the decision.

Eton, an all-boys boarding school educating students ages 13 to 18, charges annual tuition of roughly 63,298 pounds, or about 84,000 dollars. Founded centuries ago, the institution has educated 20 British prime ministers, including David Cameron and Boris Johnson, along with William, who attended from 1995 to 2000 and became the first senior member of the royal family to attend the school. William earned 12 GCSEs and three A-levels during his time there, including an A in Geography, a B in History of Art and a C in Biology.

George's new school carries a practical advantage tied directly to the family's living situation. Eton sits just across the River Thames from Windsor Castle, roughly a 15-minute drive from Forest Lodge, the eight-bedroom Georgian mansion the family moved into in October 2025 after relocating from the smaller, four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage. The proximity means George will be able to return home relatively easily on weekends, including for family dinners or Sunday lunch following sports fixtures, according to royal commentary reported by Hello! magazine.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will continue their education at Lambrook School, a co-educational day and boarding school spanning 52 acres near Ascot, Berkshire, that has become known for accommodating high-profile students with discreet security arrangements.

The family's return to Windsor comes just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived back in the United Kingdom with their own children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, following more than six years based primarily in California. William and Catherine have made no public comment regarding Harry and Meghan's return, maintaining the same silence that has generally characterized the relationship between the two households in recent years. Harry and Meghan have reportedly settled on the Cotswolds region as their new UK base, with their children also set to begin school there this September.

It remains unclear how long the Sussex family intends to remain in Britain. Reports have pointed to several possible factors behind their return, including concerns over King Charles' ongoing cancer treatment, Harry's stated desire to repair his relationship with his family, and a series of public engagements Harry is expected to attend in the coming months, including the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 5 and events leading up to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

For now, both branches of the royal family are entering a season defined by significant transition, with William and Catherine's household adjusting to George's new chapter at Eton even as questions continue to swirl around the broader implications of Harry and Meghan's return to British soil after years away.