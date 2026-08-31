Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are searching for a sprawling countryside property in the Cotswolds as their move back to the United Kingdom takes on a more concrete shape, with reports describing a wish list that includes nine bedrooms and a private film studio.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed at Birmingham Airport on Wednesday alongside their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, arriving by private jet before being taken from the airport in what the Daily Mail described as a small convoy of blacked-out vehicles. The family's arrival marks the start of what has been described as an extended stay in Britain following more than six years based primarily in California.

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According to the Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English, Meghan's list of requirements for the couple's prospective UK home includes nine bedrooms and a film studio, while Harry is said to be prioritizing a substantial amount of private land. "As for their new home in the Cotswolds, I am told that Meghan wants nine bedrooms and a film studio and Prince Harry wants a lot, and I mean a lot, of land, and no footpaths going across it to protect their privacy," English wrote, according to a report republished by Internewscast. English added that friends of the couple describe them as "all in" on establishing a new life in Britain, characterizing the effort as a kind of "Finding Freedom 2," a reference to the 2020 biography that chronicled the couple's original decision to step back from royal duties and relocate to North America.

The couple has been linked to a property valued at roughly 12 million pounds, or about 16 million dollars, though multiple sources cited by the Daily Mail insisted no deal has been finalized on that specific home. Separate reporting from GB News put the couple's likely budget at a minimum of 8 million pounds for a property in the Cotswolds, an area that already includes royal connections: King Charles' Highgrove estate sits within the region, as does Princess Anne's longtime home at Gatcombe Park and a six-bedroom farmhouse owned by Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

An agent is reportedly assisting the Sussexes as they begin touring properties in person, a step described as necessary given the scale of the homes under consideration. "There is an agent involved," a source told the Daily Mail, adding that the couple had "not seen anywhere yet" in person, since online viewings had proven difficult given how large many of the available properties are. The source said the couple still needed to weigh practical questions about daily family life, including whether a particular home's layout, down to details like a snug or kitchen, felt right for raising their children.

The report also indicated the couple has multiple properties to choose from given how much suitable real estate is currently available in the area, and that friends have insisted Harry and Meghan intend to retain both their Montecito, California, estate and their holiday home in Portugal even after establishing a new base in Britain. Their children are expected to enroll at a nearby preparatory school, according to the Daily Mail, with neighbors in the Cotswolds already reportedly discussing potential properties and school placements ahead of the family's arrival.

The couple's decision to prioritize privacy in their new home echoes concerns previously voiced by other members of the extended royal circle living in the same region. According to GB News, Harry's stated desire to avoid public footpaths crossing his land reflects issues Princess Beatrice and her husband have reportedly encountered at their own Cotswolds property.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for Harry and Meghan have issued public comment on the specific details of the couple's house search. As the family settles into life in Britain, the search for a permanent home is expected to remain a closely watched storyline in the weeks ahead, particularly given how it may shape broader questions about how long the couple intends to remain based in the country following their return.