'Never Really Stopped Missing Home': Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Return to Britain

Six years after leaving Britain in what they privately called their "Freedom Flight," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to return this fall for an extended stay, a reversal that sources close to the couple say was driven as much by Harry's persistent homesickness as by King Charles III's hopes of reconciling with his estranged family.

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As People exclusively reported Aug. 19, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relocating to Britain for an extended period with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, who are enrolled in school there beginning in September. The family, expected to arrive in late August, plans to establish a private, nonroyal home base believed to be outside London, though they have not yet purchased property, while retaining their Montecito, California, residence. "Step by step, they want to be in the U.K.," a source close to Harry told People. "They want to have the time and give the kids the opportunity to be here."

The reversal marks a striking shift from Harry's own comments just over a year ago. In a May 2025 interview with the BBC, Harry appeared to rule out any return. "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," he said at the time. Now 41, Harry is doing exactly that alongside Meghan, 45.

Sources described the move as having been in the works for roughly a year, with the timing increasingly making sense as Archie and Lilibet reached school age. "It's something Harry has been thinking about for a while," a source close to the duke said. Earlier signs of that pull toward Britain had surfaced publicly; at the WellChild Awards last September, Harry questioned British singer Joss Stone about her family's own return to Britain after years living in Tennessee. "He asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home," Stone said at the time. "He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children."

Beneath the practical considerations, sources described something more personal driving Harry's desire to return. Despite building a life in Montecito, sources in California said Harry never fully found his footing there, struggling to establish a close social circle of his own. "Harry never really stopped missing home. He's missed that sense of connection and belonging. Britain is still home in many ways," a source close to the couple said. Another source emphasized that the decision was reached collectively. "Taken as a family," the source said.

For Meghan, the appeal centers significantly on what Britain offers the couple's children. "Meghan feels very fortunate that they're able to give Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to experience both worlds," a Montecito insider said. The family's summer visit offered an early glimpse of that vision, with the children reuniting with King Charles at Highgrove in July before spending time at Althorp, the childhood home and final resting place of Princess Diana, alongside Harry's uncle Charles Spencer and other relatives from Diana's side of the family. "He wants them to understand the world he grew up in and where their family comes from," a source said of Harry's motivations.

Sources stressed the move is not intended to be permanent. The couple's $14 million Montecito estate remains their home, they are keeping a vacation property in Portugal, and their broader plans remain fluid. "It's not necessarily a forever thing," one source said. The U.S. political climate has also factored into the family's thinking, according to sources, who said Harry and Meghan have made no secret of their disillusionment with the current administration.

Harry returns to Britain with significant unresolved battles still ahead. After losing automatic taxpayer-funded police protection in 2020, he has repeatedly said he could not safely bring Meghan and their children to Britain without it; private security in the U.K., unlike in the U.S., cannot legally carry firearms. A source said Harry intends to "continue fighting for that," though insiders cautioned the security question could ultimately influence how long the family ultimately stays. His legal battles with the British press remain active as well; on Aug. 21, Harry, Elton John and five others were ordered to pay approximately $13 million toward the Daily Mail publisher's legal costs after losing a privacy case, with the group potentially facing costs up to $47 million as they consider an appeal.

Meghan's return also coincides with a significant potential professional reversal. Asked in 2022 whether she might return to acting, she appeared to close the door firmly. "I'm done," she said at the time. "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not." Four years later, she is now in early talks for a role in the third season of Guy Ritchie's Netflix series "The Gentlemen," which films in the UK. Sources told People that despite earlier reports the deal had fallen through, conversations remain ongoing, though nothing has been finalized.

Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary, Alisa Anderson, cautioned that the couple should not expect an easy reentry into British public life. "I don't think they will be welcomed back with open arms," Anderson said. "They will have to rebuild that trust and affection — with the family and the public." A source close to Meghan voiced similar concern given her history with intense UK media scrutiny, which she has previously said contributed to suicidal thoughts during her time as a working royal. "My biggest concern is the level of media attention she'll face in the U.K.," the source said. "I'm worried for her." An ally countered that circumstances have changed. "She has been vocal about how she felt about it before, but that doesn't mean things are going to be exactly the same again," the ally said. "It doesn't mean it can't be different and can't change."

No family member may have more riding on the return than King Charles, 77, who remains in cancer treatment. His relationship with Harry has quietly improved in recent months, culminating in a private July reunion at Highgrove, where he saw Archie and Lilibet in person for the first time in more than four years. "That was a real positive," an ally said. A source close to the royal household added, "The King would love to have Harry around." Recalling a moment from Harry's memoir "Spare," in which Charles pleaded with his sons following Prince Philip's 2021 funeral not to "make my final years a misery," a source said the king continues to hope his sons might eventually reconcile. "He will want to see his sons together over time," the source said. "This is the best opportunity we have seen in recent years."

Still, the relationship between father and son remains complicated; Charles reportedly learned of Harry and Meghan's plans only days before they became public. William presents an even steeper obstacle. Sources said the brothers remain in "no contact," and William and Catherine, who were together with the king and other royals at Balmoral when news of the Sussexes' return broke, made no public acknowledgment of the announcement. A palace insider said the Wales family's focus remains squarely on their own responsibilities. "They have been dutiful, doing what they do well and keeping the family together," the source said. "Anything else, from their point of view, isn't critical."

What will change dramatically, sources noted, is simple proximity. Since 2020, an ocean has made it relatively easy for the two branches of the family to avoid one another. With Harry, Meghan and their children now based in Britain, that distance disappears. "It's going to be very hard for the family to ignore their presence — the kids, especially," a California-based source said. Another source suggested the same dynamic could apply to Meghan and Catherine specifically. "There are bound to be moments where their worlds overlap," the source said, "and everyone will be watching how those encounters unfold."

Whether that renewed proximity translates into genuine reconciliation remains uncertain, with neither side having offered the apology sources say the other believes is owed. But for Charles, having both sons and all five of his grandchildren in the same country for the first time in years changes the underlying equation, even if it is ultimately up to his sons whether to seize the opportunity. "In time," one source said, "there is a chance it will all heal."