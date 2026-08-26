Dunkin' is marking the start of pumpkin season by offering 1 million free espresso beverages to Rewards members, with the promotional code EASYCHOICE available beginning at noon Eastern time on Tuesday.

The chain confirmed the giveaway as part of its annual fall menu rollout. Customers enrolled in the free Dunkin' Rewards program can enter the code in the Offers & Rewards section of the Dunkin' mobile app to claim one free specialty espresso or frozen drink. Eligible options include lattes, cold brew, Shakin' Espresso and seasonal pumpkin-flavored beverages. Once claimed, the reward can be redeemed at participating locations through Sunday, Aug. 30, or until the 1 million redemptions are exhausted, whichever comes first.

The promotion coincides with the launch of Dunkin's 2026 fall menu, which features returning and new pumpkin items. Among them is the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, available hot or iced and finished with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. Newer additions include the Pumpkin Cloud Dunkalatte, made with espresso, coffee milk and pumpkin swirl topped with sweet cold foam; the Pumpkin Pie Coffee Chiller, a frozen option with marshmallow cold foam and caramel; the Pumpkin Patch Cloud Latte; and the Nutty Pumpkin Protein Latte, which delivers 17 grams of protein in a medium size. Pumpkin swirl can also be added to standard coffees, cold brews and espresso drinks. Bakery items such as the Pumpkin Donut, Pumpkin Munchkins and Pumpkin Muffin round out the seasonal offerings.

In addition to the pumpkin lineup, Dunkin' introduced tiramisu-inspired beverages, including a Tiramisu Cloud Latte, Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso, Tiramisu Marshmallow Matcha and Tiramisu Protein Latte. The menu expansion reflects the company's strategy of combining familiar seasonal flavors with limited-time innovations to drive traffic during the transition from summer to fall.

The free-drink offer requires no purchase. It is limited to the first 1 million successful redemptions of the code and is available only through the app to Rewards members. Customers who are not yet enrolled can download the app and create a free account before attempting to claim the offer. The code was scheduled to appear on Dunkin's social media channels around midday Tuesday, a common method the company uses for time-sensitive promotions.

Similar limited giveaways have become a recurring feature of Dunkin's marketing calendar. Previous promotions have tied free beverages or food items to menu launches, national coffee days or partnerships. This latest effort is timed to the same period when competing coffee chains also introduce fall flavors, intensifying competition for seasonal customers.

Participating stores are expected to see increased app-based orders and in-store traffic as customers redeem the free drinks. Franchise operators typically prepare for higher volume during such promotions by adjusting staffing and inventory of seasonal ingredients. The app-based redemption process helps the company track participation and manage the 1 million limit in real time.

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Dunkin' has additional offers planned in the coming weeks. On Aug. 30, customers can receive a free mini tennis-ball-style sleeve with the purchase of a three-count Munchkins order. On Sept. 8, a free Pumpkin Spice Latte is scheduled with any purchase. Further promotions, including another large-scale free-coffee event later in September, have been previewed by deal trackers.

The company's Rewards program remains central to these campaigns. Members earn points on purchases that can be redeemed for free food and drinks, and the app serves as the primary channel for delivering limited-time offers. Enrollment is free and requires only basic account information. Once a promotional code is successfully entered, the free item appears in the member's offers section and can be selected during mobile ordering or shown at the counter.

Pumpkin season has become a major sales driver for coffee chains in recent years. Consumers associate the flavor with the start of cooler weather, back-to-school routines and the approach of holidays. Dunkin's decision to pair the menu launch with a high-volume free-drink giveaway aims to encourage trial of the new and returning items while rewarding existing loyalty-program users.

Availability of the free drinks is subject to participation at individual locations and the overall redemption cap. Customers are advised to check the app for confirmation that the offer has been successfully claimed and to note the Aug. 30 expiration date. Those who encounter technical issues with the code or app are directed to Dunkin's customer support channels.

The promotion also arrives alongside a collaboration with influencer Alix Earle, who helped introduce an "Earle-y Riser Meal" as part of the fall menu marketing. Such partnerships expand the brand's reach beyond traditional advertising and into social media audiences that follow lifestyle and food content.

For consumers, the combination of free espresso drinks and a refreshed seasonal menu provides a low-barrier way to sample pumpkin-flavored options at the start of the season. For Dunkin', the campaign reinforces the brand's position in the competitive morning and afternoon beverage market while collecting data on customer preferences through the Rewards platform.

As the 1 million free beverages are claimed over the coming days, attention will turn to how the offer affects store traffic and sales of the broader fall lineup. Subsequent promotions scheduled for late August and September will extend the seasonal focus and provide additional opportunities for customers to engage with the menu and the loyalty program.

The code EASYCHOICE remains the key to unlocking the free drink for eligible Rewards members who act while supplies last.