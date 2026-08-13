Chick-fil-A's New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich Debuts Nationwide August 24 For National Waffle Day

Chick-fil-A is putting its own spin on a classic Southern combination this fall, announcing that a new Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, along with two S'mores-inspired beverages, will launch nationwide on August 24 as part of the chain's yearlong 80th anniversary celebration.

The new items are part of what Chick-fil-A calls its "Newstalgia" campaign, a yearlong effort marking the company's 80th anniversary by reimagining familiar, nostalgic flavors with new twists specific to the brand. Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging, said the fall lineup was built around identifying comforting flavors customers already crave and reworking them in a way unique to the chain. "In this year of Newstalgia-inspired celebrations, we wanted to bring something unique this fall by reimagining the comforting flavors our Guests crave this time of year, delivering a taste that feels both familiar and new to appeal to all ages," Duncan said in a statement.

The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich pairs Chick-fil-A's chicken filet, available in original, spicy or grilled varieties, between two maple-flavored waffles, topped with applewood-smoked bacon and a honey butter spread, and served with a side of classic syrup for dipping or drizzling. The sandwich will be offered in two distinct sizes depending on time of day: a smaller breakfast portion available during the chain's standard morning hours, and a larger entrée-sized version available from 10:30 a.m. through closing to accommodate lunch and dinner customers. According to nutritional information reviewed by Chowhound, the breakfast version contains 470 calories and is priced starting at $4.95, while the larger entrée version contains 620 calories and starts at $7.59, with pricing expected to vary somewhat by location. Customers who want just the waffle on its own can also order it a la carte.

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Duncan said the sandwich marks a notable first for the chain. "We have never done a seasonal breakfast entrée, so we're excited about that -- and I think it points back to that nostalgic idea of breakfast for dinner," she said, adding that the team specifically designed the sandwich to be portable given how often customers eat on the go.

The August 24 nationwide launch follows a limited-time regional test of the sandwich in San Antonio and Baltimore last year, which Chick-fil-A has described as generating an "incredible response" from customers in those markets. That successful test paved the way for the chain to move the item into a full national rollout for the 2026 fall season. The timing of the launch is also intentional: August 24 coincides with National Waffle Day, giving the debut an added promotional hook.

Alongside the sandwich, Chick-fil-A is introducing two new seasonal beverages built around the flavors of a classic campfire treat. The S'mores Milkshake starts with the chain's signature Icedream dessert, hand-spun with a marshmallow-flavored syrup and mix-ins of chocolate shortbread and graham cracker crumbles, finished with a toasted marshmallow whipped topping. According to Chowhound's review of the fall lineup, the S'mores Milkshake contains 640 calories and is priced at $4.85. The companion S'mores Frosted Coffee combines the same core flavors with cold brew coffee for a caffeinated version of the treat, containing 400 calories and priced at $4.75.

Duncan described the challenge of translating the specific sensory experience of a campfire s'more into a cold, hand-spun beverage. "Anytime you think about nostalgia, you think about time with friends and family, and what better way than sitting around the campfire with s'mores. They're universal," she said. "So it was a unique challenge of how do we bundle up all of those tastes, and those flavors, and even the textures in a cold milkshake?"

The chicken and waffles combination has become an increasingly common fixture across the fast-food and fast-casual industry in recent years. According to data from restaurant research firm Technomic, 309 operators featured some version of the chicken-and-waffles combination across 373 separate menu items in the second quarter of 2026 alone, across the United States and Canada. Other chains have made similar moves recently, with Dave's Hot Chicken debuting a chicken and waffles item at its Las Vegas airport location last year, and KFC bringing the combination back to its own menu after a five-year absence.

Chick-fil-A's fall rollout adds to a broader slate of 80th anniversary programming the chain has run throughout 2026 under the Newstalgia banner, which has previously included a sweepstakes, new branded merchandise, updated packaging, the return of the chain's long-running Cow Appreciation Day promotion, and the permanent addition of Frosted Sodas and Floats to the standard menu.

The new Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches and S'mores beverages will be available at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide beginning August 24, while supplies last, with the company indicating the limited-time items are expected to remain on menus into November, subject to individual restaurant availability. As with previous limited-time offerings, customers can customize the sandwich with different filet options, an added egg, extra bacon or cheese, and their choice of Chick-fil-A's standard sauce lineup.