Trader Joe's Mango Sticky Rice Crisps Review: Fans Rave Over Viral Snack Before Reports of Discontinuation

A snack inspired by one of Thailand's most beloved desserts has spent the past two years building a devoted following at Trader Joe's, with shoppers and food reviewers praising its bold mango flavor even as recent store reports suggest the item may be disappearing from shelves.

Trader Joe's Mango Sticky Rice Crisps, a $3.29 bag of crunchy rice discs studded with chewy dried mango pieces, launched in the summer of 2024 as the grocery chain's take on the classic Thai dessert of sweet sticky rice, ripe mango and coconut milk. Since then, the snack has become a recurring favorite among reviewers who track new arrivals at the specialty grocer, generating a steady stream of taste tests, social media videos and online write-ups.

A Snack Built on a Classic Dessert

The product packs sticky rice, dried mango, mung beans, coconut milk, sesame seeds and mango syrup into a compressed, puffed-rice disc roughly an inch in diameter. Each 4.51-ounce bag is imported from Thailand and sells for $3.29, according to product listings and multiple reviews.

Writing for The Kitchn, one reviewer described the product as capturing the tropical sweetness and toasty nuttiness of traditional mango sticky rice while standing on its own as a snack. The reviewer, who said they grew up picking mangoes with their grandmother to make the dessert at home, called the crisps some of the best packaged food they had tried from the chain, noting they planned to share bags with family members who grew up eating the traditional dish.

A separate review published by AOL similarly praised the product, describing the crisps as capturing the flavors and aromas of the popular Thai dessert in compact, crunchy form. That review noted the mango flavor comes through as prominent without overwhelming the other ingredients, with the toasted sesame seeds adding an additional layer of texture.

Mixed Reviews on Texture

Not every assessment has been uniformly positive. A review from the blog What's Good at Trader Joe's praised the flavor of the crisps but flagged the texture of the dried mango pieces as unexpectedly tough to chew, awarding the product a 7 out of 10 overall. The reviewer wrote that the flavor alone would merit a much higher score, but the chewiness of the mango pulled the rating down, joking that shoppers would need "mandibles of steel" to get through a handful comfortably.

Other outlets have been more enthusiastic about the eating experience. A write-up from Parade cited social media reaction to the snack, including a TikTok creator's description that the crisps tasted "just like mango sticky rice" while offering a completely different texture from typical crispy rice snacks. That same review noted the mango pieces evoked the taste of pre-packaged diced mango sold in stores, with a genuinely sweet and juicy quality that set the product apart from artificially flavored competitors.

Online audiences have continued to weigh in as the product has aged on shelves. Fans on Reddit and TikTok have repeatedly highlighted the snack's balance of sweetness, with one commenter cited by AOL writing that the crisps "really capture the mango sticky rice vibe" while staying "a perfect not-too-sweet snack," adding that they had already bought two bags in a single week.

Reports of a Possible Discontinuation

Despite the snack's popularity, recent reporting suggests its future on Trader Joe's shelves may be uncertain. A June 2026 report from the blog Aisle of Shame, which tracks product changes at the chain using crew reports and store-level stock data from multiple locations, listed the Mango Sticky Rice Crisps among items that appeared to be leaving shelves as part of a seasonal reset tied to new tropical-flavored arrivals. The report noted that crisp-format snacks tied to a single seasonal flavor typically run a two- to three-year cycle at Trader Joe's before being refreshed or dropped entirely, and said the company had not issued any specific statement about the product's future.

Trader Joe's, known for frequently rotating its private-label product lineup, does not typically announce discontinuations in advance, leaving shoppers and independent trackers to piece together availability from store visits and employee accounts. The company has not issued a public statement confirming or denying plans to discontinue the Mango Sticky Rice Crisps.

Listings for the product have also shown inconsistent availability in recent months. An Amazon third-party listing for the crisps was marked as currently unavailable, with no indication of whether or when the item would return to stock through that channel, though availability through third-party resellers often differs from what is sold directly on store shelves.

A Snack With Company

The Mango Sticky Rice Crisps are not the only mango sticky rice-inspired item Trader Joe's has offered. The chain also sells Mango and Sticky Rice Spring Rolls in its frozen aisle, a five-pack priced at $2.99 that bakes in about 10 minutes. A review of that product described the rice as perfectly cooked and the mango flavor as noticeable without being overpowering, concluding the item was worth buying again.

Together, the two products reflect a broader trend at Trader Joe's toward reimagining international desserts as convenient, shelf-stable or freezer-friendly snacks, following similar releases built around flavors from Japanese, Filipino and other Southeast Asian cuisines.

For now, shoppers hoping to try the Mango Sticky Rice Crisps for themselves are being encouraged by some reviewers to check their local stores soon, given the uncertainty around the product's future availability. Trader Joe's famously does not restock discontinued items on a predictable schedule, and past fan-favorite snacks that have disappeared from shelves have sometimes returned seasons later, while others have not come back at all.