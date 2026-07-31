Micron Shares Surge Nearly 15% as Samsung's Record Profits Point to a Deepening Chip Shortage Through 2028

Shares of Micron Technology surged 14.77% in Thursday morning trading, climbing $109.16 to $848.16, as the memory chipmaker's stock staged one of its sharpest single-day rebounds in weeks after rival Samsung Electronics reported record quarterly profits and warned that the global memory chip shortage fueling those results is likely to persist well into 2028.

The rally followed Samsung's full second-quarter 2026 earnings release, which confirmed that DRAM and NAND flash memory sales remained at all-time highs during the quarter. Samsung reported operating profit of 89.5 trillion won, beating the 88.13 trillion won analysts had expected, with robust artificial intelligence demand continuing to drive growth across the company's memory chip business. For Micron, the only major U.S.-based memory chipmaker and a direct competitor to Samsung in both DRAM and NAND products, the results served as powerful third-party confirmation that the artificial intelligence-driven memory supercycle remains firmly intact.

Thursday's rebound came after a rough stretch for Micron shares, which had fallen more than 25% over the four trading sessions leading up to Thursday, dropping nearly 20% during that window before Thursday's sharp reversal. The stock's rally Thursday morning was part of a broader surge across the memory and storage chip sector, with SanDisk climbing 22%, Western Digital jumping 18%, Seagate Technology gaining 16%, and SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares rising nearly 15% as well. The Roundhill Memory ETF, which tracks the broader memory and storage sector, rose 13% during the same session.

HSBC analyst Alastair Pinder pointed to competing narratives within the artificial intelligence investment community as a key factor behind the sector's recent volatility. According to one theory Pinder described, high profit margins at Micron and similar memory companies have drawn the attention of Chinese manufacturers, who are positioning to flood the global market with lower-cost, mass-produced memory chips in an effort to undercut established pricing and capture market share from incumbent producers. The recent initial public offering of Chinese DRAM manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies, known as CXMT, which raised $8.5 billion in cash to fund production expansion, has been cited as evidence supporting that competitive threat narrative. CXMT's stock market debut proved dramatic in its own right, surging 531% on its first day of trading and instantly becoming one of mainland China's largest publicly traded companies amid the broader global memory supply crunch.

Despite the competitive concerns tied to Chinese manufacturers, Wall Street's broader outlook on Micron has remained decisively positive in recent days. Multiple analyst firms lifted their price targets on the stock to a range of roughly $1,500 to $1,700 per share while maintaining buy or outperform ratings, with consensus price targets clustering around $1,568 to $1,581. Bank of America added Micron to its US 1 List, designating the stock as one of the bank's highest-conviction investment ideas within the U.S. equity market. Analysts have also pointed to Micron's expanding roster of strategic partnerships, including new agreements in AI-enabled automotive applications, as providing the company with longer-term visibility into future demand for its memory and storage products.

Not every recent development surrounding Micron has been positive. The company faces an ongoing legal investigation from the law firm Scott+Scott following a consumer class-action lawsuit filed in late June alleging price-fixing within the memory chip market, a development that continues to weigh on sentiment among some investors monitoring regulatory risk tied to the stock. Separately, Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra disclosed a stock sale of approximately $37.3 million in late July, a transaction that some market watchers have flagged as an additional factor for sentiment-focused traders to monitor even as the company's underlying business performance has remained strong.

Micron's stock has posted extraordinary gains over the trailing 12-month period despite its recent volatility, having surged 637% over the past year, according to recent market data. The stock's 52-week range spans from a low of $103.38 to a high of $1,255.00, illustrating the scale of the swings that have characterized Micron shares throughout the current artificial intelligence-driven memory chip boom.

Micron has continued expanding its commercial partnerships beyond the memory chip sector's traditional customer base in recent months. The company signed strategic agreements with both Ford and General Motors during the summer, aimed at strengthening long-term memory supply arrangements and securing production capacity for the automotive sector's growing use of memory chips in increasingly software-defined and AI-enabled vehicles.

With memory chip prices continuing to climb amid what Samsung has now signaled could be a shortage persisting through 2028, and Micron shares having demonstrated their capacity for both sharp declines and dramatic rebounds within the same trading week, investors are likely to continue closely monitoring both the competitive threat posed by expanding Chinese memory chip production capacity and the durability of current pricing trends as key factors shaping the stock's trajectory in the months ahead.