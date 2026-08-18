Outshine Fruit Bars Recalled Nationwide Over Possible Glass Contamination in Five Popular Flavors

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Outshine Fruit Bar flavors nationwide over concerns that the frozen treats could be contaminated with glass, according to a media release distributed via PR Newswire.

The recall, dated Aug. 16, affects Outshine Strawberry, Watermelon, Grape, Tangerine and Black Cherry fruit bars, which were distributed to retailers across the country in 6-count boxes. The company emphasized that only these five flavors, packaged as 6-count, 2.5-ounce paddle bars, are included in the recall, meaning other Outshine products and flavors not specifically listed are not affected.

According to the company, no illnesses or injuries connected to the recalled products have been reported to date. Dreyer's said in its statement that it remains focused on ensuring consumer safety as the recall moves forward. "The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our highest priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action may cause our consumers and retail customers," the company said in its release. "We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality and to earning the trust of our consumers and customers every day."

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are being urged to check specific batch codes and best-before dates printed on the bottom of each package, along with the corresponding UPC codes, to determine whether their particular boxes fall within the recall.

For Outshine Strawberry 6-Count 2.5-ounce Fruit Bars, under UPC 041548610047, the affected batch codes include a lengthy list of codes beginning with the prefix "LLA," with best-before dates ranging from Sept. 30, 2027, through Nov. 30, 2027. The affected codes span LLA616903 through LLA617603 with a Sept. 30, 2027, best-before date, followed by a separate group of codes from LLA620303 through LLA621603 carrying best-before dates spread across Oct. 31, 2027, and Nov. 30, 2027.

Outshine Grape 6-Count 2.5-ounce Fruit Bars are affected under two separate UPC codes. Under UPC 041548244044, affected batch codes include LLA616803, LLA616903, and a range from LLA619703 through LLA620303, with best-before dates of either Sept. 30, 2027, or Oct. 31, 2027, depending on the specific code. A separate set of Grape fruit bars, packaged under UPC 041548000121, carries affected batch codes ranging from LLA618503 through LLA619003, all with a July 31, 2027, best-before date.

Outshine Watermelon 6-Count 2.5-ounce Fruit Bars, listed under UPC 041548413624, have affected batch codes spanning LLA617603 through LLA619503, with best-before dates falling on either June 30, 2027, or July 31, 2027, depending on the specific batch.

Outshine Tangerine 6-Count 2.5-ounce Fruit Bars, under UPC 041548612041, have a more limited set of affected batch codes, specifically LLA619603 and LLA619703, both carrying an Oct. 31, 2027, best-before date.

The company has directed consumers with additional questions about the recall, including how to determine eligibility for a refund or how to properly dispose of affected products, to consult additional details available through the company's official recall notice. Consumers who discover they have purchased any of the affected batch codes are generally advised in cases like this to avoid consuming the product and to either discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund, consistent with standard food safety recall guidance.

Glass contamination recalls, while relatively uncommon, are treated with particular seriousness by food safety regulators and manufacturers given the potential for serious injury if small glass fragments are inadvertently consumed. Such recalls typically originate from a manufacturing or packaging line issue, such as damage to glass components used somewhere in the production or filling process, though Dreyer's release did not specify the exact source of the potential contamination risk identified in this case.

Outshine, a brand owned by Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, has built a reputation in the frozen treats market for producing fruit-based frozen bars marketed as a lower-calorie, fruit-forward alternative to traditional ice cream novelties. The recalled flavors, including Strawberry, Watermelon, Grape, Tangerine and Black Cherry, represent some of the brand's more widely distributed and popular product offerings, meaning the recall is likely to affect a substantial number of households that had purchased the products before the potential contamination issue was identified.

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Given the wide distribution of the affected boxes to retailers nationwide, consumers across the country are being encouraged to check their freezers for any of the specific batch codes outlined in the recall notice, rather than assuming that simply purchasing one of the five listed flavors necessarily means their particular box is affected, since the recall applies specifically to certain identified batch codes and best-before date ranges rather than to the flavors as a whole indefinitely.

This recall adds to a broader pattern of food safety recalls that consumers have periodically had to navigate across various product categories throughout the year, underscoring the ongoing importance of manufacturers' internal quality control processes in catching potential contamination risks before they result in consumer injury. In this instance, the company has stated that its internal processes identified the potential glass contamination risk before any injuries were reported, prompting the voluntary recall action.

Consumers seeking further information about the recall, including specific guidance on refunds or additional batch codes not explicitly detailed in initial reporting, are encouraged to consult the full recall notice provided by Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream directly, as the company's official release contains the complete and authoritative listing of all affected product codes and consumer guidance associated with this voluntary recall action.