Drop Everything: Domino's Serves Up a Bold New Era of Cravability

The pizza giant shifts to a crave-led strategy with the new 'Drop Everything* It's Domino's'™ brand platform, a supersized New Yorker range, major new Coca-Cola partnership, a sweet collaboration still to come and a fresh attitude.

DROP EVERYTHING AND WATCH: See the new 'Drop Everything* It's Domino's™' campaign TVC HERE

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Domino's Australia is entering a bold new era, today unveiling a major evolution of the brand that puts craveability front and centre and gives Australians even more reason to drop everything for Domino's.

At the heart of the transformation is a renewed appetite for craveability and a move from function to feeling, putting great-tasting food, personality and the simple joy of pizza firmly back at the centre of the Domino's experience.

It's a shift Australia and New Zealand will see and feel across the entire brand - from product and partnerships to the customer experience, advertising and how Domino's shows up in culture – while continuing to deliver the convenience, connection and value customers know it for.

Leading the charge is Domino's new brand platform,'Drop Everything* It's Domino's'™. Developed in partnership with Bureau of Everything, the platform is built around a simple truth: when Domino's arrives, everything else suddenly becomes a little less important.

The laptop closes. The group chat goes quiet. The movie gets paused. Nobody bothers setting the table. The box opens and everyone gets stuck in. Because when Domino's is on the cards, you'll drop everything despite the consequences.*

Domino's Australia & New Zealand Chief Marketing Officer Dewald Du Plooy said the new platform signals a renewed ambition for the brand and a return to what pizza does best - bringing people together around food they genuinely crave.

"There's a moment when Domino's arrives where whatever was happening before suddenly doesn't seem quite as important. Someone opens the box, everyone moves in and the rest can wait," Du Plooy said.

"'Drop Everything* It's Domino's™' is about owning that feeling. We want to remind Australian and New Zealand that Domino's is the ultimate people pleaser - hot, fresh, fast and able to crush a whole lot of different cravings in one order.

"It also gives us permission to have more fun. You'll see Domino's showing up with more personality, more culturally relevant moments and food that looks so good you want to reach through the screen and grab a slice. And we're kicking things off in a pretty big way."

Domino's Head of Brand and Campaigns Teneille Papp said the new platform has been designed to build a stronger and more distinctive Domino's brand over the long term.

"In a market this crowded, cutting through takes a platform, not a campaign, built to flex across everything we do while staying unmistakably Domino's," Papp said. "Bolder, fresher, food creative so visceral it makes you want to lick the screen and a voice truly in on the joke - built to turn a transaction into a craving."

And Domino's isn't waiting around to bring that new ambition to life. First cab off the rank – quite literally – is the new Domino's New Yorker range, launching nationally today and bringing a serious slice of New York to Australia.

At an authentic 16 inches, the New Yorker is the biggest pizza on the Domino's menu, with hand-stretched dough, premium toppings, giant foldable slices and five New York-inspired pizzas:

● The Big Cheese

● Pepperoni Boss

● Hot Honey Pepperoni Boss

● Little Italy

● Bacon Kingpin

The transformation doesn't stop at the pizza box.

Domino's has also welcomed Coca-Cola as its new drinks partner, bringing two of the world's most recognisable brands together in a major new partnership across the Domino's experience in Australia and New Zealand. The partnership marks a significant evolution of Domino's beverage offering and another step in the brand's broader ambition to make the entire Domino's occasion more craveable – from the first slice to the last sip.

Because a giant New Yorker and an ice-cold Coca-Cola? Some things just make sense.

And those with a sweet tooth should stay tuned, with Domino's set to drop more huge news this Wednesday that is sure to get dessert lovers talking and give them another reason to drop everything*. But before that, Domino's is taking its New York state of mind to the streets.

On Thursday 17 September, an iconic yellow New York-style cab will hit Sydney, New South Wales, transformed into a Domino's New Yorker delivery vehicle and serving up the new range. The cab will make its way across some of Sydney's most recognisable locations, making special deliveries along the way and giving Sydneysiders the chance to get in on the action, with free New Yorker pizza and Coca-Cola up for grabs at select stops. Keep an eye on Domino's Australia's social channels to find out where the cab will be pulling up and how to score a slice.

And the New York takeover won't stop there. On Thursday 24 September, Domino's will bring the energy of NYC with a free New York-inspired Block Party, complete with DJs, entertainment, giveaways and, of course, plenty of New Yorker pizza. The event will be open to the public, with more details on the location and how to get involved to be announced via Domino's Australia's social channels.

So, if you spot a yellow cab cruising through Sydney, look twice. You haven't landed in Manhattan. The New Yorker has landed here. Follow Domino's Australia on Instagram on on Facebook for more