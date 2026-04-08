Dan Simpson, who has balanced a full-time government job with part-time deliveries for 14 years, delivered more than pizza on a busy Friday night in late March. When the two-liter Diet Coke was missing from the order placed by Brian and Katey Wilson, Simpson didn't skip the item or offer a weak substitute. He tried calling the customers, got no answer, then used his own money to stop at a nearby store, purchased the soda and handed it over with the piping-hot pies.

"I stopped at the store though," Simpson told the couple on their Ring doorbell camera as he explained the extra effort.

The Wilsons, both visually impaired, were stunned by the gesture that went far beyond the call of duty on a hectic delivery shift. Brian Wilson posted the heartwarming video to TikTok with a caption praising the driver: "The world needs more people like Dan." The clip exploded, racking up millions of views and sparking an outpouring of admiration for everyday decency in an often impersonal world.

Wilson launched a GoFundMe campaign titled "Tip for Dan the Pizza Man's Retirement" to give the longtime driver a proper send-off. What started as a modest goal quickly snowballed. As of Tuesday, donations had surpassed $77,000 — and in some reports topped $79,000 — from thousands of contributors across the country and beyond who wanted to reward Simpson's thoughtfulness.

Simpson, who works days at the Idaho Department of Agriculture and nights delivering for Domino's to build retirement savings, was weeks from hanging up his delivery bag on April 30. He has described the windfall as surreal, repeatedly checking his phone and initially suspecting a scam.

"This can't be real," he recalled thinking. "I'm thinking, 'This has got to be some kind of a scam.'"

Yet the money is very real, providing an unexpected cushion as he steps into retirement. Simpson has spoken humbly about the incident, downplaying his role and insisting it was no big deal.

"I've always tried to be a pretty nice guy and help people out, because I know what it's like to be down and out," he told reporters. "For stopping and getting someone a soda. It took me about three minutes. They say I went the extra mile, but for goodness' sake, it was no big deal."

He even waved off an additional cash tip from the Wilsons at the door, saying the original tip was plenty and that he just wanted the company to know he is a "good driver."

The Wilsons have expressed profound gratitude, noting that what seemed like a small inconvenience to most was far more meaningful for them. Running a quick errand isn't simple when both partners have visual impairments, they explained. Wilson shared on the GoFundMe that the level of care and kindness is rare these days, and the couple hoped the community could come together to celebrate Simpson's decades of hard work.

Simpson's journey to this feel-good moment includes chapters of struggle. He has been open about past challenges, including a DUI conviction years ago that led to time in prison. After getting sober more than two decades ago and returning to school, he rebuilt his life through steady government employment and the second job at Domino's. The extra income helped him save, but retirement was approaching without much fanfare — until the Diet Coke detour changed everything.

Now, with the viral attention and massive fundraiser, Simpson is fielding well-wishes from coworkers who informed him he had suddenly become "famous" at the store. He remains grounded, telling interviewers he still plans to help out with deliveries at the neighborhood Domino's even after official retirement because he enjoys the work and the people.

The story has resonated widely because it highlights a simple truth: small acts matter. In a fast-paced delivery economy where drivers often face tight timelines and demanding customers, Simpson's willingness to go slightly out of his way stood out. The convenience store employee who sold him the soda reportedly remarked, "They don't make people like you anymore."

Social media users flooded comments with praise, sharing their own stories of kind delivery drivers or lamenting the lack of such service today. Hashtags and shares amplified the video, turning a local Boise moment into a national — and even international — conversation about gratitude, retirement struggles for working-class Americans and the power of viral positivity.

Financial experts note that stories like Simpson's often surface during times when many feel economic pressure. Tips and gig work have become lifelines for older workers stretching paychecks, and public generosity can provide meaningful relief. The GoFundMe has not only boosted Simpson's savings but also sparked discussions about supporting essential workers who keep food arriving hot and on time.

For the Wilsons, the experience reinforced their belief in human goodness. They left a letter with an extra $50 tip on top of the original $6, but the real gift was launching the campaign that allowed thousands to participate in the thank-you.

As donations continued rolling in Tuesday, Simpson was already dreaming modestly about using some of the funds. He mentioned a possible trip to see the California redwoods or even Hawaii, though he joked he'd rather visit nearby Melba, Idaho. The money will help secure a more comfortable retirement after 14 years of juggling two jobs.

Domino's corporate has not issued a formal statement on the incident, but local store staff have celebrated Simpson's newfound fame. The company's delivery model relies on drivers like him who embody its brand promise of fast, friendly service.

Simpson's humility shines through in every interview. He insists he works no harder than anyone else and was simply trying to make a customer happy. Yet his actions — and the public response — underscore a deeper longing for connection and appreciation in transactional daily life.

The fundraiser page continues to receive messages of support, with donors writing notes like "The world really does need more Dans" and "Thank you for restoring my faith in humanity."

As Simpson prepares for his last official shifts, the story serves as a reminder that kindness costs little but can yield immeasurable returns. A $2 soda, a three-minute stop and a doorbell camera captured a moment that has now changed one man's retirement for the better.

Friends and family say Simpson remains overwhelmed but grateful. He has expressed hope that the attention encourages others to perform small acts of service in their own lives.

In an era of polarized news and doom-scrolling, Simpson's tale has provided a much-needed dose of warmth. From Boise to beyond, people are cheering for the 68-year-old who proved that going the extra mile — even for a Diet Coke — can lead to extraordinary rewards.

The GoFundMe remains active, with updates shared regularly. Simpson plans to continue living simply in the Boise area, perhaps with a few new adventures funded by the generosity of strangers who saw a good man doing a good thing.

For now, the pizza driver who never sought the spotlight finds himself at the center of one of the year's most uplifting stories — all because he refused to let a missing soda disappoint a customer.