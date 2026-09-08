Vinted Down: Users Report Login, App Errors As Complaints Rise Across UK And US Tuesday Morning Nationwide

Users of Vinted, the popular online marketplace for secondhand clothing and accessories, began reporting access problems Tuesday morning, with outage-tracking site Downdetector logging a surge in complaints starting around 7:51 a.m. EDT.

Downdetector's official account flagged the surge in a post shortly after the reports began, asking affected users how the disruption was impacting them and directing people to its live outage dashboard for updates. The hashtag "VintedDown" began circulating on social media as users compared notes on the issue.

Independent status-tracking service Entireweb reported the situation as particularly severe, with 199 outage reports logged in the preceding 24 hours as of Tuesday, 155 of which had come in within just the last hour. The service recommended affected users take a break and try again later given the volume of active complaints.

Separate real-time monitoring service Instatus similarly characterized Vinted as "currently down" as of its most recent check, logging 226 recent outage reports as part of its ongoing 12-hour tracking window. One user report captured by the service described a common symptom: being logged out of the app and then receiving an error message when attempting to log back in.

Not every monitoring service reached the same conclusion about the scope of the disruption. StatusGator characterized Vinted as "operational" as of its most recent check Tuesday morning, while still logging 52 user-submitted outage reports over the preceding 24-hour period. Similarly, IsDown reported no confirmed outages affecting Vinted's official status page as of its most recent check, illustrating the kind of inconsistency that can emerge across different outage-tracking services depending on their specific monitoring methods and reporting thresholds.

According to reporting compiled by Sunday Guardian Live, Tuesday's disruption appeared to reflect scattered, intermittent problems rather than a confirmed, complete outage affecting every Vinted market simultaneously. Users in the United Kingdom, United States and several other countries reported issues, with UK-based users on Reddit specifically describing being unable to log in or receiving error messages when attempting to access the platform. StatusGator's tracking similarly logged user reports from Kansas and New York, including one user who described an item page failing to load due to technical problems and another who reported being unable to load the app entirely. Independent tracker IsDown separately recorded reports involving problems with shipping labels and uploading customer reviews.

Downdetector's own monitoring showed the reported problems concentrated primarily around three categories: login difficulties, general website access issues, and problems loading the mobile app, reflecting a pattern consistent with a broader authentication or backend service disruption affecting multiple parts of the platform's functionality simultaneously.

Vinted, founded in Lithuania and now one of the largest secondhand fashion marketplaces in the world, allows users to buy, sell and trade clothing, shoes, accessories and home decor items, positioning itself around a broader mission of promoting sustainability by encouraging the resale of items and reducing textile waste. The platform has grown to serve a community of millions of users across multiple countries, and has recently been the subject of reports suggesting the company is exploring a potential share sale that could value the business at approximately 8 billion euros, according to earlier Financial Times reporting, underscoring the platform's continued growth and significance within the broader online resale market even as it has periodically faced technical disruptions.

Tuesday's reported issues add to a documented pattern of intermittent outages affecting Vinted over the preceding weeks. According to Entireweb's tracking, separate spikes in user reports were recorded beginning Sept. 1 and again on Sept. 7, with Vinted's official status page showing all systems operational during both of those earlier periods despite the elevated volume of user complaints being tracked independently. A separate incident dating back to Aug. 18 similarly logged 53 total user reports over a comparable tracking window.

Vinted has experienced more significant, widely reported outages in the past as well. In July 2025, a major disruption caused reports to spike from roughly 1,000 within just half an hour, with users in England reporting the most significant concentration of problems, while other affected users described the site loading slowly or returning server errors entirely, preventing sellers in some cases from preparing orders for dispatch.

Given Vinted's substantial user base spanning multiple countries, disruptions affecting the platform tend to draw significant attention from both individual buyers and sellers who rely on the marketplace for regular transactions, given the platform's function as a primary sales channel for many casual and semi-professional resellers. Users experiencing access problems frequently turn to social media platforms like X to check whether an outage they are experiencing reflects a broader, shared disruption or is instead isolated to their own device, account or local network connection.

As of Tuesday, Vinted had not issued a detailed public statement specifically addressing the cause of the morning's reported disruption, consistent with the company's general pattern of limited public communication during periods of elevated user complaints, according to the outage-tracking services monitoring the platform. The company's official status page had not posted a formal incident notice as of the time affected users began reporting problems.

For users experiencing ongoing access issues, standard troubleshooting guidance recommended by technology support resources typically includes verifying an active and stable internet connection, restarting the Vinted app, checking for and installing any pending app updates, and clearing the app's cache if persistent loading or login problems continue. Users are also generally advised to check independent, real-time outage-tracking services before assuming a widespread platform issue is responsible for problems they may be experiencing, since some reported issues can ultimately trace back to individual device, account or local network-specific causes rather than a broader service outage affecting the platform as a whole.

As of Tuesday late morning, it remained unclear how long the reported access issues would persist or what specific technical cause might be responsible for the disruption affecting login, app loading and general platform access across the affected countries.