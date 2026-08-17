Bluesky users began reporting problems accessing the social media platform Sunday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, with complaints spanning login failures, feeds that would not refresh, and general connection errors across both the app and website versions of the service.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with Bluesky began climbing at 11:05 a.m. Eastern time. The tracking service posted about the rising number of reports on its official account on the social platform X, asking affected users to describe how the outage was impacting them and tagging the post with the hashtag "BlueskyDown." According to reporting from Sunday Guardian, Downdetector's data showed reports had actually started increasing slightly earlier, around 10:37 a.m. Eastern time, roughly 28 minutes before the platform's official alert reflected the growing volume of complaints.

As of Sunday, Bluesky had not issued a detailed public statement addressing the scope, cause or expected resolution timeline for the reported disruption, and reports on the severity and scope of the issue varied significantly depending on the source. Sunday Guardian described symptoms as inconsistent, with some users reporting normal service even as others experienced connection problems, feeds that failed to refresh, and difficulty logging into their accounts, particularly in the United States during the morning hours.

Other outage-tracking services offered a mixed picture of Sunday's disruption. Entireweb Status indicated Bluesky was "operating normally" as of Sunday, logging 69 user reports over the preceding 24-hour period, with three of those in the final hour before its most recent check. Separately, monitoring service IsDown reported zero user submissions in the 24 hours preceding checks it conducted on both Bluesky's main domain and its discover subdomain shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern time, essentially the same window in which Downdetector was recording a rise in complaints. A third tracker, StatusGator, said its own analysis suggested Bluesky might be experiencing, or might have recently experienced, an outage, even though the company had not officially acknowledged any issue at the time of that assessment.

That inconsistency between different monitoring tools underscores a recurring challenge in tracking outages for platforms like Bluesky, where automated services relying on different data sources, from user-submitted reports to network signal analysis, can reach differing conclusions about whether a genuine service disruption is underway at any given moment.

Sunday's reported issues would not be the first time Bluesky's underlying infrastructure has caused service disruptions. The platform, built on the decentralized AT Protocol, relies heavily on what are known as Personal Data Servers, or PDS, to store and serve user data. In April 2025, Bluesky experienced a significant outage lasting roughly an hour, which the company attributed at the time to "Major PDS Networking Problems," according to TechCrunch. That incident illustrated a quirk of Bluesky's decentralized design: despite being built on a protocol that, in theory, distributes infrastructure across many independent operators, the vast majority of users interact with the platform through Bluesky's own official app and centrally operated servers, meaning problems affecting the company's own infrastructure can still take down service broadly, even on a nominally decentralized network.

A more recent outage on August 5 followed a similar pattern, according to Windows Report, which described Bluesky's status page confirming that multiple PDS instances were down, again pointing to a backend infrastructure issue rather than isolated account-level problems. During that incident, Downdetector reports spiked sharply, reaching 589 reports compared with a normal baseline of roughly one report, a pattern the outlet said typically signals a widespread service disruption rather than scattered individual connectivity issues.

Bluesky has grown rapidly since positioning itself as a decentralized alternative to platforms like X, drawing a wave of new users during a period sometimes referred to as the "Bluesky bump," when the service saw a significant surge in adoption. According to data from Similarweb cited by TechCrunch, Bluesky's growth in the U.S. at one point outpaced that of rival platform Instagram Threads, though the platform's growth rate has since moderated somewhat as the initial wave of new sign-ups tapered off.

For users experiencing problems Sunday, standard troubleshooting guidance compiled by outage-tracking services generally recommends checking Bluesky's official status page first to determine whether the company has acknowledged a known, ongoing incident, since a confirmed, company-side outage typically cannot be resolved through user-side troubleshooting alone. If no incident appears on the official status page, users are generally advised to try basic steps such as restarting the app, checking their own internet connection, or trying an alternate browser before assuming a broader platform-wide issue is responsible for their individual access problems.

This remains a developing situation, and additional details regarding the precise scope, underlying cause and expected resolution timeline of Sunday's reported Bluesky disruption were not immediately available. The company had not issued an official public acknowledgment of the outage as of Sunday, leaving affected users reliant on Downdetector and other third-party monitoring tools for updates on whether the issue was continuing to affect the broader user base.