YouTube users began reporting access problems early Sunday morning, with outage-tracking services logging a surge in complaints, marking the latest in a series of intermittent disruptions to affect the video platform over the past several days.

According to outage-tracking reports, the volume of user complaints on Downdetector's UK tracker surged starting around 5:07 a.m. BST, which corresponds to 12:07 a.m. Eastern time, with users reporting trouble accessing the platform across both the website and mobile app.

Independent monitoring service StatusGator recorded 253 user-submitted outage reports over the preceding 24-hour period as of early Sunday, while overall characterizing YouTube as currently operational. Top reported outage locations over that window included Texas, California and Illinois in the United States, according to the service's tracking data.

Sunday's reports add to a pattern of recurring, shorter disruptions that have affected YouTube throughout the past week. StatusGator's incident log shows a separate outage lasting 2 hours and 9 minutes detected on Sept. 3 at 9:23 p.m., in which users reported YouTube failing to load or connect, along with an earlier incident detected Sept. 2 at 12:21 a.m. that lasted 6 hours and 32 minutes, involving similar connectivity and loading problems. Neither of those prior incidents was officially acknowledged by YouTube at the time they were logged, according to StatusGator's records.

The recurring smaller disruptions this week follow a considerably larger, global YouTube outage that struck the platform in February 2026. That earlier incident began around 7:50 p.m. ET on Feb. 17, with a massive spike in reports on Downdetector showing more than 280,000 complaints in the United States alone and more than 30,000 in the United Kingdom. YouTube TV was also affected during that outage, with more than 8,000 additional reports logged for that separate streaming service, making it one of the more significant Google-related outages recorded in recent memory.

During the February incident, YouTube's official TeamYouTube account on X acknowledged the disruption directly.

"If you're having trouble accessing YouTube right now, you're not alone — our teams are looking into this and will follow up here with updates," the TeamYouTube account posted at the time.

Google later confirmed the specific technical cause behind that February outage in a statement posted to YouTube's official help page.

"We're aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we'll provide updates as soon as we have them," the statement read, before the company later attributed the disruption specifically to an issue with YouTube's recommendation system, which had prevented videos from appearing across various parts of the platform, including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids.

According to Variety's coverage of that February incident, users were still able to access videos directly through their existing subscriptions during the disruption, even as the homepage and the suggestion bar within the video player displayed as completely blank across both the mobile app and desktop versions of the site. TeamYouTube later confirmed on X that the homepage had been restored, though the recommendation and suggestion features took additional time to fully return to normal function.

That February 2026 disruption itself echoed an earlier, comparably large YouTube outage recorded in 2018, when the platform went down for an extended period beginning around 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, drawing widespread attention at the time given how rarely YouTube experiences significant downtime relative to its massive daily user base.

YouTube, owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, remains one of the most heavily trafficked websites in the world, serving billions of users who watch and upload video content across virtually every category imaginable. Given that scale, even relatively brief or localized disruptions tend to generate significant public attention and social media discussion, as users quickly turn to platforms like X to check whether an issue they are experiencing reflects a broader outage or is instead isolated to their own device or internet connection.

Outage-tracking platforms including Downdetector and StatusGator compile crowdsourced reports from affected users, comparing the volume of incoming complaints against typical background activity levels to help determine whether a genuine, widespread service disruption is underway. A sudden, sharp spike in reports across a large number of users and locations, as occurred early Sunday, is generally treated as a reasonably strong signal of an emerging platform-level issue, though the underlying cause and full scope of any given disruption can vary significantly from incident to incident.

As of Sunday morning, it remained unclear whether YouTube had issued any official acknowledgment of the reported access issues, or what, if any, technical cause might be responsible for the latest spike in complaints. Given the pattern of intermittent, unacknowledged outages recorded over the preceding days according to StatusGator's tracking, it also remained uncertain whether Sunday's reports represented a continuation of that same underlying issue or a separate, unrelated disruption.

Affected users experiencing trouble accessing YouTube were advised to check both Downdetector's live outage tracker and YouTube's official help page and support channels for the most current information, while independent monitoring services continued tracking the platform's real-time availability across different regions and device types in the absence of a detailed public statement from Google addressing the specific cause of Sunday's reported disruption.