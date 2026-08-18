Developers reported access problems with GitHub on Monday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, which recorded a spike in user complaints beginning at 9:45 a.m. EDT, though independent monitoring services offered a mixed picture of the platform's overall operational status at the time.

Downdetector posted on its official account on the social platform X that "user reports indicate problems with GitHub since 9:45 AM EDT," tagging the post with the hashtag #GithubDown and directing users to its outage-tracking page for further updates. The post had drawn nearly 1,900 views within a short period after being published.

GitHub, owned by Microsoft, serves as one of the world's most widely used platforms for code hosting and collaborative software development, supporting workflows for millions of individual developers, open-source contributors and enterprise engineering teams globally. Any disruption to the platform's core services, including code repositories, pull requests, authentication and continuous integration tools, can have immediate ripple effects across software development pipelines that depend on GitHub for day-to-day operations.

Independent status-tracking services showed varying assessments of GitHub's health around the time of the reported issues. Entireweb Status indicated that GitHub was "operating normally" on Monday, noting the platform had received 79 user reports over the preceding 24 hours, with four of those submitted within the most recent hour before the check. UptimeRobot's automated monitoring, which checks GitHub's website every 10 minutes from infrastructure located in North America, reported that its most recent check prior to the disruption had not detected any unusual response times or error codes.

Other monitoring services similarly found no confirmed major outage as of their most recent checks. IsDown, which tracks GitHub's official status page alongside user-submitted reports across 11 platform components, indicated it had received zero user reports in the 24 hours prior to a check conducted early Monday morning, though that check preceded the spike in complaints later reported by Downdetector. IncidentHub's monitoring similarly described GitHub as "currently operational" as of a check conducted the prior day, while noting the platform had experienced 31 reported outages across 10 components over the preceding 30-day period, an indication of GitHub's generally high, though not perfect, historical reliability.

GitHub's own official status page, GitHubStatus.com, had two recently resolved incidents on record heading into this week. One involved a period of degraded availability affecting GitHub Actions, the platform's workflow automation tool, on Aug. 6, during which workflow runs failed or remained queued for an extended period, affecting both GitHub-hosted and self-hosted automation runners. At the incident's peak, 71% of workflow runs experienced infrastructure failures, while 75% of the remaining runs were delayed by more than five minutes, according to GitHub's own incident report. The company said the disruption was triggered by a routine deployment to an internal service responsible for processing automation events, which exposed an existing capacity and concurrency weakness that caused a cascading failure across multiple internal clusters before engineers resolved the issue by expanding capacity and throttling incoming automated workloads.

A separate, smaller incident affected GitHub's website on Aug. 10, when users were temporarily unable to create new fine-grained personal access tokens, a type of credential used to authenticate certain automated processes and third-party integrations. According to GitHub's incident report, the issue stemmed from a change to how the website loaded certain front-end JavaScript code, which interfered with the token creation form's confirmation step and prevented some users from successfully generating new tokens, though creating classic access tokens and editing or deleting existing fine-grained tokens remained unaffected throughout the incident.

GitHub's most recently logged outage prior to Monday, according to outage-tracking service IsDown, occurred on Aug. 13 and was described as a "Disruption with GHEC Team Sync," referring to an issue affecting GitHub Enterprise Cloud's team synchronization functionality. IsDown's tracking indicates the platform's incidents typically resolve within roughly five hours on average, based on historical data compiled since the service began monitoring GitHub in April 2020.

As of this report, GitHub had not issued a public acknowledgment of the specific disruption reported by Downdetector users beginning at 9:45 a.m. EDT Monday, and the company's official status page had not reflected an active, ongoing incident matching the timing of the reported user complaints as of the most recent available checks from third-party monitoring services.

GitHub has experienced various forms of service disruption throughout its history, ranging from routine deployment-related issues to more serious incidents involving distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks that have periodically taken the platform offline entirely for extended periods in past years. Such incidents have historically drawn significant attention given how deeply embedded GitHub has become in modern software development workflows, with many organizations relying on the platform not only for hosting their own source code but also for pulling external software dependencies and packages that other applications require to function.

Given the discrepancy between Downdetector's reported spike in user complaints and the largely operational status reported by other independent monitoring tools around the same time, it remains possible that Monday's reported issues reflected a more limited or regional disruption rather than a platform-wide outage, a pattern outage-tracking services note is common with brief or intermittent service issues that may affect certain user populations, geographic regions or specific platform components more than others.

Developers experiencing access issues were generally advised by outage-tracking resources to attempt accessing GitHub through an alternative browser, device or network, such as a mobile hotspot, and to check whether clearing a device's DNS cache or temporarily disabling a VPN resolved the issue, steps commonly used to distinguish between a localized connectivity problem and a broader, platform-wide service disruption. As of this report, Downdetector's tracking page for GitHub continued to collect user reports as the situation developed throughout the morning, and further updates were expected as GitHub's engineering team, if an issue is confirmed, works to identify and resolve any underlying cause.