Chess.com Down: Downdetector Flags Outage Reports as Players Struggle to Access Online Games Wednesday

NEW YORK — Chess.com, the world's largest online chess platform, appeared to be experiencing problems on Wednesday, with outage-tracking website Downdetector reporting a spike in user complaints beginning late Wednesday morning.

"User reports indicate problems with Chess.com since 11:31 AM EDT," Downdetector said in a post on X, inviting users to share how they were affected under the hashtag #ChessComDown.

The scope and cause of the disruption were not immediately clear. As of early Wednesday afternoon, Chess.com had not publicly explained what caused the problems or said when full service would be restored.

What users are experiencing

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting reports submitted by users and flagging when complaints rise significantly above normal levels for a given service. A spike does not necessarily mean the entire platform is offline for everyone, and reported problems can vary depending on a user's location, device, internet connection and the specific feature being used.

Other outage-monitoring services showed mixed readings on Wednesday, with some indicating the site was reachable and others noting an increase in reports. That pattern is common during partial outages, when some players can load the site while others encounter errors trying to start or complete games.

For many players, disruptions on Chess.com typically show up as games that fail to launch, dropped connections to the platform's servers, or interruptions in the middle of a match. On a site where many games are played with short time controls, even brief connection problems can cost players games and rating points.

Second disruption in less than a week

Wednesday's reports come just days after another round of problems on the platform. On Sept. 26, users in the United States and the United Kingdom reported issues accessing and playing games on Chess.com.

During that episode, game launches were the most commonly reported problem among U.S. users, accounting for 39% of reports tracked by Downdetector. Server connection issues made up 34%, while 25% of users reported problems with gameplay. In the U.K., game launch issues were even more prominent, accounting for 52% of reports.

It was not immediately clear whether Wednesday's problems were related to last week's disruption.

A massive user base

Any disruption on Chess.com can affect a large number of players. The platform, which offers live games, puzzles, lessons, computer analysis and tournaments for players of every skill level, reached 250 million members in February 2026 and had 268.6 million members as of July 4, according to figures cited by the company.

The site has grown dramatically over the past several years, fueled by a surge of interest in chess during the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of the Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" and the rise of chess streamers and content creators on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

Chess.com also hosts major online events, including titled tournaments featuring many of the world's top grandmasters, and broadcasts live coverage of over-the-board competitions. Outages during scheduled events can disrupt tournaments and force organizers to pause or reschedule games.

Past outages

Chess.com has experienced periodic service problems over the years, often during periods of unusually heavy traffic. In early 2023, a surge of new users drawn in by the popularity of chess and new features on the platform strained the company's servers, prompting it to temporarily limit access for some users and create waiting lists to manage demand.

Players have also reported intermittent issues on the platform's mobile apps, including difficulties connecting to live games and delayed notifications.

What players can do

When Chess.com experiences a widespread outage, there is typically little individual users can do other than wait for the company to resolve the problem. However, if the issue appears to be limited to a single device or connection, several basic troubleshooting steps may help:

Refresh the page or restart the app. A simple reload can sometimes clear temporary loading errors.

Clear the browser cache and cookies. Outdated files stored in a browser can occasionally interfere with loading the site.

Switch devices or networks. Trying the mobile app instead of a browser, or switching from Wi-Fi to cellular data, can help determine whether the problem is local.

Check for app updates. Running an outdated version of the Chess.com app may cause connection problems.

Check official channels. Chess.com typically posts service updates on its social media accounts when there are known problems.

Players who want to keep playing during an outage may turn to alternative platforms, such as the free, open-source site Lichess, which has long served as the main rival to Chess.com.

Impact on games in progress

One of the most frustrating aspects of outages for online chess players is the effect on games already underway. Depending on how a disruption unfolds, players may lose games on time if they are disconnected, or find that games were aborted or not properly recorded.

Chess.com has historically reviewed rating changes and game results affected by server problems in some cases, but policies can vary depending on the nature of the outage. Players who believe they lost rating points unfairly because of technical issues are generally advised to contact the platform's support team.

What's next

It remains unclear how many users were affected by Wednesday's problems or how long the disruption lasted. Downdetector's figures reflect only users who chose to submit reports and do not capture the full number of people who may have experienced issues.

Chess.com has not yet publicly commented on the cause of the latest disruption. Players are encouraged to monitor the company's official channels for updates as the platform works to restore normal service.