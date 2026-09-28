Puzzle number 1,205 of The New York Times' Connections game opened the week Monday with a grid mixing plants, seafood condiments, American muscle cars and a purple wordplay category built around words that quietly repeat a chunk of their own letters, giving the day's puzzle a mix of everyday vocabulary and hidden linguistic patterns.

Connections presents players with 16 words that must be sorted into four hidden groups of four, with each group sharing a common category. The puzzle rates each group's difficulty using a color system: yellow for the most straightforward connection, green for slightly trickier, blue for more difficult, and purple, typically the most wordplay-heavy or misleading group, as the hardest.

For those still working through Monday's puzzle, here are hints for each category, organized from easiest to hardest, without giving away the specific words involved.

The yellow category groups together plants and crops that all grow on a distinctive vertical structure, the kind of vocabulary a gardener or farmer would use to describe how something grows. The green category brings together items commonly served alongside a particular shellfish delicacy at a seafood bar, ranging from a spicy sauce to a citrus wedge. The blue category, trickier by design, connects the names of several vehicle models all produced by the same American automaker, a category some solvers may find challenging if they are less familiar with car brands. The purple category, the puzzle's hardest, groups together longer words that share a hidden structural quirk in how their letters are arranged, rather than any shared meaning.

SPOILER WARNING: The full solution to Monday's Connections puzzle follows below. Stop reading now if you'd rather work through the categories on your own.

Monday's puzzle resolved into the following four groups. The yellow category, Things With Stalks, consisted of BAMBOO, CELERY, CORN and WHEAT, four plants that each grow on a stalk. The green category, Oyster Condiments, grouped HORSERADISH, LEMON, MIGNONETTE and TABASCO, four items commonly served alongside oysters on the half shell. The blue category, Dodge Models, brought together CHALLENGER, CHARGER, DURANGO and VIPER, four vehicles produced by the American automaker Dodge. The purple category, Three Letters Plus Repeated Trigrams, consisted of ARKANSANS, CHIHUAHUA, POSSESSES and SPRINGING, four words that each begin with a three-letter opening followed by a three-letter sequence that repeats back to back.

That purple category's logic can be seen by breaking each word apart. ARKANSANS opens with "ARK" followed by "ANS" repeated twice. CHIHUAHUA opens with "CHI" followed by "HUA" repeated twice. POSSESSES opens with "POS" followed by "SES" repeated twice. SPRINGING opens with "SPR" followed by "ING" repeated twice. Each word therefore follows the same underlying pattern of three opening letters and a repeated three-letter chunk, known in linguistics as a trigram, even though the words themselves share no thematic connection whatsoever.

Puzzle guides covering Monday's grid noted several deliberate overlaps designed to mislead solvers. Words like VIPER, better known as a type of snake, and LEMON, which is also a term used to describe a defective car, carry alternative meanings that could pull solvers toward the wrong categories. CORN and WHEAT, meanwhile, could easily be misread as belonging to a general "crops" category rather than the more specific "things with stalks" grouping that also includes bamboo and celery, plants not typically considered crops in the same sense. One guide characterized the day's grid as containing four clean categories with a few sneaky overlaps built in, advising solvers to identify the underlying pattern in each group before submitting a guess.

The puzzle's difficulty, according to guides tracking the grid, leaned on recognizing the purple category's letter-pattern logic, an unusual type of wordplay that differs from the more common categories built around shared meanings, homophones or words with a hidden inclusion. Solvers who spotted that all four purple words were unusually long, at nine letters each with repeating internal sequences, could use that observation to isolate the category early, even without initially recognizing the exact trigram pattern.

Connections has grown into one of the Times' most consistently played daily puzzles since its official launch in 2023, expanding the newspaper's games portfolio well beyond its traditional crossword offerings. Puzzle guides recommend a general strategy of locking in the most obvious verb or noun-based groups first, then examining remaining words for structural patterns or shared cultural references, an approach that worked particularly well for Monday's grid given how clearly the yellow, green and blue categories separated from one another in subject matter.

Players attempting Monday's puzzle are permitted up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends, with each group color-coded upon a correct guess to indicate which of the four difficulty tiers it belongs to. Players looking to track their performance, or compare notes with friends, can share their results through Connections' built-in results screen, which uses colored emoji squares to display a player's guessing sequence without revealing the actual category words.

With Monday's puzzle now solved, players will have a fresh set of 16 words and four new hidden categories to work through when Tuesday's edition of Connections goes live at midnight local time, continuing the daily puzzle's steady run as one of the Times' most widely shared games alongside Wordle, Strands and the Mini Crossword.