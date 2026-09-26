Puzzle number 936 of The New York Times' Strands game took a notably different turn Friday, trading the format's usual wordplay and thematic red herrings for a grid built around basic multiplication, giving solvers a puzzle that felt more like a flashback to primary school math class than the typical vocabulary-driven Strands challenge.

Strands presents players with a six-by-eight grid of letters and asks them to find a set of words connected by a hidden theme, tracing each word in a continuous line that can bend around corners as it moves through the grid. One special word, known as the spangram, always touches two opposite sides of the board and summarizes what the rest of the puzzle's theme words have in common. Players can also tap or drag to select letters, and non-spangram theme words remain highlighted in blue once correctly identified.

For those still working through Friday's puzzle, the theme centers on numbers, specifically the kind produced by multiplying a whole number by itself. Every non-spangram answer in Friday's grid is a number written out in words, and each of those numbers happens to be a perfect square. One outlet described the day's theme hint plainly as "these are squares," while another characterized the official in-game theme clue as "1x1, etc." Today's spangram itself runs 13 letters long and is positioned horizontally across the board.

SPOILER WARNING: The full solution to Friday's Strands puzzle follows below. Stop reading now if you'd rather work through the grid on your own.

Today's spangram answer is SQUARE NUMBER, directly naming the mathematical theme running through the rest of the puzzle. The confirmed non-spangram theme words include FOUR, NINE, TWENTY FIVE, THIRTY SIX and EIGHTY ONE, each representing a perfect square, the result of multiplying a whole number by itself: 2x2, 3x3, 5x5, 6x6 and 9x9, respectively.

Puzzle guides covering Friday's grid described it as an unusually direct and approachable Strands puzzle compared with the format's typical entries, since the theme rewards basic multiplication recall rather than the more associative or lateral thinking that Strands puzzles often demand. One outlet framed the puzzle as proof that the Strands format can flex into math-based themes without losing the puzzle's underlying character, even as it noted this kind of overtly literal theme remains relatively rare for the game.

Strands, created by The New York Times as a spatial twist on the traditional word search format, continues to operate in what the newspaper has described as a beta phase, even as the game has steadily grown in popularity alongside the Times' other daily word games. A new puzzle appears at midnight local time each day, meaning solvers in different time zones begin working through that day's grid at staggered points relative to players elsewhere around the world.

Strategy guides accompanying Friday's puzzle noted that players who find themselves stuck can tap any of several designated clue words to unlock the game's built-in hint system, a feature intended to nudge solvers toward the puzzle's theme without immediately revealing the full solution. Guides also reminded players that theme words in Strands fill the entire board without any overlap between words, meaning every letter in the grid ultimately belongs to exactly one theme word or the spangram.

Puzzle number 936 followed Thursday's Strands puzzle, themed around locations just outside one's front door, continuing the game's pattern of rotating through a wide range of everyday and conceptual themes from one day to the next. Players tracking their personal performance on Friday's puzzle can compare notes with friends and fellow solvers, given how quickly Strands has built a dedicated following since its launch, joining Wordle, Connections and the Mini Crossword among the Times' most widely played daily word games.

With Friday's math-themed puzzle now solved, players will have an entirely new grid and hidden theme to work through when Saturday's edition of Strands resets at midnight local time, continuing the daily puzzle's steady climb in popularity as one of the newspaper's newer, but increasingly essential, word game offerings.