Wordle players faced puzzle number 1,922 on Wednesday, a five-letter word centered on the idea of moving onward that split solvers between two very different mental categories, with some thinking of air travel or geometry before landing on the word's actual meaning.

For those still working through the puzzle, several hints circulated Wednesday to help point solvers toward the answer without giving it away directly. The word refers to moving onward or forward in time, place or order, or to putting something into view or bringing it out into consideration. It rhymes with words like "north," "fourth" and "swarth," and it commonly appears in familiar English phrases such as "back and forth," "and so forth," and "bring forth." Functionally, the word serves as an adverb or preposition, and it can act as a synonym or close descriptor for "forward," "ahead" or "onward." Structurally, it contains one vowel and four consonants, includes no repeated letters, and begins with the letter F.

SPOILER WARNING: Today's Wordle answer follows below. Stop reading now if you'd rather solve the puzzle without assistance.

The answer to Wordle #1,922 for September 23 is FORTH, a word meaning onward or forward in time, place or order, frequently used in classic English expressions and often confused, at least initially, with the similarly spelled but differently meaning word "fourth."

Puzzle trackers covering Wednesday's word described it as somewhat tricky, particularly given how easily it could be mixed up with its homophone, the ordinal number "fourth." According to data from The New York Times' companion tool, Wordlebot, the average player completed Wednesday's puzzle in 4.2 guesses when playing in easy mode, or 4.1 guesses under the stricter hard-mode rules, figures that place the word roughly in line with typical daily difficulty despite the potential for confusion with its similarly spelled counterpart.

One puzzle blogger described the challenge candidly, recounting a session that began with the opening guess ORATE before working through several more attempts to isolate the correct word. Another regular solver noted landing on four correctly placed letters as early as the second guess, yet still needing a couple of additional turns to nail down the final answer, illustrating how even a strong early position in Wordle does not always translate into an immediate solve when multiple similarly structured words remain possible.

Strategy guides accompanying Wednesday's puzzle recommended a range of strong opening words to maximize early information, including CRANE, ADIEU, STARE and ROAST, all frequently cited among the most statistically effective starting guesses for narrowing down Wordle's five-letter solution space quickly. Guides also encouraged solvers to keep both meaning and spelling firmly in mind once they suspected the word's general theme, given how easily "forth" and "fourth" can be confused despite sharing no letters in the same order.

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle before being acquired by The New York Times, continues to release a new five-letter target word to players worldwide at midnight local time each day, giving solvers six total guesses to identify the correct word. The game's familiar color-coded feedback system, green for a letter in the correct position, yellow for a correct letter placed in the wrong spot, and gray for a letter absent from the word entirely, continues to guide players toward the solution with each subsequent attempt.

Puzzle number 1,922 followed Tuesday's answer, WISPY, continuing a run of daily words that trackers use to help players identify broader patterns in how frequently the game's word selection rotates between everyday vocabulary and more specific or evocative terms. Players tracking their personal statistics through Wordle's built-in results screen, or through Wordlebot itself, can compare how efficiently they solved Wednesday's puzzle relative to the broader player base and their own historical performance on similar words.

For solvers looking for an added challenge, Wordle continues to offer a "Hard Mode" setting, which requires players to reuse any previously revealed correct or partially correct letters in all subsequent guesses, removing the option to test entirely new, unrelated letter combinations once useful information has already been uncovered. That setting can be toggled from the game's settings menu before starting a new puzzle each day.

With Wednesday's word now revealed, players who came up short on the day's puzzle, or those simply looking to extend an active streak, will have a fresh five-letter word and a new set of six guesses to work with when Thursday's edition of Wordle resets at midnight local time, continuing the daily puzzle's run as one of the most widely shared word games since its launch more than four years ago.