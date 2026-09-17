Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Hits Stores Worldwide With All-Foil Packs and 30 Pikachu Cards

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Pokémon Trading Card Game's 30th Celebration expansion went on sale Wednesday in a simultaneous worldwide launch, the first time a Pokémon TCG set has arrived on the same day in participating markets.

The Pokémon Company International had set the date as Sept. 16. Official pages list more than 150 cards in the expansion and place it in the Mega Evolution Series. Product copy on Pokémon.com frames the set as a party for three decades of the card game, which began in Japan in October 1996 with the set known outside Japan as Base Set.

Every card in the new packs is foil, including Basic Energy. Each booster holds five foil cards plus one foil Energy card and a code for Pokémon TCG Live. One of the five is always one of 30 Pikachu rare cards, each with different art. Pokémon.com says there are "30 reasons to celebrate Pikachu, as each booster pack contains one—with 30 unique variations to collect as Pikachu rare cards." A June media alert said each of those Pikachu cards is illustrated by a different artist.

The set also introduces Futuristic rare cards. A June 1 alert said the new rarity would "feature new visuals illustrated by the renowned Japanese artist YOSHIROTTEN" and "depict Pokémon in striking artwork evocative of hope toward an unknown future." Early cards in that line include Mewtwo and Mew. Official text also highlights Mewtwo ex and Mew ex, plus Umbreon ex, Salamence ex and Greninja ex. Other featured names include Espeon, Lapras, Drifloon, Zorua, Lycanroc and Sylveon. Artwork leans on day-and-night scenes.

A Classic Collection reprints 30 cards from across the game's history with a foil treatment and anniversary marking. The June alert said fans can "discover 30 classic Pokémon cards from across the game's decades-long history that are making a return." Collector lists circulating with the launch include Base Set Pikachu and Charizard through later hits such as Zacian V, Mew VMAX, Arceus VSTAR and an illustration-rare Magikarp. Those reprints keep original set numbers and add the anniversary stamp.

Booster packs are sold inside boxed products, not as loose single packs, according to the company's product showcase. Items listed for Sept. 16 include:

An Elite Trainer Box with nine booster packs, a full-art Nidorina promo (Pokédex No. 030), 16 foil Basic Energy cards, sleeves, dice, a coin and a storage box. Pokémon Center versions add extra packs and stamped promos.

A Poster Collection with three packs, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres promos, and a two-sided poster showing more than 160 cards from the set.

A Tech Sticker Collection with three packs, an Alolan Exeggutor or Lucario promo, and matching stickers.

A Pokémon ex Box with four packs and a Sylveon ex or Greninja ex promo plus an oversize card.

A Knock Out Collection with two packs, an Eevee promo and a commemorative coin.

Ultra-Premium Collections built around Espeon ex and Umbreon ex include separate three-card Classic Collection packs. Some products are scheduled later in the year. A Mewtwo promo has been offered at participating retailers.

The company's launch note told players to take new cards to local Pokémon League events to trade and battle. It did not quote an executive. Pricing on hobby sites lists the standard Elite Trainer Box near $49.99 and the Poster Collection near $14.99; those are retail asks, not company guidance.

Anniversary sets pull two markets at once: people who play and people who chase numbered Pikachu and stamped Charizard. Guaranteeing a Pikachu in every pack is a collector hook. Putting Classic Collection cards in UPCs and as pack hits is a second. Whether the street price of a sealed box holds will depend on print runs, not the press copy.

Wednesday's job for stores was simpler: put the boxes out on the same calendar day from Tokyo to New York. That is the novelty. The cards inside are foil, numbered, and built to make 30 years of the TCG look like one checklist.