Pokemon GO is bringing back Armored Mewtwo for the first time in six years, developer Scopely announced this weekend, giving trainers a limited window to catch one of the mobile game's rarest raid bosses during next month's Pokemon GO Fest 2026: Mega Finale event.

The announcement came during the closing ceremonies of the 2026 Pokemon World Championships, held in San Francisco. Armored Mewtwo will appear in five-star raids beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday, Sept. 5, and running through 6 p.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 6, coinciding with the two-day Mega Finale event that closes out this year's Pokemon GO Fest season.

"Mewtwo strikes back in Raid Battles...in that form!" Scopely wrote in an official blog post announcing the Pokemon's return. "Armored Mewtwo, as seen in the movie Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (released in 2019), is a version of Mewtwo whose power is suppressed and held back by armor. Even so, Armored Mewtwo possesses overwhelming strength that surpasses other Pokémon."

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Armored Mewtwo was first introduced to Pokemon GO in July 2019 to coincide with the release of the animated film "Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution," which reimagined the franchise's original 1998 movie. The variant returned briefly for Pokemon Day festivities in February 2020 before disappearing from the game entirely, making next month's event its first appearance in six years. According to gaming outlet Sportskeeda, the raid boss previously carried a combat power of 41,299, with players able to catch a version boasting 1,821 combat power, or 2,276 under weather-boosted conditions.

Players hoping to add a Shiny Armored Mewtwo to their collection will be disappointed, however. Scopely confirmed in its announcement that the special color variant will not be available during the event, a decision several outlets covering the news, including ComicBook.com, described as a missed opportunity given that Shiny Mewtwo already holds a relatively narrow competitive niche and, unlike standard Mewtwo, cannot Mega Evolve.

Armored Mewtwo's return is just one piece of a broader set of announcements tied to the Mega Finale event. According to details published by fan resource Leek Duck, the weekend will also feature Super Mega Raids starring Mega Mewtwo X on Saturday and Mega Mewtwo Y on Sunday, alongside the previously teased debuts of Mega Delphox, Mega Greninja and Mega Chesnaught. Pokemon caught from Mega Raids during the event may come with a special Mega Evolution-themed background, and all Mega-Evolved Pokemon will receive a temporary combat power boost throughout the weekend.

Scopely also announced that eligible Mega-Evolved Pokemon, including Mewtwo, will gain access to additional Charged Attacks and new "Adventure Effects" during the event, expanding their battle utility both in and outside of raids. Separately, the company confirmed that Mega Evolution is being incorporated into the GO Battle League, with the combat power of Mega-Evolved Pokemon set to be temporarily reduced when selected for special Mega Editions of the Great League and Ultra League, allowing them to participate within those competitive formats before their combat power reverts to normal following each battle.

The Mega Finale caps a season-long rollout for Pokemon GO Fest 2026 that was first teased in July, when Scopely announced the event's dates without revealing most of its specific content. According to reporting from ComicBook.com, the company's decision to hold back detailed information at that time now appears to have been intentional, given the scale of the announcements ultimately tied to the weekend event.

Unlike some past Pokemon GO Fest weekends, this year's Mega Finale will be an unticketed, worldwide event, meaning players will not need to purchase a special pass simply to participate, though an optional GO Pass Deluxe: Mega Finale upgrade will offer additional bonuses and rewards, including an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon from certain Mega Raids and other event-specific encounters throughout the weekend.

For longtime players who caught Armored Mewtwo during its original 2019 and 2020 appearances, next month's event offers a rare second chance at a Pokemon that has remained absent from the game for years. For newer trainers who joined Pokemon GO after that window closed, Scopely and multiple outlets covering the announcement have framed the Mega Finale as one of the best opportunities yet to add one of the game's most sought-after raid bosses to their collection, with no confirmation from the developer on when, or whether, Armored Mewtwo might return again after this weekend's event concludes.