Fantasy football analysts are finalizing their DraftKings best ball rankings for the 2026 NFL season as the platform prepares to launch its largest best ball tournament in company history, a contest offering 20 million dollars in total prizes and three separate millionaire winners.

Best ball leagues have surged in popularity in recent years because they require no in-season roster management. Players draft a full squad, typically 18 to 20 players, at the start of the season, and the platform's software automatically assembles the highest-scoring lineup each week from the players on that roster, eliminating the need for weekly waiver claims or lineup swaps. On DraftKings specifically, best ball rosters are built around four position groups: quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

Because a best ball roster is locked in on draft day and never adjusted afterward, analysts across the industry stress that draft-day rankings carry more weight in this format than in traditional season-long leagues. Draft Sharks, one of several outlets publishing 2026 best ball rankings, put it bluntly in its published guidance for the format: "Your Best Ball draft will define you for the balance of the year. The cold, hard truth is — after you draft, your team is set in stone. So you'll either be a savage on draft day ... or spend the rest of the year in pain."

Rankings across major fantasy outlets show some disagreement at the very top of the board, reflecting genuine uncertainty about which running back deserves the first overall pick this year. FTN Fantasy's published 2026 DraftKings best ball rankings list Atlanta's Bijan Robinson as the top overall selection, followed by Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs at the No. 2 slot and Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at No. 3. Rounding out FTN's top 10 are Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua, Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown, Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor, Dallas' CeeDee Lamb, Minnesota's Justin Jefferson and San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey.

Other outlets have reached a different conclusion on the top overall pick. NBC Sports' fantasy football rankings, compiled ahead of this year's DraftKings Best Ball Millionaire contest, instead list Gibbs as the new 1.01, describing him as the "runaway" choice for the top overall selection heading into 2026 drafts. The split among experts underscores how thin the margin has become between the league's top handful of running backs and elite pass-catchers, with wide receivers increasingly being drafted earlier than in past seasons as best ball scoring has evolved to reward high target volume and big-play upside.

RotoBaller, which publishes tiered rankings covering the top 300 players across all four roster positions for DraftKings formats, has emphasized that its 2026 rankings differ meaningfully from the outlet's parallel rankings built for the rival platform Underdog, since the two sites use different scoring rules and roster construction requirements. The outlet advises drafters to consult format-specific rankings rather than assuming a single universal cheat sheet will translate cleanly between platforms.

Beyond the individual player rankings, this year's headline storyline for DraftKings' best ball offerings is the scale of its marquee contest. The platform is promoting a Best Ball Millionaire tournament carrying a total prize pool of 20 million dollars, which DraftKings has described as the largest best ball contest in the company's history, with three separate participants set to be crowned millionaires by the end of the competition. As part of a promotional push tied to the contest, DraftKings has also rolled out a "Draft One, Get One" offer, under which entering a lineup in the 20 million dollar contest for 25 dollars earns players a bonus ticket to enter a second, free best ball lineup for an additional shot at the prize pool without paying twice.

Analysts building best ball rankings say their models draw on a wide range of statistical inputs beyond simple projected point totals. RotoGrinders, another outlet publishing 2026 rankings for both DraftKings and Underdog, said its process incorporates millions of data points, including historical usage metrics such as targets, touches and overall opportunity share, layered with the site's own statistical modeling built specifically around best ball scoring dynamics. Similarly, Draft Sharks said its rankings begin with baseline player projections before layering in ceiling and floor outcomes designed to capture each player's realistic range of weekly performance, along with an additional multiplier the site applies to boost players it identifies as having elevated spike-week scoring potential, a trait considered especially valuable in a format where a single monster performance can be enough to carry a fantasy roster through the playoffs.

With NFL training camps having wrapped up and the regular season set to begin, fantasy analysts across outlets including RotoBaller, FTN Fantasy, NBC Sports, RotoWire and FantasyPros are continuing to update their DraftKings best ball rankings on a near-daily basis to account for late roster moves, depth chart changes and preseason performance, guidance that industry outlets say remains especially critical in the run-up to a format where, unlike traditional leagues, there is no opportunity to correct a mistake once the draft clock starts ticking.