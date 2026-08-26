Tiger Woods Praises New Match Play Format as Scheffler Nears His Career Earnings Record

Tiger Woods broke his silence Tuesday on a major upcoming change to the PGA Tour's season-ending competition, expressing enthusiasm for the new format just as Scottie Scheffler enters the Tour Championship on the verge of surpassing one of Woods' longest-standing career records.

The PGA Tour announced Aug. 25 that its season-ending competition will shift to a new format beginning in 2028, culminating in a two-week, 32-player match play competition. Woods, who has played a significant behind-the-scenes role in shaping the Tour's future competitive structure, reacted quickly to the announcement on social media. "The conclusion of the season should be worthy of the journey it takes to get there," Woods wrote on Instagram. "Today's announcement is a result of the hard work and passion of our players. Excited to usher in a new era of match play on the PGA Tour."

Under the new format, the PGA Tour's Championship Series Finale will become the season's final 72-hole stroke play event beginning in 2028, featuring the top 90 players in the season standings. The top 32 finishers from that event will then advance to the two-week match play competition to determine the overall champion, according to details reported by Golfweek's Adam Schupak following the Tour's announcement.

The shift toward match play carries a notable personal connection to Woods, who owns a career record of 54 wins, 20 losses and two ties in professional singles match play competition. The PGA Tour leaned into that history in its promotional materials for Tuesday's announcement, including a throwback reference to Woods' memorable 2006 WGC Match Play matchup against Stephen Ames. Before that match, Ames was asked about his chances against Woods and offered a notably modest assessment. "Anything can happen, especially with where he's hitting the ball," Ames said at the time. Woods went on to defeat Ames decisively, 9 and 8, in the match. Reflecting afterward on the exchange, Woods offered a pointed response to Ames' earlier comment. "I think he understands now," Woods famously said.

Woods' influence on the new format extends well beyond his public endorsement of the announcement. PGA Tour Chief Executive Brian Rolapp has repeatedly credited Woods for his leadership of the Tour's Future Competitions Committee, a body that has helped develop the new competitive structure and given Woods a meaningful role in shaping the PGA Tour's direction even as he has remained largely absent from competitive play in recent years. Woods' statement Tuesday specifically credited the broader group of players involved in developing the new format, rather than framing the change as his own individual initiative.

While Woods celebrated the Tour's future format, a separate and more immediate piece of his competitive legacy faces potential change much sooner, as Scheffler enters this week's Tour Championship within close reach of breaking Woods' PGA Tour career earnings record, a mark Woods has held since Feb. 13, 2000, more than 26 years.

Scheffler currently sits just $608,505 behind Woods on the PGA Tour's all-time official career earnings list. The world No. 1 golfer earned $426,250 for a tied-12th finish at the BMW Championship, pushing his career earnings total to $120,390,661. Woods remains atop the list at $120,999,166, a position he has held continuously since establishing the mark in February 2000.

Scheffler moved into second place on the career earnings list following an eight-shot victory in Memphis, passing Rory McIlroy in the process to set up his current pursuit of Woods' longstanding record. Scheffler now has a genuine opportunity to overtake Woods at this week's Tour Championship, the PGA Tour's season-ending playoff finale, which features an official $40 million purse, including $10 million awarded to the tournament winner and $5 million for the player finishing solo second. According to the report, Scheffler would need to finish approximately 13th or better at East Lake to move ahead of Woods on the all-time earnings list.

McIlroy also remains in contention for the record, entering the Tour Championship with $117,848,372 in career PGA Tour earnings, giving him a mathematical path to potentially surpass both Woods and Scheffler depending on how the tournament's final results unfold.

The overlapping timing of Tuesday's format announcement and Scheffler's pursuit of Woods' earnings record has added additional narrative weight to a week already carrying significant historical stakes for the PGA Tour. Woods' public statement, delivered as his own record faces a realistic threat of falling within days, reflected a notably forward-looking tone focused on celebrating the sport's evolving competitive structure rather than dwelling on the personal significance of a milestone he has held for more than a quarter-century.

With the Tour Championship now underway at East Lake Golf Club, attention is likely to remain closely divided between Scheffler's pursuit of the career earnings mark and the broader excitement surrounding the newly announced 2028 match play format, a change that Woods, through his continued involvement with the Tour's Future Competitions Committee, has helped bring to fruition even as he continues to watch from the sidelines of full-time competitive golf. Whether Scheffler ultimately claims the record this week or McIlroy overtakes both players instead, Woods' influence on the PGA Tour's competitive future appears set to extend well beyond his own playing career, formalized now through a new tournament format explicitly designed to honor the kind of high-stakes, head-to-head match play competition that helped define his own dominant run through the sport.