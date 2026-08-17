Ronaldo and Messi Both Hint at Retirement as Storied Soccer Rivalry Nears Its Emotional Final Chapter

MADRID — The two-decade rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the defining sporting duel of a generation, appears to be approaching its conclusion, as both players have separately signaled in recent days that retirement may be close at hand, driven by starkly different personal circumstances.

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Ronaldo, in an interview with Vogue published Sunday, said the current season could mark the end of his playing career. "This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," the 41-year-old Al Nassr forward and Portugal captain said. The remarks came just days after Ronaldo formally married his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, following a relationship of roughly a decade, a milestone that has fueled speculation that the Portuguese star is preparing to shift his focus toward a more settled family life once his playing days conclude.

Ronaldo elaborated on his plans for life after football, describing a desire to fill the void the sport's absence would leave in his daily routine. "Since the void left by soccer could be very large, I need to fill my time in various ways," he said, adding that he expected to remain busy well beyond his final match. He pointed specifically to leisure pursuits and family time as priorities for the next phase of his life. "I want to enjoy more, travel frequently, play and watch padel, which I truly love," Ronaldo said, referencing the racket sport that has grown increasingly popular among athletes and celebrities in recent years. He also reflected on the sacrifices of his playing career, saying he hoped to make up for lost time with those closest to him. "As the past 25 years involved many sacrifices, I want to fully enjoy what my family and I have achieved during that time," he said.

Despite the retirement signal, Ronaldo's actual departure from the sport may hinge on a specific personal milestone he has pursued for years: reaching 1,000 career goals. Since turning professional in 2002, Ronaldo has scored 976 goals for club and country combined, leaving him 24 short of the landmark figure. Given his well-documented determination to reach that number before stepping away, multiple outlets covering the story have suggested his actual retirement is likely to be timed around the achievement of that milestone, rather than the end of the current season strictly by the calendar. Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr runs through June 2027, giving him a window beyond this season in which to continue pursuing the record if needed.

Messi's retirement signal emerged from a far more painful set of circumstances. The Inter Miami forward's father, Jorge Messi, who had also served as his longtime agent and one of the most influential figures throughout his career, died on Aug. 7 at age 68 after a long illness. Messi shared a lengthy, emotional tribute to his father on Instagram in the days that followed, offering an unusually candid look at his grief and expressing serious doubt about his footballing future.

"Dad, I still can't believe you're gone. It hasn't sunk in, or rather, I don't want it to sink in," Messi wrote in the letter, which also detailed the difficult circumstances surrounding his father's declining health during this year's World Cup, held across North America. Messi described how his father had continued urging him to compete in the tournament even as his condition worsened, and how the family had held out hope that Jorge might still be well enough to travel and watch him play. Argentina ultimately reached the tournament's final in New York before losing 1-0 to Spain, a run Messi had hoped would allow him to bring his father one more moment of triumph. "I wanted to win it to bring it to you and show you a new one. I couldn't, my legs couldn't take it anymore," Messi wrote, reflecting on the physical toll the tournament had taken on him during an emotionally taxing period.

The most striking portion of Messi's letter addressed his uncertainty about continuing to play the sport that has defined his life. "I don't know what I'll do without you, I don't know how to go on. I have just been playing soccer, and now I'm not sure if I can continue this much longer," he wrote, a passage that immediately raised widespread speculation across the football world about whether the 38-year-old eight-time Ballon d'Or winner might be nearing the end of his professional career.

Jorge Messi had guided his son's career from Lionel's earliest days playing in Rosario, Argentina, through his rise at Barcelona and subsequent moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, serving as both father and agent throughout nearly the entirety of Messi's professional journey. His death drew an outpouring of tribute and condolence from across the sport, including from longtime rival Ronaldo, along with players such as Neymar, Luka Modrić and Carlos Alcaraz, illustrating the degree of respect the elder Messi commanded throughout the football world well beyond his son's own accomplishments.

Since his father's death, Messi has continued to lean on his immediate family for support during what he has described as an exceptionally difficult period, including his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his three children. He has also continued to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, though his form has appeared to reflect the emotional toll of recent weeks; in an MLS match against Nashville SC on Aug. 15, Messi missed a penalty kick and appeared visibly distressed on the field afterward.

Whether either player follows through on retirement in the near term remains to be seen, and neither has provided a definitive final date for stepping away from professional football. Ronaldo's path appears tied to a specific numerical milestone he has pursued for years, while Messi's future remains far more uncertain, shaped by grief rather than by any predetermined athletic target. Together, the two developments have prompted extensive reflection across the football world about the eventual close of a rivalry that has shaped the sport's global narrative for more than 15 years, spanning multiple World Cups, numerous Ballon d'Or contests and some of the most closely followed individual comparisons in the history of professional sports.