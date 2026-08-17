Golf influencer and social media personality Paige Spiranac offered a rare, candid look into her personal dating history during a recent YouTube video, revealing that she has dated far fewer people than many might assume given her massive online following, while also disclosing a pair of celebrity crushes she developed during her junior golf days.

Spiranac made the comments in a video titled "Confession time," part of her HOT BIRDS series, which she filmed while playing a solo round of golf on a course in Florida. The format allowed her to address personal questions directly to camera between shots, a style she has used previously to discuss topics she said most people would not typically ask her about in public.

"No, I actually haven't dated anyone famous before," Spiranac said in the video, directly addressing persistent rumors and speculation that have circulated about her romantic life given her frequent public collaborations with professional athletes and other high-profile figures. She went on to describe her broader dating history as relatively limited. "I actually haven't dated that many people in general," she said. "I was homeschooled from fourth grade all the way until college with a very sheltered life."

Spiranac elaborated further on how her upbringing shaped perceptions of her personality, noting that people often draw a direct connection between her homeschooling background and aspects of how she comes across publicly. "When I tell people I was homeschooled, they go, 'Ah, that makes sense,'" she said.

Beyond her general dating history, Spiranac also addressed her decision to keep most details of her personal life private despite maintaining an active and highly engaged presence on social media, where she has built a following exceeding 11 million people across platforms. She explained that her reluctance to share personal milestones is not rooted in any specific negative reason, but rather stems from a desire to keep certain moments private even as her public-facing career continues to grow. "I have so many supportive people who follow me. I think a lot of people would be really excited if I got married, or if I decided to have children, and that's not the reason why I don't talk about it," she said.

The video also included a lighter, more nostalgic segment in which Spiranac discussed crushes she developed on professional golfers during her time playing junior golf, before her career shifted from competitive play toward content creation and golf commentary. "In junior golf, I had like the biggest crush on Justin Thomas," she said. "And I also grew up playing junior golf with Wyndham Clark." She also named a second PGA Tour star from that same period of her life. "I went to school and college with Xander Schauffele and his caddie, Austin [Kaiser]. Also had a crush on Xander," she said.

Spiranac's connection to Schauffele extends beyond a passing junior golf crush; the two both attended San Diego State University, with Spiranac transferring in after spending her freshman year at the University of Arizona. Schauffele met his now-wife, Maya, while attending SDSU during roughly the same period Spiranac was also enrolled there. In a separate previous interview on "The SPINvitational," Spiranac had addressed the situation more directly, acknowledging that her interest in Schauffele had not been reciprocated. "I did go to school at SDSU with Xander Schauffele. And another fun fact is I had a crush on him, and he wanted nothing to do with me," she said at the time, adding that Schauffele's relationship with his future wife had unfolded during that same period at the university. "He met his wife Maya at SDSU, so it was meant to be. Didn't work out for me in that way."

When asked more broadly about what she looks for in a potential partner, Spiranac offered a lighthearted explanation tied directly to her background in the sport. "I don't really have a type," she said. "But my type is someone who can hit a golf ball really well." She elaborated further on that preference in a separate interview, describing an attraction specifically tied to technical skill on the course. "There's just something to it that just works for me," she said.

Spiranac's comments also touched on the broader challenge of navigating persistent dating rumors that have followed her throughout her career as a prominent figure in a male-dominated industry. In earlier remarks, she described the frustration of having professional collaborations with male athletes routinely misinterpreted by media outlets and online commenters as evidence of romantic relationships. She specifically cited a period in which a content collaboration with golfer Bryson DeChambeau led to headlines suggesting the two were dating, despite no such relationship existing. She also noted she had previously heard rumors linking her romantically to NFL quarterback Tom Brady, which she described as entirely unfounded. "It's like any time I shoot content with a male celebrity, that's the headline or all of the comments, which can be really difficult for my job where I work in a male-dominated industry," she said in that earlier interview. "It's really frustrating because I've never dated anyone famous ever, not even close."

Spiranac was previously married to athletic trainer Steven Tinoco, whom she wed in 2018 after meeting him near the start of her career. The two were reported to no longer be married as of 2022, though Spiranac has generally kept details surrounding the end of that relationship out of the public eye, consistent with the broader approach to privacy she described in her recent video.

Since transitioning away from competitive golf, Spiranac has built one of the most recognizable public profiles in the sport, appearing on the covers of Maxim and Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue while growing a combined social media following of several million people across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. She has continued to remain an active voice in golf media, regularly offering commentary and defending current PGA Tour players against criticism, including recent remarks in which she pushed back on suggestions that today's golfers lack the personality of past generations, specifically citing Justin Thomas among the players she felt deserved a more favorable characterization from fans and media commentators.