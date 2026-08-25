Golf content creator and equipment brand Good Good has apologized and removed an advertisement for a new Callaway driver after the video, which depicted a man pushing a woman to the ground, drew significant backlash and accusations that it made light of violence against women.

Good Good, which has 2.13 million subscribers on its YouTube golf channel and sponsors a PGA Tour event, created and published the advertisement for golf club manufacturer Callaway. The ad showed Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark rushing toward professional golfer and regular Good Good content creator Alexis Miestowski, pushing her to the ground and shouting, "Do not touch my new driver."

Following the swift public criticism, Good Good removed the advertisement and issued an apology through a statement posted on the social platform X. "We posted a video to our channels that ultimately depicted actions that are not aligned with our values as a brand," the company wrote. "We have since taken that content down, and sincerely apologise. Good Good has always stood for making the game of golf more inclusive to all, and we will continue to ensure that is our mission moving forward."

Callaway, which has partnered with Good Good since 2023, distanced itself from the advertisement in a statement issued to media outlets. "We are disappointed by the content that was posted, and are appreciative of Good Good for addressing this," the company said. "We look forward to working together to ensure a more inclusive space in golf."

Good Good launched as a YouTube channel in 2020 and has grown into one of the largest content creation brands in golf, built around Clark and business partner Matt Kendrick, with Clark remaining the primary on-camera personality. The channel's regular content includes men and women competing in various golf challenges, alongside made-for-television programming and advertisements for golf clothing and other branded merchandise.

The controversy arrives at a notable moment for Good Good's relationship with professional golf's governing structures. The PGA Tour has been working to build closer collaborations with social media content creators in recent years, and last year announced plans to stage the inaugural Good Good Championship in Texas, an event scheduled to take place this November. That partnership added weight to the PGA Tour's own response to the controversial advertisement.

A PGA Tour spokesperson issued a statement distancing the organization from the ad's content while reaffirming its broader values around inclusivity. "The PGA Tour believes in golf's ability to bring people together and create a welcoming environment for all," the spokesperson said. "We do not condone violence in any form, and the since-deleted video does not reflect our values or commitment to inclusivity and respect."

The swift removal of the advertisement and subsequent apologies from both Good Good and Callaway reflect the significant public criticism the video generated after being published, with viewers and commentators specifically raising concerns that depicting a man physically pushing a woman to the ground, even in a comedic or promotional context, risked trivializing real violence against women. That criticism appears to have prompted an unusually rapid response from both the content creator brand and its equipment manufacturer partner, given how quickly the advertisement was taken down following the initial backlash.

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Good Good's rise within the golf content creation space has coincided with broader efforts across professional golf to expand its audience through digital and social media platforms, particularly among younger viewers who increasingly consume sports content through creator-driven channels rather than traditional broadcast coverage. The brand's growing partnership with the PGA Tour, including the upcoming Good Good Championship, reflects that broader strategic push, making this controversy a particularly sensitive moment given the increasingly formal ties between Good Good and the sport's primary governing tour.

Alexis Miestowski, the professional golfer and Good Good content creator who appeared in the advertisement, has not issued a separate public statement addressing the controversy beyond the brand's collective apology, and it remains unclear whether she was consulted on the advertisement's concept before its production or release.

As of this report, neither Good Good nor Callaway had indicated whether the specific advertisement would be reworked and rereleased in a revised form, or whether the broader marketing campaign for the new golf driver would proceed using different creative content entirely. Both companies' statements emphasized a shared commitment to inclusivity going forward, suggesting the incident is likely to prompt closer internal review of future advertising content from the partnership.

The episode underscores the increased scrutiny facing sports-adjacent content creators and their brand partners as platforms like YouTube have become central to how audiences, particularly younger sports fans, engage with golf and other traditionally more conservative sports. With the PGA Tour's own reputation now more directly tied to Good Good's content through their expanding partnership and the upcoming Texas championship event, the controversy is likely to remain a point of scrutiny as both organizations work to move past the incident ahead of the tournament's scheduled November debut.