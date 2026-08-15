Rising Australian Golfer Jessica Bang Dies At Age 18 After Brain Hemorrhage In Thailand

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rookie professional golfer Jessica Bang of Australia died in a hospital in Thailand on Thursday at the age of 18, the WPGA Tour of Australasia said, after suffering a brain hemorrhage while preparing for a qualifying tournament in Bangkok less than two weeks earlier.

Bang collapsed on August 1 while in Bangkok preparing to compete in the KLPGA Tour's 2026 International Qualifying Tournament, a qualifying event for South Korea's women's professional golf tour. She was taken to Synphaet Ramintra Hospital for urgent treatment, where she underwent emergency brain surgery and was subsequently placed on life support in intensive care as doctors worked to treat the hemorrhage. She did not recover, and her family confirmed she died Thursday morning in Bangkok.

The WPGA Tour of Australasia announced her death in a statement, expressing condolences on behalf of the broader Australian golf community. "The Australian golf community is deeply saddened by the passing of young tour member Jessica Bang in Thailand," the tour said, adding that Bang "was an outstanding young talent who made a significant impression in her short time on the tour." In a separate portion of its statement, the tour extended its thoughts to Bang's family, friends and everyone who knew her during what it called an incredibly difficult time.

Bang earned her place on the WPGA Tour of Australasia through qualifying school at the end of last year, capping off what had been a standout amateur career. She won the Women's New South Wales Open Regional Qualifying Event in February, remarkably in just her fifth professional start, a result that had marked her as one of the country's most promising young players heading into the current season.

In the days following her collapse, members of Bang's family launched an online fundraiser to help cover her mounting medical expenses in Thailand, initially hoping the funds might also help bring her back to Australia for continued treatment closer to home. That homecoming never became possible. Following news of her death, fundraiser organizer Janette Yoon, a cousin of Bang's, shared an emotional update thanking supporters for their contributions. "We are truly heartbroken by this news," Yoon wrote, adding that the family wanted to continue celebrating Bang's achievements, passion and dedication to the sport. Yoon said any remaining funds raised through the campaign would go to Bang's parents to help offset the medical costs incurred during her treatment.

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News of Bang's initial collapse and subsequent death drew an outpouring of grief from across the golf world in Australia and beyond, with fellow players, tour officials and fans following updates on her condition closely in the days between her hospitalization and her death. Local Australian outlets had previously described the situation as a "devastating" turn for a golfer whose career had only just begun to take shape at the professional level.

Bang's death adds to a difficult stretch of news across professional golf's various tours this month, even as her passing stands apart given both her age and the suddenness of the medical emergency that led to it. Brain hemorrhages, while relatively rare among healthy young adults, can occur without significant prior warning and often require immediate emergency intervention to have any chance of a positive outcome, a reality that was reflected in the rapid escalation of Bang's condition from initial collapse to major surgery within the same day.

The WPGA Tour of Australasia serves as the primary developmental and professional pathway for women's golf in Australia, offering players like Bang a route into professional competition through its qualifying school and regional events before they progress toward larger international tours, including the KLPGA and LPGA circuits. Bang's rapid rise, from earning her tour card through qualifying school to winning a professional event within her first five starts, had positioned her as a rising talent expected to compete at increasingly high levels in the years ahead.

Tributes to Bang have continued circulating across Australian golf circles and social media in the hours following confirmation of her death, with many in the sport reflecting on the brevity of her professional career and the promise it had shown in its earliest stages. No further details regarding funeral or memorial arrangements had been publicly announced as of Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding Bang's initial collapse remain largely as first reported at the time, with her sudden onset of symptoms while preparing for competition in Bangkok leading directly to her emergency hospitalization and the medical complications that ultimately proved fatal. Her death closes a professional career that, while brief, had already produced a breakthrough win and a place among the sport's most closely watched young Australian talents.