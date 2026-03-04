8-year-old Chloe Jeffries is confirmed to be the fourth Australian to have died this year in a ski resort in Japan.

The accident occurred when the snowmobile Jeffries and her mom were on overturned in the ski resort town of Hakuba.

8-Year-Old Dies in Snowmobile Accident

According to Sky News, the young girl was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest, but she could no longer be saved. 9News adds in its report that Jeffries suffered serious head injuries due to the accident as well.

The South Coast Netball Association, which she is understood to have been a part of, posted a lengthy tribute to the 8-year-old.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking loss of beautiful eight-year-old Chloe Jeffries, who tragically passed away following an accident while holidaying with her family in Japan," the association said in a social media post.

"Chloe was a very special part of our South Coast netball family," the statement added. "She was known for her beautiful nature, her cheeky, infectious smile, and the joy she brought simply by being herself."

Fourth Australian to Die in a Japanese Ski Resort

Jeffries is now the fourth Australian to have died in a Japanese ski resort this year.

Sky News notes that 17-year-old Ryan Pribadi died in January while on a ski trip in Niseko. Another case involved 22-year-old Brooke Day, who passed away following a ski lift accident in Hakuba Valley.

27-year-old Michael Hurst also passed away after suffering a medical episode in Hokkaido on February 2.