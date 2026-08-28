Rory McIlroy Praises TaylorMade's Move to a Two-Year Driver Cycle Ahead of This Tour Championship 2026

ATLANTA — Rory McIlroy has found a driver he trusts, and thanks to a shift in TaylorMade's product strategy, he won't have to give it up anytime soon.

Speaking Tuesday at the Tour Championship, McIlroy praised his equipment sponsor's decision to move away from an annual driver release cycle, a change that will allow him and other TaylorMade staffers to continue using their current Qi4D drivers well into next year rather than being fitted into a new model this offseason.

A shift in the industry's release cycle

TaylorMade announced in May that it was moving to a two-year product cycle for its metal woods, starting with the Qi4D driver family that was released in January. The move made TaylorMade the fourth of the six largest equipment manufacturers in golf to adopt a two-year cadence for drivers, joining Ping, Srixon and Titleist. Callaway and Cobra have not yet indicated any plans to move off their traditional yearly release schedules.

For McIlroy, the change offers a level of stability he has publicly welcomed. "I think being able to use the same driver for say like an 18-month period I think just gives guys a little bit more of a level of comfort," McIlroy said Tuesday at the Tour Championship.

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A driver that's already working

McIlroy's endorsement of the extended cycle comes at a moment when his driver performance is peaking. He switched into the Qi4D during its first week of availability in November and has ranked among the top drivers on the PGA Tour this season, sitting second in the tour's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee statistic. He is averaging a career-high 330 yards off the tee, with driving accuracy more than three percentage points higher than it was in 2024.

That performance stands in contrast to McIlroy's history with new equipment. Just a season ago, he continued playing a TaylorMade Qi10 model from 2024 rather than switching to 2025's Qi35 release. Fellow TaylorMade staffer Scottie Scheffler followed a similar pattern, sticking with his Qi10 until switching to the Qi4D during his win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago.

Why comfort matters more than incremental gains

McIlroy explained that professional golfers are never required to switch drivers, but typically do so when a new model offers a performance edge worth the adjustment. That calculation, he said, involves more than just measurable gains — it also comes down to feel, something that can vary even between two drivers built to identical specifications.

"You think about you really like a driver you're playing, and then something else is put in your hand say in October, November time, so nine or 10 months after you get your driver — all the manufacturers do a great job of fitting you into what is the best product for you, but they're all slightly different," McIlroy said. He noted that even supposedly identical club heads, referred to informally within the sport as "snowflakes," can feel different to him despite sharing the same loft and weighting. "Thankfully I found a really good one that I like at the minute," he added, acknowledging he wasn't certain whether the inconsistency he sometimes feels between identical drivers is physical or psychological.

A practical problem, too

Beyond personal preference, McIlroy pointed to a more practical issue that has affected both him and Scheffler in the past: driver heads wearing out or falling out of USGA conformance over time. Both players had their Qi10 drivers fail conformance testing at last year's PGA Championship, forcing them to rely on backup clubs during the tournament.

"The heads go. I've obviously fallen foul of that at the PGA last year, Scottie as well," McIlroy said. "You really can only play a driver for a year to a year and a half before you've got to switch it out anyway."

That timeline lines up almost precisely with TaylorMade's new two-year release window, meaning McIlroy will likely begin the fitting process for his next driver right around the time his current gamer starts showing signs of wear, rather than being pushed into a new model on an artificial yearly schedule.

A broader industry trend

TaylorMade's decision reflects a wider shift underway across major golf equipment manufacturers, as companies weigh the marketing benefits of annual product launches against player preferences for stability and the diminishing returns of incremental year-over-year improvements. With four of the sport's six largest manufacturers now on extended product cycles, TaylorMade's staff, including two of the sport's most prominent players in McIlroy and Scheffler, will not face pressure to switch equipment heading into the 2027 season, since the company does not plan to release a new driver that year.

What it means for McIlroy going forward

With no new TaylorMade driver expected in 2027, McIlroy and Scheffler head into the offseason with one less variable to manage as they prepare for the year ahead. For a player who has openly discussed his complicated relationship with switching equipment in recent seasons — even while ranking near the top of the tour's driving statistics — the extended product cycle offers a rare alignment between manufacturer strategy and player comfort.

For now, McIlroy appears content to keep using the club that has helped fuel one of his stronger driving seasons in years, without the looming pressure of a fitting appointment just months away. As he put it, the extra time with a trusted driver simply gives players "a little bit more of a level of comfort" — a small but meaningful edge as he competes at East Lake Golf Club this week in the Tour Championship, the PGA Tour's season-ending event.