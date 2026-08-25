Read more Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Jake Lang Arrested After Vehicles Drive Toward Crowd at Minneapolis City Hall Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Jake Lang Arrested After Vehicles Drive Toward Crowd at Minneapolis City Hall

YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, and four friends attempted to evade 100 real police officers for an entire day in a high-stakes challenge that ended with the group's capture and the officers claiming a $500,000 prize.

The video, released in late August, opens with Donaldson and his team already on the run. "BEHIND ME are ONE HUNDRED cops, and if they arrest us by the end of the day, they win half a MILLION dollars! But if we escape, they get nothing. Start the timer!" Donaldson announces at the outset. The production involved months of preparation, including hundreds of cameras, hidden rooms, booby traps and coordinated diversions across a large urban area.

All participating officers were off-duty and volunteered their personal time, according to the video's description. The challenge was framed as a controlled competition rather than an actual law-enforcement operation. Production support came from sponsors including Call of Duty: Mobile and Krispy Kreme, with additional thanks extended to the Indiana State Police and equipment providers.

The team's early strategy involved rapid dispersal and concealment. One participant, Darius, sought cover in a hay-covered fort and changed clothes in an effort to blend in. He was located and arrested within roughly 10 minutes. "Yeahh, it's only been ten minutes, and Darius has already been arrested," Donaldson notes in the narration. The remaining members used fire diversions, trash hiding spots and market meetups while officers formed sweeping lines to systematically search the area.

Underground tunnels became a key element of the escape plan. The group moved through sewer systems to bypass police lines. "I don't think the cops realize there's tunnels under the city," Donaldson says during one sequence. Later, the team split up near a subway, heading toward predetermined safe houses. From custody, Darius radioed a message urging the others to continue: "but please, JUST RUN!"

Diversions escalated as the hours passed. One plan involved detonating explosives to create chaos and draw attention away from the main group. "Let's BLOW it up!" and subsequent "BOOM!" moments mark those sequences. In another elaborate setup, more than 50 look-alike participants were used to lure officers into a movie theater, where they were locked in and instructed to count to 100,000, effectively removing them from the active search for a significant period.

Additional tools included night-vision equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and smoke grenades for cover during movement. One participant, Nolan, was locked in a shed and required to win a two-versus-two match in Call of Duty: Mobile to gain release and access to further resources. "Win CoD Mobile or we're screweddd," Donaldson narrates during that segment.

A particularly high-risk phase involved using the tunnel network to reach a jail facility and free already-arrested teammates. "This is the STUPIDEST thing I've ever done," Donaldson remarks as the group approaches the structure. "This might be the riskiest part of the entire video." Smoke grenades aided a subsequent exit, though one team member, Alison, became separated and repeatedly called for help. "HELLLLP!" is heard in the audio.

After approximately 12 hours, the remaining members converged near a set of shipping containers but found themselves in a dead-end. Officers closed in and completed the captures. "they have officially caught all five of us. And won that HALF A MILLION DOLLARS!!" Donaldson states as the challenge concludes. Earlier in the video he had noted, "Me and my four friends just escaped from one hundred real cops. At least for now," reflecting the temporary successes before the final containment.

The production emphasized safety and voluntary participation. Officers used their own paid time off, and the entire event was staged as entertainment content rather than an official police exercise. Donaldson later promotes his new book, co-authored with James Patterson and titled "The Most Dangerous Games," along with a related contest offering a chance at $1 million for readers who enter with proof of purchase.

The video quickly accumulated tens of millions of views, continuing MrBeast's pattern of large-scale, high-production challenges that combine physical feats, elaborate planning and substantial cash prizes. Previous videos have featured similar formats involving teams competing under extreme conditions or against large groups of participants.

Viewers see a mix of rapid early arrests, creative use of urban infrastructure, and escalating diversions that temporarily disrupt the pursuing force. The final outcome underscores the difficulty of sustained evasion against a coordinated and numerous group, even with extensive preparation and technological aids. Donaldson's narration maintains a high-energy tone throughout, interspersing strategy discussions with real-time reactions such as "We were so closeeEEe" and expressions of frustration as options narrowed.

Sponsorship integrations appear organically within the narrative, including the mobile game challenge required for one escape and product placements that fit the chaotic setting. The closing segments shift toward promotion of the book and contest while acknowledging the officers' success.

The challenge highlights both the logistical complexity of staging such an event and the entertainment value derived from near-misses and last-minute captures. By the end of the day, the 100 officers had secured every member of the five-person team and the associated prize money. Donaldson's final on-camera remarks congratulate the winners while reflecting on the intensity of the pursuit.

The video stands as another example of the large-budget, high-stakes content that has defined the channel's growth. Its rapid viewership growth reflects continued audience interest in challenges that blend competition, physical endurance and cinematic production values.