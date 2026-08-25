Prince William, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and their three children joined the wider royal family for a church service near Balmoral Castle in Scotland, days after news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to relocate to the United Kingdom for an extended period.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed traveling to the service at Crathie Kirk, the parish church located near the royal family's Balmoral estate, alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. According to images from the outing, William was seen driving the family's car, with Catherine seated in the passenger seat and their children in the back.

The service drew a substantial gathering of senior royal family members, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, reflecting the family's traditional summer presence at Balmoral, where they typically gather for an extended period each year. The outing marks one of the more visible public appearances by the full Wales family during this year's Scottish summer stay, coming at a moment of heightened attention on the broader royal family given the parallel developments involving Harry and Meghan.

The church appearance came just days after a source told NBC News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be relocating to the United Kingdom for what was described as "an extended period of time," bringing their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with them. That relocation, confirmed separately by a representative for the couple, is expected to see Archie and Lilibet begin attending school in Britain starting in September, with the length of the family's overall stay reported to range anywhere from six months to a year or potentially longer.

King Charles was informed of Harry and Meghan's plans directly just days before the broader announcement became public, according to earlier reporting on the family's relocation. A source close to the king indicated Charles welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity, particularly given that the king's own health situation, as he continues managing an ongoing cancer diagnosis, has added emotional significance to questions of family proximity and reconciliation.

William and Catherine's own relationship with Harry has remained notably strained in the years since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020. The brothers are widely reported to have had limited direct communication since that departure, a rift that deepened further following the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and the 2023 publication of Harry's memoir, "Spare." Royal commentators have continued to characterize the relationship between the two brothers as significantly damaged, even as broader family developments, including this week's confirmed extended stay for Harry and Meghan, continue to draw renewed public attention to how the wider family might navigate increased proximity in the months ahead.

Monday's church outing at Crathie Kirk reflects a long-standing royal tradition tied to the family's annual summer residence at Balmoral, where senior royals typically attend Sunday services at the small parish church throughout their stay in Scotland. The presence of King Charles, Queen Camilla, William, Catherine and their three children together at the same service underscores the continuity of that tradition even as the broader family works through the practical and emotional dynamics surrounding Harry and Meghan's imminent return to Britain.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Buckingham Palace has issued a detailed public statement specifically addressing how William and Catherine's household plans to navigate increased proximity to Harry and Meghan once the Sussexes formally relocate to the UK later this year. Much of the current public discussion surrounding the family's internal dynamics continues to rely on sourced commentary from royal correspondents and unnamed insiders rather than on-the-record statements from the family members directly involved.

The timing of this week's church appearance, occurring in the immediate aftermath of the confirmed news of Harry and Meghan's relocation, has drawn particular attention from royal watchers given the historical pattern of William and Catherine at times scheduling their own engagements away from London or other locations specifically to avoid direct overlap with Harry during his periodic solo visits to Britain in recent years. Whether that pattern extends to the family's presence at Balmoral this summer, or whether the church outing simply reflects the family's standard seasonal routine unrelated to the Sussexes' announcement, remains unclear given the absence of direct comment from either side of the family regarding any deliberate scheduling considerations.

As Harry and Meghan finalize preparations for their children to begin the new school year in Britain next month, attention is likely to remain focused on how the broader royal family, including William, Catherine and King Charles, continues to navigate the coming months of increased proximity between the two branches of the family. This week's Balmoral church service, drawing together King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the full Wales family just days after confirmation of Harry and Meghan's relocation plans, offers one of the more visible signals yet of how the senior royal family is continuing its established routines even as the broader question of the Sussexes' reintegration into more regular contact with the family remains a closely watched and still-unfolding story.