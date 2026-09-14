KEY POINTS Apple Reportedly Building iPhone Game Controllers Under Beats Brand as Mobile Gaming Push Gains Steam CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is developing its own game controllers for the iPhone, according to a new report, in a move that would give the company its first first-party hardware built specifically for traditional gaming input after years of relying on outside accessory makers. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter that the controllers have been in development for more than a year and will likely carry Beats branding rather than Apple's own name. "Apple sees this as a growing market and wants in," Gurman wrote, adding that Beats executives are leading the project's conception and engineering. Apple has not officially announced either device, and no information on pricing or availability has emerged. The report corroborates earlier evidence uncovered directly in Apple's software. Code found in the first release candidate of macOS 26.7 referenced two unreleased hardware devices identified internally as T6502 and T1057, each carrying its own dedicated GameController profile rather than generic placeholder code. The references were first spotted by a MacRumors reader going by the name Pdfu, who has continued digging through the beta code for additional detail. According to that code, both devices include the hardware components expected of a modern gamepad, including a directional pad, dual thumbsticks, shoulder buttons, Home and Menu buttons, and analog triggers. The two controllers differ meaningfully in design, however. T1057 includes support for an accelerometer and gyroscope along with more advanced haptic feedback, suggesting a wireless, motion-sensing design, while T6502 lacks that motion-sensing hardware, pointing to a simpler, likely wired controller aimed at a different segment of the market. The presence of dedicated hardware plug-ins for each device, rather than shared generic code, has been cited by developers examining the leak as evidence that these are real products in active development rather than abandoned experiments. Notably, the references to both controllers were removed from a subsequent release candidate of macOS 26.7. That removal does not necessarily indicate the project has been shelved, as Apple routinely strips references to unannounced hardware from public builds once they draw outside attention, but it does mean there is currently no confirmation that either device will reach the market as a commercial product. The choice of Beats as the likely brand for the controllers would continue a pattern Apple has used before when entering new or lower-margin product categories. Acquired by Apple in 2014, Beats has expanded well beyond its original headphone lineup in recent years, adding charging cables, iPhone cases and other accessories to its catalog. Beats products typically target more affordable price points using less premium materials and finishes than Apple's own branded hardware, an approach that would make sense for a gaming controller aimed at a broad consumer audience rather than a premium niche. Analysts covering the report noted that positioning the accessory under Beats would also give Apple more flexibility on price and design without affecting perceptions of its flagship hardware lineup. Apple's potential entry into the controller market comes as the company has increasingly built out the software infrastructure to support serious mobile gaming, even without offering its own physical controller. iOS 26 introduced a dedicated Games app that consolidates a user's game library, Game Center friend connections and Apple Arcade titles into a single hub spanning iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Apple Arcade itself has grown to include more than 250 titles for a monthly subscription price of $6.99. A first-party controller, even one carrying Beats branding rather than the Apple logo, would give that existing software ecosystem a dedicated physical companion for the first time. Apple devices already support a range of third-party controllers through the Made for iPhone accessory program, including gamepads from Backbone and SteelSeries, as well as traditional console controllers such as Sony's DualShock and Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller. Apple's own retail stores currently stock several of those third-party options, including the Backbone One and SteelSeries Nimbus, meaning a first-party Beats controller would put Apple in the position of competing directly with products it currently sells alongside its own devices. The company has touted the gaming capabilities of its custom silicon in the past, at times highlighting benchmark comparisons between its chips and dedicated gaming consoles during product presentations, even as it has largely avoided pursuing hardware built specifically around traditional console-style gaming input. A first-party controller, should it reach the market, would mark a shift in that approach and could also extend to strengthening Apple's gaming ecosystem on Apple TV 4K, where third-party controller support has so far been the primary way to play more demanding titles. Because the current evidence is limited to internal code references and a single report citing unnamed sourcing, key details remain unknown, including how the two controllers might be positioned relative to each other, what they might cost, and when Apple might be prepared to announce them. Apple has a history of testing internal code for products that are later delayed, altered significantly, or canceled outright before reaching consumers, meaning the project's ultimate fate remains uncertain even with the added specificity provided by the newly surfaced model identifiers and hardware profiles. For now, Apple has made no public comment on the reported controllers, and the company is not expected to confirm or deny unreleased hardware projects ahead of an official announcement, following its typical practice with products still in development.

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is developing its own game controllers for the iPhone, according to a new report, in a move that would give the company its first first-party hardware built specifically for traditional gaming input after years of relying on outside accessory makers.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter that the controllers have been in development for more than a year and will likely carry Beats branding rather than Apple's own name. "Apple sees this as a growing market and wants in," Gurman wrote, adding that Beats executives are leading the project's conception and engineering. Apple has not officially announced either device, and no information on pricing or availability has emerged.

The report corroborates earlier evidence uncovered directly in Apple's software. Code found in the first release candidate of macOS 26.7 referenced two unreleased hardware devices identified internally as T6502 and T1057, each carrying its own dedicated GameController profile rather than generic placeholder code. The references were first spotted by a MacRumors reader going by the name Pdfu, who has continued digging through the beta code for additional detail.

According to that code, both devices include the hardware components expected of a modern gamepad, including a directional pad, dual thumbsticks, shoulder buttons, Home and Menu buttons, and analog triggers. The two controllers differ meaningfully in design, however. T1057 includes support for an accelerometer and gyroscope along with more advanced haptic feedback, suggesting a wireless, motion-sensing design, while T6502 lacks that motion-sensing hardware, pointing to a simpler, likely wired controller aimed at a different segment of the market. The presence of dedicated hardware plug-ins for each device, rather than shared generic code, has been cited by developers examining the leak as evidence that these are real products in active development rather than abandoned experiments.

Notably, the references to both controllers were removed from a subsequent release candidate of macOS 26.7. That removal does not necessarily indicate the project has been shelved, as Apple routinely strips references to unannounced hardware from public builds once they draw outside attention, but it does mean there is currently no confirmation that either device will reach the market as a commercial product.

The choice of Beats as the likely brand for the controllers would continue a pattern Apple has used before when entering new or lower-margin product categories. Acquired by Apple in 2014, Beats has expanded well beyond its original headphone lineup in recent years, adding charging cables, iPhone cases and other accessories to its catalog. Beats products typically target more affordable price points using less premium materials and finishes than Apple's own branded hardware, an approach that would make sense for a gaming controller aimed at a broad consumer audience rather than a premium niche. Analysts covering the report noted that positioning the accessory under Beats would also give Apple more flexibility on price and design without affecting perceptions of its flagship hardware lineup.

Apple's potential entry into the controller market comes as the company has increasingly built out the software infrastructure to support serious mobile gaming, even without offering its own physical controller. iOS 26 introduced a dedicated Games app that consolidates a user's game library, Game Center friend connections and Apple Arcade titles into a single hub spanning iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Apple Arcade itself has grown to include more than 250 titles for a monthly subscription price of $6.99. A first-party controller, even one carrying Beats branding rather than the Apple logo, would give that existing software ecosystem a dedicated physical companion for the first time.

Apple devices already support a range of third-party controllers through the Made for iPhone accessory program, including gamepads from Backbone and SteelSeries, as well as traditional console controllers such as Sony's DualShock and Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller. Apple's own retail stores currently stock several of those third-party options, including the Backbone One and SteelSeries Nimbus, meaning a first-party Beats controller would put Apple in the position of competing directly with products it currently sells alongside its own devices.

The company has touted the gaming capabilities of its custom silicon in the past, at times highlighting benchmark comparisons between its chips and dedicated gaming consoles during product presentations, even as it has largely avoided pursuing hardware built specifically around traditional console-style gaming input. A first-party controller, should it reach the market, would mark a shift in that approach and could also extend to strengthening Apple's gaming ecosystem on Apple TV 4K, where third-party controller support has so far been the primary way to play more demanding titles.

Because the current evidence is limited to internal code references and a single report citing unnamed sourcing, key details remain unknown, including how the two controllers might be positioned relative to each other, what they might cost, and when Apple might be prepared to announce them. Apple has a history of testing internal code for products that are later delayed, altered significantly, or canceled outright before reaching consumers, meaning the project's ultimate fate remains uncertain even with the added specificity provided by the newly surfaced model identifiers and hardware profiles.

For now, Apple has made no public comment on the reported controllers, and the company is not expected to confirm or deny unreleased hardware projects ahead of an official announcement, following its typical practice with products still in development.