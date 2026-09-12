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CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple stock jumped after the iPhone Duo debut and then split Wall Street down the middle: more units at $1,999, thinner hardware margins, and a foldable that cannot ship until Oct. 23.

Shares rose about 3.6% in the session after the Sept. 9 "Surprise and Shine" event, trading near $327. Consensus from 29 analysts compiled by Benzinga was still Buy with an average target around $335 — only a few points of implied upside. The range underneath that average is the story. TD Cowen's Krish Sankar kept Buy and $400. Barclays' Tim Long rated Sell and $245. Jefferies' Edison Lee stayed Underperform near $264. Morningstar lifted its fair value only to $290 and still called the stock lightly expensive.

The product is not in dispute. John Ternus, in his first event as chief executive, called the Duo "the most transformational change to iPhone since the original." It opens to 7.6 inches, closes to a 5.4-inch cover, starts at $1,999 for 256GB and runs to $3,199 for 2TB. Preorders start Oct. 16. Citi's Atif Malik kept Buy and $365 and called the foldable Apple's "biggest new hardware category" since Watch and AirPods. Evercore ISI's Amit Daryanani, also Buy at $365, said Apple will sell every Duo it can build in the first six months.

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Volume forecasts cluster near 6 million units in the second half of 2026, in line with Counterpoint Research's earlier 25% foldable-share sketch and a supply cap that keeps the category a rounding error next to 250 million-plus iPhones. Oppenheimer said 8 million to 10 million this year is the ceiling. TD Cowen modeled about 6 million Duo units at roughly 56% hardware gross margin, better than the mid-40s it assigned the iPhone 18 Pro.

That last comparison is why some desks bought the keynote and sold the multiple. Bank of America's Wamsi Mohan reiterated Buy but cut his target to $370 from $380. "In our opinion, iPhone Duo stole the show," he wrote — then lowered average-selling-price assumptions by $14 for fiscal 2027, to $1,099, after Apple priced the foldable under the $2,300–$2,500 many investors had marked. He raised iPhone unit forecasts by 2 million this fiscal year and 5 million next, to 256 million, and still took $10 off the target because memory costs are rising faster than list prices.

Tim Cook told analysts on the July 30 call that Apple was seeing "a 100-year flood on the memory pricing with exponential increases in memory prices" and that the company had "reluctantly raised prices." The fall lineup skipped a cheap iPhone 18 until spring, added $100 to Pro models and used the Duo as a $1,999 halo instead of a $2,499 scarcity play. Rosenblatt stayed Neutral at $303, saying the "light touch" on pricing could weigh on gross margin. UBS stayed Neutral at $296. Jefferies said Apple is protecting volume at the expense of margin to keep supplier leverage.

Needham's Laura Martin kept Hold and argued a bigger screen does not fix Apple's AI lag. She praised Ternus as a "wartime CEO" and still called the new Siri agent in iOS 27 "too little, too late." AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey, speaking after the event, said the Duo "is not new" and "tends to function more as a specific niche type application as opposed to it's broadly accepted."

Buyers of the stock are underwriting three things that can all be true at once: a scarce foldable that prints high margin on 6 million units; an install base that still refreshes Pro phones at higher ASPs; and a company that can raise prices when DRAM is a flood. Sellers are underwriting the opposite arithmetic: $1,999 is not $2,499, 6 million units do not move a $3 trillion-plus market cap, and memory inflation hits every other SKU in the bag.

The practical split for a portfolio is time, not theology. A six-week wait to first sale means fiscal 2027, not the September quarter, carries the Duo. Holiday mix will show whether Pro price hikes stick when the cheap slot is empty. Margin commentary on the next earnings call will show whether Mohan's $14 ASP cut was enough. Until those prints, Apple is a Buy on the average target list and a debate on every individual ticket — up 3% on a phone that is not in stores, with a ceiling set by hinge yield and a floor set by NAND.