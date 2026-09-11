CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's first foldable phone arrives late and heavy. On paper it is also $100 more than the two Android book-folds already on U.S. shelves.

The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 for 256GB. Preorders open Oct. 16. Stores get it Oct. 23. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, launched in July, starts at $1,899.99. Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold is $1,899. All three open to a roughly tablet-size inner screen and close to a tall cover display. The differences that matter are grams, millimeters, dust ratings and whether the software was built for a hinge.

Read more 21 Hidden Features Of Apple's New iPhone Duo Foldable You Might Not Know About Yet 21 Hidden Features Of Apple's New iPhone Duo Foldable You Might Not Know About Yet

Chief Executive John Ternus used the keynote to draw that line. "Others have created foldables that just feel like two phones awkwardly stuck together," he said. "This results in a square screen that's poorly suited for the way people use them. Scrolling through vertical content feels compromised, and movies are boxed in by oversized black bars." Apple's answer is a passport-shaped 1:1.4 ratio on both panels so an app looks the same closed and open, only larger. "We think the best way to achieve that is with a foldable design," Ternus said. "A similar size to your passport, it feels familiar to hold and comfortable to use with one hand."

The Duo's inner panel is 7.6 inches at 2670 by 1878 pixels, 120 Hz. The cover is 5.4 inches at 2034 by 1398. Open, it measures 117.8 by 164.6 by 5.2 millimeters. Closed, it is 11.3 millimeters thick and weighs 254 grams. The A20 Pro is on a 2-nanometer process. Apple quotes up to 31 hours of video on the inner screen, 44 hours on the outer, and 24 hours if both are used. Wired charging is listed at 40 watts, MagSafe at 25. The rating is IP68. Colors are Star White and Night Sky. Storage runs 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB, the last at $3,199.

The Fold 8 matches the 7.6-inch inner size but is a taller, narrower book: 123.9 by 161.4 by 4.5 millimeters open and 9.7 millimeters closed. It weighs 201 grams — 53 grams less than the Duo. Samsung's research lead Hee-Cheul Moon told Wired that "the key to providing the highest customer value in this market is all about the weight of the device." The cover is 5.5 inches. The chip is a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The battery is 4,800 milliamp-hours. Wired charging is 45 watts. The rating is IP48, weaker on dust than Apple's IP68. Storage tops out at 1TB. One UI 9 on Android 17 still splits two geometries: a square Ultra for side-by-side apps and a wider Fold 8 for video.

Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold goes the other way on screen size. The inner panel is 8 inches. Closed it is 10.1 millimeters thick and 239 grams. The cover is 6.5 inches, the tallest of the three, which helps one-handed typing and hurts pocket width. Tensor G6, 16GB of RAM, 4,750 milliamp-hours, 30-watt wired charging, IP68. It starts $100 under the Duo and undercuts Apple on inner glass.

Cameras split on philosophy. Apple put two 48-megapixel sensors on the back and a 12-megapixel cover camera, with 4K video at 120 frames a second. Samsung uses two 50-megapixel sensors and can record 8K at 30 fps, plus inner and cover 10-megapixel punch-hole cameras. Google keeps a triple array: 48-megapixel wide, 10.5 ultrawide, 10.8 telephoto. Foldables have always traded a slab flagship's third lens for the hinge. Apple chose not to fight that war with a periscope.

Software is the part no spec sheet settles. iOS 27 was rebuilt so Split View, Stage Manager-style windows and a tent-mode clock sit on matching aspect ratios. Samsung has eight generations of Flex Mode and DeX. Google has Gemini across both panels. AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey, speaking after the launch, declined to call the Duo a new category. "Looking at the foldable phones that have been out in the market, this is not new," he told Yahoo Finance. "It tends to function more as a specific niche type application as opposed to it's broadly accepted."

Liz Lee of Counterpoint Research called Apple's price the surprise. "Keeping the iPhone Duo just under the $2,000 mark, at $1,999, and only about $100 above the Galaxy Z Fold 8 looks like a pretty bold move by Apple," she said. Her firm still has Samsung at about 38% of global foldable shipments in 2026 and Apple at 25%, capped near 6 million units by supply. Foldables remain about 2% of all smartphones.

Buyers who live in iMessage, Apple Watch and a Mac will pay 53 grams and $100 for a crease Apple says you can feel but not see. Buyers who want the lightest book in a jacket pocket still have the Fold 8. Buyers who want the biggest inner canvas have the Pixel. Ternus said Apple started with an iPad-like experience and engineered backward. Samsung started in 2019 and shaved 50 grams. The comparison on Oct. 23 will be which of those two sentences a customer can feel in one hand.