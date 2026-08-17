Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Review Finds Its Toughest Rival Is the Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 8 Itself

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is a capable and well-built flagship foldable smartphone, but according to a new review from Android Police, its biggest competitive threat may not come from rival manufacturers but from within Samsung's own lineup, in the form of the smaller and less expensive Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The review, conducted by longtime technology journalist Andy Boxall, found that while the Z Fold 8 Ultra represents a refined and powerful device in its own right, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 has proven more enjoyable to use in day-to-day scenarios, raising questions about whether the larger, pricier model risks becoming overshadowed by its own sibling. "Its problem is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is smaller, lighter, and more enjoyable to use," the review states, noting that early sales figures already show the standard Z Fold 8 outperforming the Ultra model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at $2,100 for a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, with pricing rising to $2,300 for a 512GB version and $2,700 for a top-tier 16GB and 1TB model. The device is available through Samsung directly, most major carriers, and retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. Buyers purchasing directly from Samsung can select an exclusive Green Shadow color option, while other retailers offer Violet Shadow, Cream or Graphite finishes.

According to the review, the Z Fold 8 Ultra is functionally the successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 rather than a direct evolution of the naming convention suggested by its Ultra branding. The device retains the same tall, narrow cover screen and large productivity-focused interior display that defined its predecessor, and shares an identical size, thickness and weight with the Z Fold 7. The review notes this consistency is not necessarily a negative, given that the Z Fold 7 had already made meaningful improvements in usability and manageability over the earlier Z Fold 6.

However, the review draws a clear contrast between the Ultra model and the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, describing the newer device's shape as offering a meaningful departure from the established big-screen foldable design that has defined competitors such as the Oppo Find N6 and Honor Magic V6. "The Galaxy Z Fold 8's shape means you don't have to compromise anymore, and it gives the Z Fold 8 Ultra a serious challenger from within," the review states, suggesting that, for the first time, Samsung's own product lineup presents consumers with a genuinely distinct choice between two big-screen foldable designs.

On the hardware side, the review praised the Z Fold 8 Ultra's screen technology, highlighting Samsung's Flex Titanium display construction, which incorporates a titanium film into the display stack to reduce the visibility of the crease that has historically affected foldable phone screens. Combined with an effective anti-reflective coating, the review found the inner display to be notably pleasant to use, particularly when compared with competitors such as the Motorola Razr Fold. Samsung's hinge mechanism also received strong marks for its smooth motion and lack of audible sound during use.

The device's camera system received a more mixed assessment. The review highlighted an upgraded 50-megapixel wide-angle camera as a genuine improvement over the previous 12-megapixel sensor, producing images the reviewer described as punchy, with deep contrast and strong detail. However, the phone's 10-megapixel telephoto camera, which provides 3x optical zoom, was identified as a clear weak point, particularly in indoor comparisons against the Motorola Razr Fold's 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The review noted that outdoor telephoto performance was considerably better, tempering the overall criticism somewhat.

In terms of raw performance, the review found the Z Fold 8 Ultra's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor to be highly capable, delivering smooth performance across demanding tasks and benchmarking scenarios without signs of overheating, even under sustained stress testing with the phone's screen closed in high-temperature conditions. Battery life was similarly strong, with the reviewer reporting roughly two days of use per charge under typical daily usage patterns involving three to four hours of screen time. Fast charging performance was also highlighted as a strength, with the device reaching a full charge in approximately 65 minutes when paired with a compatible Super Fast Charging 2.0 adapter, though the review cautioned that not every charger tested delivered consistent fast-charging speeds.

Software-focused features, including Samsung's Flex Mode, which allows the phone's hinge to hold a 90-degree angle for use as a makeshift laptop-style device, were highlighted as useful additions, alongside a new version of the Quick Share feature that now supports file transfers with Apple's AirDrop system, allowing users to move photos and files between the Z Fold 8 Ultra and Apple devices in a matter of seconds. However, the review was less enthusiastic about several of Samsung's newer artificial intelligence features, including tools called Now Brief and Now Nudge, which the reviewer found provided limited practical value in daily use.

The review also addressed broader questions about Samsung's decision to use the "Ultra" branding for the device, suggesting the naming choice may be a strategic move aimed at preemptively competing with an anticipated foldable smartphone from Apple, which industry speculation suggests could arrive under a name such as "iPhone Ultra" later this year. The review pointed to Samsung's history of adjusting its own product naming and positioning in apparent anticipation of Apple's competitive moves, citing past examples including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Ultimately, the review recommended that prospective buyers strongly consider testing both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Z Fold 8 Ultra in person before making a purchasing decision, given the meaningfully different experiences the two devices offer despite their similar branding and shared release window. While the review characterized the Z Fold 8 Ultra as a well-made and highly capable foldable phone deserving of a strong overall rating, it concluded that the standard Z Fold 8 may represent the more satisfying option for many users, particularly given its lower price and more compact form factor. "I've enjoyed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, but the hard truth is, I am counting down the days until I can go back to using the Z Fold 8," the review states in its closing assessment.