Vivo's latest foldable smartphone, the X Fold 6, is earning strong marks from early reviewers for its massive battery, powerful camera system and bright displays, though testers say added weight, a visible screen crease and some hardware shortcomings keep it from being a flawless upgrade.

The X Fold 6 launched in China in late June and has been reviewed by a growing number of tech outlets as Vivo prepares a wider global rollout. Across 10 reviews compiled by Notebookcheck, the device holds an average score of about 86%, placing it among the stronger book-style foldables of the year.

Design and build

The X Fold 6 follows the traditional book-style design, opening from a phone-sized device into a small tablet. It features an 8.02-inch inner display and a 6.51-inch cover screen.

The device measures 4.8 millimeters thick when unfolded and 9.9 millimeters when closed, and it weighs 235 grams, about 8.3 ounces. That makes it heavier than its predecessor, the X Fold 5, a change Notebookcheck said was noticeable in everyday use.

By comparison, rival foldables such as the Honor Magic V6 and Oppo Find N6 are slightly lighter and thinner when closed.

Vivo has given the X Fold 6 a more rounded design than the previous model. The phone carries IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance, according to Android Authority. That falls short of the IP68 rating on Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the IP69 rating on the Honor Magic V6, but it is better than the IP48 rating on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Displays

Reviewers have praised the X Fold 6's screens. Both the inner and cover displays use LTPO OLED panels with refresh rates of up to 120 Hz.

Vivo rates both displays for peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Notebookcheck did not reach that figure in testing, which likely requires a very small bright area on screen, but it measured strong results, including peak brightness above 2,700 nits in HDR content and excellent color accuracy.

The display remained easy to read outdoors, according to the review.

The biggest drawback is the crease where the screen folds. Notebookcheck said the crease remains both visible and noticeable to the touch, unlike on the Oppo Find N6, which it described as nearly crease-free. Still, testers said the fold does not significantly interfere with everyday use.

The displays use high-frequency PWM dimming, which is generally easier on the eyes, though reviewers noted an underlying flicker at a low 90 Hz that could bother users sensitive to screen flicker.

Camera system

The camera is one of the X Fold 6's biggest selling points. The phone features a new 200-megapixel main camera developed with Zeiss, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto camera. A 20-megapixel selfie camera sits on both screens.

Notebookcheck called the camera setup "versatile," saying the new main sensor, which is slightly larger than the one in the X Fold 5, produces good photos. The optical zoom also performed well, though images at higher zoom levels can look somewhat artificial because of heavy AI processing. The ultrawide lens was considered the weakest of the three.

The X Fold 6 also introduces support for an external camera lens for the first time on a Vivo foldable. It works with Vivo's second-generation 200mm telephoto extender, which attaches to the 3x camera, according to Android Authority.

The phone can record video at up to 8K resolution.

Performance

The X Fold 6 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chip, replacing the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor used in some previous Vivo foldables. Configurations include up to 16 gigabytes of RAM and up to 1 terabyte of storage.

Reviewers said everyday performance is fast and smooth. However, the phone struggled under sustained heavy loads. Notebookcheck reported that the device got very hot and crashed during all 3DMark stress tests. In a separate test, performance dropped about 6% to 7% after 15 minutes of continuous load, a decline that testers said was not noticeable in daily use.

In benchmark comparisons, the X Fold 6 generally trailed rivals running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, including the Honor Magic V6 and Oppo Find N6.

Battery and charging

Battery life is the X Fold 6's standout feature. The phone packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, unusually large for a foldable. Reviewers said it delivers long battery life, making it one of the most enduring foldables on the market.

The phone supports 80-watt wired charging and 40-watt wireless charging. In testing, it charged to 50% in 23 minutes and to full in 57 minutes.

The large battery contributes to the phone's added weight, a trade-off that reviewers noted throughout.

Connectivity and software

The X Fold 6 runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 in China. The software includes expanded split-screen layouts that users can save for one-tap access, along with AI features such as intelligent file renaming in the file manager.

Reviewers identified some connectivity drawbacks. The Chinese version lacks 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E support and eSIM, features that may be added to the global model. Notebookcheck also found the USB-C port slower than advertised, achieving about 350 megabytes per second in testing despite Vivo's USB 3.2 Gen 2 rating.

Vivo has not provided a firm software update policy for the device.

Price and availability

The X Fold 6 is currently sold in China, with a global version expected to follow. Vivo has confirmed plans to bring the device to international markets, including Europe. Pricing and storage options for those markets have not been fully detailed, and Notebookcheck noted the global version may ship with a smaller battery.

The verdict

Reviewers broadly agree that the Vivo X Fold 6 is one of the most well-rounded foldables available, combining strong cameras, bright displays and exceptional battery life. Its main weaknesses are its heavier build, visible crease, thermal limits under heavy load and some missing connectivity features.

For buyers who prioritize battery life and photography in a foldable, the X Fold 6 stands out as one of the strongest options of its generation.