Motorola unveiled its next flagship smartphone, the Signature 27, at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit this week, positioning the device as what the company calls the most advanced smartphone it has ever created. Here are ten things to know about the upcoming phone ahead of its expected launch later this year.

First, the Signature 27 is one of the very first smartphones announced with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, the company's first mobile processor built on a 2-nanometer manufacturing process. The Signature 27 shares that distinction with the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, both unveiled alongside Qualcomm's chip announcement at the summit. Motorola says the new chipset delivers flagship-level performance alongside significantly more powerful on-device artificial intelligence, gaming and camera capabilities than previous generations.

Second, the Signature 27 introduces a new naming convention for Motorola's top-tier device lineup. Rather than continuing with a traditional numbered sequence, the company will now name each new Signature model using the final two digits of the coming year, meaning the Signature 27 is positioned as a 2027-era flagship despite launching before the end of 2026. The device serves as the second generation of the Signature line, following the original Motorola Signature, which launched earlier this year running on Qualcomm's step-down Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip rather than a true flagship processor.

Third, the phone's design has drawn immediate attention for its unconventional appearance. The Signature 27 features a distinctive sloped camera bump and a brushed textile-inspired finish that several reviewers have compared to furniture rather than typical smartphone materials. Gizmodo's senior consumer tech editor, Ray Wong, said the design reminded him of both the Nothing Phone 3 and the rumored Google Pixel 11 Pro.

Fourth, the device will be available in two distinct color and finish combinations. A shade called Coal Smoke, sometimes referred to as Pantone Cool Smoke, features a woven "Tactical Weave" texture designed to improve grip. A second option, called Capulet Green, offers a softer, more fashion-inspired brushed textile finish.

Fifth, the Signature 27's camera system centers on a quad-camera setup anchored by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 910 main sensor, paired with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Motorola has not yet confirmed specifications for the remaining two camera sensors included in the setup, though the company has emphasized improved image stabilization and broader camera capabilities compared with its previous flagship efforts.

Sixth, audio has received a significant upgrade with the Signature 27 becoming Motorola's first smartphone built in partnership with Danish audio company Bang & Olufsen, marketed as "Audio by B&O." Motorola has said the partnership draws on Bang & Olufsen's expertise in sound engineering and its reputation for distinctive product design.

Seventh, the Signature 27 features a substantially upgraded cooling system to manage the demands of its new flagship processor. The phone includes a revamped 3D vapor chamber that Motorola says is roughly 40% larger than the cooling system used in the original Signature model, employing what the company describes as nearly every available form of smartphone thermal management technology short of active liquid cooling, aimed at sustaining performance during extended gaming sessions or on-device AI processing.

Eighth, the new chipset's AI capabilities extend into specific creative software features built into the Signature 27. The phone will support Gemini Omni, which can transform a written prompt, a set of photos, or existing video footage into a polished, edited video, alongside Lyria, a tool for generating original music and custom soundtracks directly on the device. Motorola has also suggested the new processor's on-device AI performance could eventually allow the phone to run mid-tier AI coding tools locally, without relying on cloud-based processing.

Ninth, Motorola is backing the Signature 27 with an extended software support commitment, promising seven years of Android operating system updates and security patches, a commitment that places the device among the longer-supported smartphones currently available on the market and reflects a broader industry trend toward longer device support windows.

Tenth, while Motorola has not yet confirmed exact pricing, availability details, or a specific release date, the company has said the Signature 27 is expected to launch in markets worldwide later this year, with a North American launch specifically confirmed for the coming months. That U.S. availability marks a notable shift for Motorola, which skipped the American market entirely with the original Signature model, making the Signature 27 the company's first true attempt in some time to compete directly against flagship devices from Apple and Samsung in the United States. Given that the original Signature launched at roughly $1,210 in markets where it was available, industry observers expect the Signature 27, described by Motorola as its most advanced device ever, to carry a comparable or higher price point once official pricing is announced.

With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 also expected to power other anticipated 2027 flagships, including the rumored Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, the Signature 27's early arrival gives Motorola a head start in bringing the new chipset to market, setting up a closely watched stretch for the company as it works to reestablish a stronger flagship presence in a smartphone market still dominated by Apple and Samsung.